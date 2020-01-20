Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: jv16 PowerTools X 5.0.0.468

jv16 PowerTools logo (79 pix) Macecraft Software heeft versie 5.0 van jv16 PowerTools X uitgebracht. Dit programma, wat alweer ruim twintig jaar bestaat, is bedoeld voor het opschonen en optimaliseren van Windows om zo de computer vlotter te maken. Zo kunnen overbodige bestanden worden verwijderd en het Windows register worden opgeschoond. Het programma kan twee weken worden geprobeerd en een licentie kost net geen dertig euro. In versie 5.0 is het programma versimpelt en is men afgestapt voor een groot aantal losse tools en zijn er nog maar drie overgebleven. Zo is er de tool om het systeem op te schonen, om de internet verbinding te optimaliseren en tenslotte nog een om software grondig van een systeem te verwijderen.

All New, Rebuilt and Redesigned.

With over a year in development, extensive testing both in-house and amongst our thriving BETA community, jv16 PowerTools is now available for general release.

Originally developed as a program called RegCleaner when founder Jouni was 15 years old in 1998. The application later became called jv16 PowerTools. The “16” part of the name was actually from Jouni’s age (How old he was when he released RegCleaner).

The main purpose of RegCleaner was simple: A no nonsense, powerful app designed to clean your Windows registry. Simple and significant.

Since its original inception, jv16 PowerTools has been built and improved on year on year.
This has mostly come in the form of additional features, bug fixes and general improvements, but the core code base remained the same and got bigger and bigger with each passing year.

There comes a time when this becomes a hindrance to the efficiency of the application and the speed at which things can be easily implemented or updated. Because of this we went back to our user data and feedback and looked at which of our tools were used most and why.

With the new jv16 PowerTools, we’re going back to the basics – to offer you the best possible Windows cleaning and optimization tool. It is no longer a utility suite, meaning dozens of tools.

Instead, it is laser focused on only Windows cleaning, fixing and optimization. Simply put, a tool to make your Windows PC run faster and smoother.

That’s all. No bells and whistles. No nonsense. The way it used to be.

Read more about our features here.

Versienummer 5.0.0.468
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Macecraft Software
Download https://www.macecraft.com/downloads/jv16pt_setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 7,16MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 20-01-2020 17:32

20-01-2020 • 17:32

Bron: Macecraft Software

Update-historie

jv16 PowerTools

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

0ToolBee
20 januari 2020 18:27
Voor velen de voorloper van CCleaner. Totdat ze geld gingen vragen voor de meeste functies.
Ik vrees dat ze de fanbase inmiddels kwijt zijn.
