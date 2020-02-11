Er is kort geleden een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van OpenRA beschikbaar gekomen. OpenRA is een opensource- en cross-platformkloon van Dune 2000 en de Command and Conquer-titels Tiberian Dawn en Red Alert. De basisonderdelen, die voldoende zijn om het spel te kunnen spelen, zijn van internet te downloaden. Voor alle onderdelen zoals muziek en filmpjes heb je wel de originele cd nodig. OpenRA kent enkele verbeteringen ten opzichte van de originele spellen. Zo kunnen ze in een hogere resolutie worden gespeeld en kunnen er multiplayer-spellen tegen spelers op andere platforms worden gespeeld. In versie 20200202 treffen we voornamelijk bugfixes aan, maar er wordt inmiddels ook al gewerkt aan een release waar we wel meerdere verbeteringen kunnen verwachten.

While we work on the next full playtest (more on this below), there are a few serious issues that we wanted to address without further delay. Release 20200202 is now available, including:

Fixes for significant performance and behaviour regressions with aircraft

Fixes for rare crashes during gameplay and when loading saved games

Fixes for several issues with mission scripts and the skirmish AI

Fixes for missing team chat in game replays

Fixes for build failures caused by an upstream API change

Improvements to the build icon layout in RA and D2k sidebars

Improvements to the in-game menu option layout

As always, the full Changelog includes more detail, and we welcome feedback in the comments below, on our forum, Discord, or GitHub pages.

Progress is converging on our Next Release milestone, and we hope to start playtesting in the near future. Some of the changes to look forward to include improvements to production rally points and unit pathfinding, new features for the map editor, and major improvements to the in-game UI.

Members of our Discord and IRC channels already know that the headline features for the next release are the long-awaited abilities to smoothly zoom the battlefield using the mouse wheel and to adjust the size of the in-game UI. These features are built on top of a much larger rework of the game rendering, which includes dropping support for the legacy OpenGL 2 graphics API. If you can’t wait to try these, or would like to help with testing (especially if you use Linux with an AMD graphics card), we encourage you to take a look at this forum thread.