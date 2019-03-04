Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: jv16 PowerTools 4.2.0.2005

Macecraft Software heeft een update van jv16 PowerTools uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het tweaken van allerlei zaken in Windows. Zo zijn er modules om te bepalen welke programma's bij het booten van Windows worden gestart en kan naar dubbele bestanden worden gezocht. Verder kan het register worden ontdaan van overbodige sleutels en kleiner worden gemaakt, wat een gunstig effect op de Windows-prestaties heeft. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 4.2.0.2005 en kent de volgende veranderingen:

Version 4.2.0.2005

Bug Fixes
  • Fix: The Duplicate File Finder can list duplicate files of specific size under wrong categories, which can cause the user to incorrectly think all of them are identical with each other while they are not.
  • Fix: The “Download Handbook” option doesn’t always work in the installer. This issue is addressed by removing the option from the installer.
Feature Improvements
  • Improvement: The Duplicate File Finder will list the results sorted by size, starting with the biggest files.
Version 4.2.0.2004

Bug Fixes
  • Fix: Running the software could show an error message about Integer Overflow. This is purely a cosmetic issue.
  • Fix: The Clean and SpeedUp My Computer can display an error message about an Access Violation the moment the scan has completed. While this problem does not cause any harm to the system, it may prevent user from completing the CSMC scan.
  • Fix: On some systems and only affecting specific types of shortcut files, the CSMC can display shortcuts from user’s Start Menu as broken shortcuts even if they are not broken. This affects for example the Windows 10’s Math Input Panel’s shortcut file in the Start Menu.
Version 4.2.0.2002

Bug Fixes
  • Fix: The Clean and SpeedUp My Computer or Initial Setup can fail with an “Access Violation” error message on some systems.
  • Fix: The Duplicate File Finder may not find any duplicate files (always shows an empty result list) on some systems.
  • Fix: Clicking the Clean and SpeedUp My Computer or Startup Optimizer may not open the tool and just reload the main program window.
  • Fix: Enabling or Disabling automatically starting software with the Startup Manager can cause duplicate rows of data to show up on screen.
  • Fix: The Duplicate File Finder can fail to complete its scan with “Access Violation” error message.
Feature Improvements
  • Improvement: Improved the accuracy of the Software Uninstaller.
  • Improvement: The Startup Manager now show more accurate data of the automatically starting software in the system.
  • Improvement: The Duplicate File Finder will now automatically sort the found duplicate files by their file size. Before, the sorting order was random and it was not possible to manually sort by size either.
