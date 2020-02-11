Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenRA 20200202

OpenRA logo (75 pix) Er is kort geleden een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van OpenRA beschikbaar gekomen. OpenRA is een opensource- en cross-platformkloon van Dune 2000 en de Command and Conquer-titels Tiberian Dawn en Red Alert. De basisonderdelen, die voldoende zijn om het spel te kunnen spelen, zijn van internet te downloaden. Voor alle onderdelen zoals muziek en filmpjes heb je wel de originele cd nodig. OpenRA kent enkele verbeteringen ten opzichte van de originele spellen. Zo kunnen ze in een hogere resolutie worden gespeeld en kunnen er multiplayer-spellen tegen spelers op andere platforms worden gespeeld. In versie 20200202 treffen we voornamelijk bugfixes aan, maar er wordt inmiddels ook al gewerkt aan een release waar we wel meerdere verbeteringen kunnen verwachten.

Release 20200202

While we work on the next full playtest (more on this below), there are a few serious issues that we wanted to address without further delay. Release 20200202 is now available, including:

  • Fixes for significant performance and behaviour regressions with aircraft
  • Fixes for rare crashes during gameplay and when loading saved games
  • Fixes for several issues with mission scripts and the skirmish AI
  • Fixes for missing team chat in game replays
  • Fixes for build failures caused by an upstream API change
  • Improvements to the build icon layout in RA and D2k sidebars
  • Improvements to the in-game menu option layout

As always, the full Changelog includes more detail, and we welcome feedback in the comments below, on our forum, Discord, or GitHub pages.

Progress is converging on our Next Release milestone, and we hope to start playtesting in the near future. Some of the changes to look forward to include improvements to production rally points and unit pathfinding, new features for the map editor, and major improvements to the in-game UI.

Members of our Discord and IRC channels already know that the headline features for the next release are the long-awaited abilities to smoothly zoom the battlefield using the mouse wheel and to adjust the size of the in-game UI. These features are built on top of a much larger rework of the game rendering, which includes dropping support for the legacy OpenGL 2 graphics API. If you can’t wait to try these, or would like to help with testing (especially if you use Linux with an AMD graphics card), we encourage you to take a look at this forum thread.

Versienummer 20200202
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenRA
Download https://www.openra.net/download/
Bestandsgrootte 21,43MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: OpenRA

Reacties (7)

0Omega
11 februari 2020 14:12
Ze zijn ook al bezig met Tiberian Sun. Een vroege versie is al speelbaar, en je kan die nu zelf bouwen vanaf hun Git repo. Momenteel zijn ze nog gefocust op het oppoetsen van de engine om deze klaar te krijgen voor alle nieuwe functionaliteit van Tiberian Sun.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 11 februari 2020 14:42]

+1Dameuk
@Omega11 februari 2020 14:21
OpenRA kon weleens beter blijken te zijn dan de officiele remasters van EA die eraan zitten te komen :) Ik moet wel zeggen dat ik geen fan ben van sommige veranderingen die ze doorgevoerd hebben, zoals extra units toevoegen, maar goed, 't is nog steeds vermakelijk en speelt soepel.
+1batjes
@Dameuk11 februari 2020 14:44
Het is op een aantal fronten slechter dan de originele games icm cncnet. Vooral die eigen twist die ze aan de games geven, zelfs zonder speelt het toch weer net anders.

Zelf speel ik RA en TS liever via cncnet. Maar dat kan ook door nostalgie komen.
0foxgamer2019
11 februari 2020 14:04
Er was een tijdje geleden ook een OpenRA2 in ontwikkeling, niet meer zo gevolgd.. iemand die deze toevallig speelt?
0dwizzy
@foxgamer201911 februari 2020 14:45
oh, dank voor de tip! ik zie dat de laatste commit 11 dagen geleden was, dat geeft hoop, maar ik zie niet hoe af het nu is.
Zou mooi zijn als dit werkt. Heb de afgelopen maanden RA2 gespeeld ondanks de regelmatige crashes. Best jammer hoe EA nog een product durft te verkopen dat gewoon niet goed werkt onder Win10.
0foxgamer2019
@dwizzy11 februari 2020 14:55
Het is goed op Windows 10 (online/offline) speelbaar met de CNCnet client: https://cncnet.org/
Zelf doe ik af-en-toe nog RA2 YR, gewoon offline, veel bouwen en vervolgens de vijanden slopen. :9

Het zou mooi zijn als ze OpenRA hetzelfde kunnen bereiken als met OpenRCT2: tig meer mogelijkheden en bugfixes van de originele game!
0dwizzy
@foxgamer201911 februari 2020 15:31
thx, de CNCnet patches heb ik geïnstalleerd om überhaupt te kunnen spelen; maar dan nog crasht de boel. Als ik mijn computer offline hou kan ik het meestal een half uur uithouden voor een vastloper.

Jouw stijl is vaak ook de mijne :) Maar nu was ik vooral bezig de vier campaigns (RA2 + YR) zo snel mogelijk te doorlopen, ook een leuke uitdaging.

OpenTTD heb ik met veel plezier gespeeld, leuk om te proberen op een 4k scherm :+ OpenRTC2 moet ik mijn vriendin eens geven!
