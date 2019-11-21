Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van OpenRA beschikbaar gekomen. OpenRA is een opensource- en cross-platformkloon van Dune 2000 en de Command and Conquer-titels Tiberian Dawn en Red Alert. De basisonderdelen, die voldoende zijn om het spel te kunnen spelen, zijn van internet te downloaden. Voor alle onderdelen zoals muziek en filmpjes heb je wel de originele cd nodig. OpenRA kent enkele verbeteringen ten opzichte van de originele spellen. Zo kunnen ze in een hogere resolutie worden gespeeld en kunnen er multiplayer-spellen tegen spelers op andere platforms worden gespeeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Just in time for the holiday season, OpenRA release-20191117 is now available with all of the features and fixes that have been tested and refined in the playtest builds over the past few months.

Big new features like save-game support, new UI for Tiberian Dawn and spectators, and completely overhauled unit behaviours make this one of our most exciting releases to date!

For more details, we hand over to FiveAces who has put together a comprehensive video introduction below.

If you don’t like videos, the main changes have been outlined in previous news posts [one, two, three], and, as always, in the full changelog. A new Mod SDK release is also available for the modding community to take advantage of the new release.

Grab the installer now for your operating system from our download page! It has been a long road to this release, and we hope you enjoy it!