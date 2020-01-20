Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.44 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.



Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van xml en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features: Added option 'Use file transactions for writing configuration settings' (turned on by default).

If the option 'Do not store data in the Windows clipboard history and the cloud clipboard' is turned on (which it is by default), KeePass now additionally excludes its clipboard contents from processing by Windows' internal ClipboardMonitor component.

Added commands to find database files ('File' → 'Open' → 'Find Files' and 'Find Files (In Folder)').

Added 'Edit' menu in the internal text editor (including new 'Select All' and 'Find' commands with keyboard shortcuts).

Added keyboard shortcuts for formatting commands in the internal text editor.

Added 'Cancel' button in the save confirmation dialog of the internal text editor.

Added {CLIPBOARD} and {CLIPBOARD-SET:/T/} placeholders, which get/set the clipboard content.

and placeholders, which get/set the clipboard content. Added support for importing True Key 4 CSV files.

Added command line options for adding/removing scheme-specific URL overrides.

Added an auto-type event for plugins.

When loading a plugin on a Unix-like system fails, the error message now includes a hint that the 'mono-complete' package may be required.

In order to avoid a Windows Input Method Editor (IME) bug (resulting in a black screen and/or an IME/CTF process with high CPU usage), KeePass now disables the IME on secure desktops. Improvements: Auto-Type: improved compatibility with VMware Workstation.

Auto-Type into virtual machines: improved compatibility with certain guest systems.

The option to use the 'Clipboard Viewer Ignore' clipboard format is now turned on by default.

Improved menu/toolbar item state updating in the internal text editor.

Improved performance of Spr compilations.

Before writing a local configuration file whose path has been specified using the ' -cfg-local: ' command line parameter, KeePass now tries to create the parent directory, if it does not exist yet.

' command line parameter, KeePass now tries to create the parent directory, if it does not exist yet. Improved conversion of file URIs to local file paths.

Improved compatibility of the list view dialog with plugins.

If ChaCha20 is selected as file encryption algorithm, the database is now saved in the KDBX 4 format (thanks to AMOSSYS).

Minor process memory protection improvements.

HTML export/printing: KeePass now generates HTML 5 documents (instead of XHTML 1.0 documents).

HTML export/printing: improved internal CSS.

HTML exports do not contain temporary content identifiers anymore.

XSL files: HTML output now conforms to HTML 5 instead of XHTML 1.0.

XSL files: improved internal CSS.

CHM pages are now rendered in the highest standards mode supported by Internet Explorer (EdgeHTML mode).

Migrated most of the documentation from XHTML 1.0 to HTML 5.

Various code optimizations.

Minor other improvements. Bugfixes: In the internal text editor, the 'Delete' command does not reset RTF text formattings anymore.

The KeyCreationFlags bit 219 (for hiding the passwords) now works as intended.