De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.5.5 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.5 is onder meer de donkere modus verbeterd, hebben de iconen een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan in het startscherm nu op documenttype worden gefilterd en kunnen op macOS de lettertypes nu worden geïntegreerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.5.5 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal zeventig verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.5.5 RC1: tdf#64830 RTL: LibreOffice requires duplicated hunspell dictionaries for each Arabic locale

tdf#73483 FORMATTING: "Clear direct formatting" deletes page breaks but this does not show up until file is reopened

tdf#92824 Limit the number of context menu spellcheck/autocorrect suggestions

tdf#100680 FILEOPEN DOCX Image anchored as character + long word wrapped differently

tdf#104704 LAYOUT DOC/DOCX: Table in footer hides text in the following footer paragraph (fixed by re-layout)

tdf#107718 Some of old Hangul not rendering faithfully in vertical layout

tdf#122081 Crash in SwFrame::FindFootnoteBossFrame(bool)

tdf#122676 FORMATTING Currency Negative Values does not Correctly Apply (*) with a Space

tdf#125154 writer calculation using variable within table does not work with formated numbers

tdf#138279 Unable to add a textbox to chart

tdf#139863 Grantha consonants combining with Vedic svara markers are not displayed correctly

tdf#143877 [EMF+] Missing EmfPlusDrawCurve implementation (it is using cardinal spline)

tdf#145651 FILESAVE OOXML write error if using default colour for chart legend background from sidebar

tdf#145896 Bad SVG interpretation

tdf#145998 Page styles in docx-file revert to previous settings after reopening the document

tdf#146626 Crash in macOS Calc on font size operation on multi-monitor setup

tdf#148142 "On tick marks" option of x-axis formatting in LibreOffice Calc is not saved

tdf#149297 EDITING: Text selection in vertical text positioned incorrectly

tdf#150606 Undo of table in columns adds multiple additional pages + broken layout

tdf#151968 Squiggly lines cover misspelled Arabic words

tdf#151987 After deleting a sort list, the default sort lists are added again every time Calc starts

tdf#152037 Data validation error when entering correct text length in XLSX file

tdf#152046 DOCX Incorrect document layout

tdf#152048 Wrong rendering of underline for justified Arabic/Persian text with kashida

tdf#152983 crash in layout with chained text frames anchored in footer

tdf#153040 PDF Export: SDT Dropdown List is empty

tdf#153317 MySQL/MariaDB direct connection: Content of field type 'Bit' isn't shown in Tools → SQL

tdf#153437 Cancelling insertion of a line insert a shift after column I

tdf#153440 Unexpected behavior when typing Emojis in RTL paragraph

tdf#153972 Calc Autofilter can't select background colour when all cells in the filtered column have no content

tdf#154168 FILESAVE: Export selection to .PNG without transparency fails

tdf#154174 Empty edit cell after fill

tdf#154349 Cannot set certain decimal values for character style font body size

tdf#154477 Color attribute set by colorscale conditional format not copied to HTML

tdf#154547 Hebrew fonts in drop-down list don't show the full expected phrase

tdf#155182 XHTML-Export: Min-Width is set to 0cm together with bullets

tdf#155190 FILESAVE Acrobat Accessibility checker reports "Associated with content" error in alternative text check

tdf#155244 Blue background when exporting spreadsheet as XHTML

tdf#155319 Data bars appear incorrectly after copying

tdf#155321 FILEOPEN XLSX Colour scale changes colour on import

tdf#155324 updating ToX inserts wrong (too large) page numbers

tdf#155368 Can't toggle Wrap Text on all cells if a cell already has it

tdf#155369 Formula Calculation: Indirect() returns #REF!

tdf#155387 ReqIF export produces invalid XML (too many closing li elements) for a list

tdf#155393 Crash in SfxShell::GetViewShell()

tdf#155407 Incorrect autocorrection of double dashes in a specific situation

tdf#155410 Scrolling is much slower in Writer 7.5 with gtk3 VCL in a document with lots of SVG and PNG images

tdf#155443 MySQL/MariaDB direct connection: Impossible to change a field name in a table.

tdf#155465 FILESAVE DOC: Saving as doc file would make the paragraph justified effects not worked

tdf#155496 ReqIF export produces invalid XML (unmatched closing elements) for a list with subheader

tdf#155514 VIEWING: Combination of unicode Devanagari UDATTA and ANUDATTA with Telugu characters results in dotted circle

tdf#155542 checkGlyphsEqual assert on IS_UNSAFE_TO_BREAK inconsistency seen in crashtesting

tdf#155611 Wrong layout and crash closing text documents with nested sections and tables in 7.5.3

tdf#155647 Proofreading (grammar checking) does not work in version 7.5.4

tdf#155685 CRASH: after undoing deletion with extended select all and table at end

tdf#155690 FILEOPEN DOCX Bookmark in the first table of a page starts one letter later than in Word

tdf#155733 SVG: Mask applied to the wrong object

tdf#155750 Error activating object General OLE error, private:factory/scalc as floating frame target

tdf#155819 SVG: marker not displayed

tdf#155823 A specific list item does not continue numbering after save-and-reload since 7.4

tdf#155833 svg import inverses rows of checkerboard colored image

tdf#155863 The image stays cropped, but stretches to the size of original image, thus becomes distorted.

tdf#155939 LibreOffice-7.5.4.2 Writer hangs when changing language of text

tdf#156016 FILEOPEN: SVG: General Error opening file

tdf#156050 Multiple squiggly lines under misspelled words in text boxes Changes in version 7.5.5 RC2: tdf#152575 Comments in margin missing depending on combination of settings in Print and PDF export dialogs (see comment 14)

tdf#153517 CALC - wrong time value when using the autofill function and minutes are entered (not for 00 min)

tdf#153804 Footnotes disappear or move in docx file

tdf#155462 Scrollbar tooltips not shown anymore when dragging thumb; ShowScrollBarTips option doesn't work

tdf#156077 Hidden frames in document