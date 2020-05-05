Versie 1.5.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij BitTorrent Sync zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release changes the default location for the index database under some circumstances. Two new flags can also be used to affect the location of the configuration ( -config ) and database ( -data ) separately. The old -home flag is equivalent to setting both of these to the same directory. When no flags are given the following logic is used to determine the data location:

If a database exists in the old default location, that location is

still used. This means existing installations are not affected by this

change.

still used. This means existing installations are not affected by this change. If $XDG_DATA_HOME is set, use $XDG_DATA_HOME/syncthing .

is set, use . If ~/.local/share/syncthing exists, use that location.

exists, use that location. Use the old default location.

This logic is used on non-Windows, non-Mac platforms only. On Windows and Mac the logic is unchanged.

Bugfixes:

#3808: gui: Number of days must be number flashes red then disappears

#5809: stdiscosrv failed to load keypair without proper error message

#6410: Wrong 30-days-interval in staggered versioning

#6430: Incorrect out-of-sync/locally changed status indication on folders

#6436: Revert Local Changes red button does not work correctly

#6440: Doesn't run monitor process when started with STNORESTART=1

#6450: LDAP auth doesn't handle LDAPS with certificate validation

#6487: Scan problem within single unignored subdirectory prevents bidirectional sync

Enhancements:

#4924: Move index db to $XDG_DATA_HOME/syncthing/

#5376: Improve LDAP authentication

#6384: Do auto upgrades early and synchronously on startup

#6416: Improve device status for "unused" devices

#6432: Deleted file that existed locally only reported as locally changed

#6437: Don't start browser when restarting after upgrade

Other issues: