Plex Media Server 1.18.6.2368:

Plex heeft versie 1.18.6.2368 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast.
Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan onder meer content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft naast korting op 'Premium features'. De changelog sinds versie 1.18.1.1973 ziet er als volgt uit:
Plex Media Server 1.18.2.2015:New:
Fixes:
- (DVR) Ability to browse upcoming airings in a library style view (#10556)
- (DVR) Added explanation for partial recording (#10167).
- (DVR) Added smarter logic for detecting existing recordings (#9669).
- (Dashboard) FreeBSD CPU and memory graphs (#10611)
- (Butler) Some butler tasks would not run.
- (Camera Upload) Don’t allow shared users to enable Camera Upload if they don’t have access to any photo libraries. (#8787)
- (Library) Add album critic rating as a field.
- (Library) Add track mood back as filter/field.
- (Library) Allow sorting on user ratings of artists, there are no artist critic ratings.
- (Library) Plex Music libraries have critic ratings, allow sorting on them.
- (Music) Related TIDAL hubs could sometimes stop showing (#10738)
- (Music) Shared users using artist shuffles could get unavailable items in the play queue (#9827)
- (Startup) The server would hang when the application support directory was not writable. (#7492)
- Improve movie and TV show matching in some cases (#10641)
Plex Media Server 1.18.2.2029:Fixes:
- (DVR) Preserve EPG metadata when assimilating Sports and News recordings. (#10544)
- (Playlists) Recently added playlists were not sorted correctly
Plex Media Server 1.18.2.2041:New:
Fixes:
Plex Media Server 1.18.2.2058:New:
Fixes:
- (Agents) Make the Framework use modern HTTP libs, fixes certain TheTVDB requests failing among others.
Plex Media Server 1.18.3.2111:New:
Fixes:
- (Dashboard) Add CPU and memory graphs to some new linux-based platforms (#10080)
- (Library) Don’t add duplicate files to the PlayQueue. This could occur when a single file contains multiple episodes. (#1340)
- (Library) Track watch status accross multiple episodes when they share the same underlying file. (#1340)
- (NAS) QNAP packages are now signed. (required for QTS 4.4.0 and newer)
- (Web) Updated to 4.12.3
- (Apple) Disable iPhoto and Aperture channels. They can be re-enabled in settings. (#7189)
- (DVR) Change India to require an XMLTV guide since our provider is dropping support. (#10659)
- (DVR) Re-enable signal strength updates for Hauppauge tuners. (#9746)
- (DVR) Recording options “Show Advanced” -> “Limit To Airing Time” would sometimes display incorrect airing times, that were off by 1 hour. (#10536)
- (DVR) Reduce the likelihood of a national lineup being selected by default during setup. (#10211)
- (DVR) Return proper error when recording is skipped because airing is in progress. (#9688)
- (DVR) Support moving multiple files during assimilation. (#9996)
- (Playqueue) Shared users would not see subsequent episodes in playqueues (#10838)
- (Scanner) Some pre-defined directories weren’t ignored when scanning (#10671)
Plex Media Server 1.18.3.2129:Fixes:
- (DVR) Fix for crash when accessing Live TV & DVR.
Plex Media Server 1.18.3.2156:Fixes:
- Fix crash on Windows with Intel graphics adapter and hardware acceleration enabled (#10736)
Plex Media Server 1.18.4.2164:New:
Fixes:
- (DVR) “Upcoming Sports” renamed to “Sports On Later”; filter refined to only have sport events (#10554).
- (DVR) Added new “Sports On Now” hub (#10554).
- (DVR) Enhanced “TV Shows” Hub, now named “Shows On Now”. (#10815)
- (Library) Add an “in progress” filter for movies and episodes.
- (Library) Added a release date filter for albums.
- (Library) Allow using Musicbrainz IDs when manually matching artists and albums.
- (Library) Keep track of when items are rated, add filter.
- (Preferences) Added more bitrate options to limiting remote per-stream bandwidth (#10778)
- (Preferences) Enable “Use hardware-accelerated video encoding” by default.
- (DVR) Programs listed under “Recommended” Hub would not sort by airing start datetime (#10554).
- (EPG) Allow filtering of EPG data by content rating.
- (Library) Fix manual searches for old music album agents.
- (Library) Huge speedup to history view in dashboard.
- (Library) Read MusicBrainz tags from files to help match the correct release.
- (Library) Stop showing recommendations from shared libraries which don’t exist anymore.
- (Library) Use track filenames as last-ditch track titles. (#10740)
- (Music) Read track artist tags in more cases.
- (PMS) Server would sometimes return HTTP 404 when scanner was traversing folders. (#10800)
- (Transcoder) The server could crash when attempting hardware transcodes on certain Windows systems (#10736)
Plex Media Server 1.18.4 .2171:What’s changed:
- (PMS) Suppresses sending select “What’s On” rows to Roku app versions 6.4.9 and below, to prevent crash in Roku app (#10934)
Plex Media Server 1.18.5.2260:New:
Fixes:
- (Networking) Added prefrence to allow disabling of the relay (#8514)
- (Photos) Support WebP image format in photo libraries (#1082)
- (Prefs) Exposed an advanced preference to disable video transcoding (#10891)
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Add support for SysVinit. 226
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Improve installation in non-standard environments. 226
- (Camera Upload) Very large video files could fail to upload (#6880)
- (Collections) Collections were sorted incorrectly in some cases
- (Language) Changes to shared user’s audio/subtitle language preferences were not respected. (#10910)
- (Library) Crash scanning single track albums. (#10941)
- (PlayQueue) Deleting the currently playing item in a queue could result in undefined behaviour (#10450)
- (Synology) Improve process of stopping PMS when device is busy.
- (TerraMaster) Libraries created during initial setup could be lost in rare cases.
Plex Media Server 1.18.5.2309:Fixes:
Note: There still exists an issue with non-standard / specialized containers. These will be resolved in the upcoming release(s).
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Improve Docker / Container detection
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Use host’s IPA services if available (e.g. LDAP)
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Reduce fatal ERROR to non-fatal WARNING if the Plex user does not own the Application Support directory at installation time.
Plex Media Server 1.18.6.2348:New:
Fixes:
- (Web) Updated to 4.20.2
- (Butler) Auto deletion of old update directories would fail on Windows. (#7759)
- (DVR) Fix for in-progress recordings being deleted by another server that records to the same directory. (#10929)
- (DVR) Server would not display future scheduled recordings when Limit To Airing Time advanced setting was selected (#10950).
- (EPG) Improve XMLTV episode info parsing.
- (EPG) Only allow Enhanced Guide option for XMLTV, and disable by default. (#10969)
- (FreeBSD) Fixes for database problems when syncing
- (Library) In some cases, playbacks would be registered when quickly skipping over items.
- (Library) Scrobble offline plays to Last.FM.
- (Library) Switching between types may show the incorrect default sort order (#10806)
- (Library) The Studio/Record Label custom filter would not work as expected (#10900)
- (Library) The scheduled task to generate video preview thumbnails didn’t always work.
- (Metadata) Movies with 8 digit IMDB ids would not be imported (#10937)
- (Performance) Speed up connectivity tests and library discovery (#10930)
- (Photos) Some items may show under 1 Jan 1900 in the timeline view (#10917)
- (Preferences) The dropdown options for the preferred network interface were missing (#10975)
- (Radio) Don’t show library radios for empty libraries (#9192)
- (Scanning) Linux automatic library change detection setup could crash when filesystem experiences I/O errors (#10890)
- Shuffling a smart music playlist with an item limit would ignore the limit. (#10774)
Plex Media Server 1.18.6.2368:Fixes:
- (Ubuntu/Debian) The service may not have automatically started after upgrading an existing install.
- The server could become unresponsive after navigating many preplay screens.