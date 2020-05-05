Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Syncthing 1.5.0

Syncthing logo (75 pix) Versie 1.5.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij BitTorrent Sync zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release version 1.5.0

This release changes the default location for the index database under some circumstances. Two new flags can also be used to affect the location of the configuration (-config) and database (-data) separately. The old -home flag is equivalent to setting both of these to the same directory. When no flags are given the following logic is used to determine the data location:

  • If a database exists in the old default location, that location is
    still used. This means existing installations are not affected by this
    change.
  • If $XDG_DATA_HOME is set, use $XDG_DATA_HOME/syncthing.
  • If ~/.local/share/syncthing exists, use that location.
  • Use the old default location.

This logic is used on non-Windows, non-Mac platforms only. On Windows and Mac the logic is unchanged.

Bugfixes:

  • #3808: gui: Number of days must be number flashes red then disappears
  • #5809: stdiscosrv failed to load keypair without proper error message
  • #6410: Wrong 30-days-interval in staggered versioning
  • #6430: Incorrect out-of-sync/locally changed status indication on folders
  • #6436: Revert Local Changes red button does not work correctly
  • #6440: Doesn't run monitor process when started with STNORESTART=1
  • #6450: LDAP auth doesn't handle LDAPS with certificate validation
  • #6487: Scan problem within single unignored subdirectory prevents bidirectional sync

Enhancements:

  • #4924: Move index db to $XDG_DATA_HOME/syncthing/
  • #5376: Improve LDAP authentication
  • #6384: Do auto upgrades early and synchronously on startup
  • #6416: Improve device status for "unused" devices
  • #6432: Deleted file that existed locally only reported as locally changed
  • #6437: Don't start browser when restarting after upgrade

Other issues:

  • #6471: Windows exe isn't properly version tagged
Versienummer 1.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Syncthing
Download https://github.com/syncthing/syncthing/releases/tag/v1.5.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-05-2020 13:09
submitter: patviev

05-05-2020 • 13:09

3 Linkedin

Submitter: patviev

Bron: Syncthing

Update-historie

Reacties (3)

0Perzikvrucht
5 mei 2020 13:12
Iemand hier ervaring mee? Klinkt goed namelijk!
Reageer
0soulcrusher
@Perzikvrucht5 mei 2020 13:22
Ik gebruik het om savegames tussen PC en laptop te syncen en om gegenereerde wallpapers op mijn Android telefoon (Tapet (ook een aanrader)) over te kopieren naar mijn PC en laptop waar ze ook als achtergronden gebruikt worden.

Werkt perfect, alleen apparaten toevoegen werkt niet altijd even lekker omdat het lijkt dat ik het nieuwe apparaat op alle bestaande apparaten moet goedkeuren.
Reageer
0Tofu
@Perzikvrucht5 mei 2020 13:24
Ik gebruik deze al enkele jaren en werkt prima!
Wel heb ik deze ook via Docker op een NAS gezet die 24/7 draait. Anders is het vb. moeilijk te syncroniseren met een dual boot en/of weinig verbonden toestellen. Werkt prima samen met Syncthing Lite op Android. Af en toe moet je wel eens kijken of alles nog gezond is. Soms stopt hij eens omdat een schijf vol is of omdat een map weg is. Maar dat is met Dropbox niet anders.
Reageer


