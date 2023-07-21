Software-update: LibreOffice 7.5.5

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.5.5 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.5 is onder meer de donkere modus verbeterd, hebben de iconen een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan in het startscherm nu op documenttype worden gefilterd en kunnen op macOS de lettertypes nu worden geïntegreerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.5.5 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal zeventig verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.5.5 RC1:
  • tdf#64830 RTL: LibreOffice requires duplicated hunspell dictionaries for each Arabic locale
  • tdf#73483 FORMATTING: "Clear direct formatting" deletes page breaks but this does not show up until file is reopened
  • tdf#92824 Limit the number of context menu spellcheck/autocorrect suggestions
  • tdf#100680 FILEOPEN DOCX Image anchored as character + long word wrapped differently
  • tdf#104704 LAYOUT DOC/DOCX: Table in footer hides text in the following footer paragraph (fixed by re-layout)
  • tdf#107718 Some of old Hangul not rendering faithfully in vertical layout
  • tdf#122081 Crash in SwFrame::FindFootnoteBossFrame(bool)
  • tdf#122676 FORMATTING Currency Negative Values does not Correctly Apply (*) with a Space
  • tdf#125154 writer calculation using variable within table does not work with formated numbers
  • tdf#138279 Unable to add a textbox to chart
  • tdf#139863 Grantha consonants combining with Vedic svara markers are not displayed correctly
  • tdf#143877 [EMF+] Missing EmfPlusDrawCurve implementation (it is using cardinal spline)
  • tdf#145651 FILESAVE OOXML write error if using default colour for chart legend background from sidebar
  • tdf#145896 Bad SVG interpretation
  • tdf#145998 Page styles in docx-file revert to previous settings after reopening the document
  • tdf#146626 Crash in macOS Calc on font size operation on multi-monitor setup
  • tdf#148142 "On tick marks" option of x-axis formatting in LibreOffice Calc is not saved
  • tdf#149297 EDITING: Text selection in vertical text positioned incorrectly
  • tdf#150606 Undo of table in columns adds multiple additional pages + broken layout
  • tdf#151968 Squiggly lines cover misspelled Arabic words
  • tdf#151987 After deleting a sort list, the default sort lists are added again every time Calc starts
  • tdf#152037 Data validation error when entering correct text length in XLSX file
  • tdf#152046 DOCX Incorrect document layout
  • tdf#152048 Wrong rendering of underline for justified Arabic/Persian text with kashida
  • tdf#152983 crash in layout with chained text frames anchored in footer
  • tdf#153040 PDF Export: SDT Dropdown List is empty
  • tdf#153317 MySQL/MariaDB direct connection: Content of field type 'Bit' isn't shown in Tools → SQL
  • tdf#153437 Cancelling insertion of a line insert a shift after column I
  • tdf#153440 Unexpected behavior when typing Emojis in RTL paragraph
  • tdf#153972 Calc Autofilter can't select background colour when all cells in the filtered column have no content
  • tdf#154168 FILESAVE: Export selection to .PNG without transparency fails
  • tdf#154174 Empty edit cell after fill
  • tdf#154349 Cannot set certain decimal values for character style font body size
  • tdf#154477 Color attribute set by colorscale conditional format not copied to HTML
  • tdf#154547 Hebrew fonts in drop-down list don't show the full expected phrase
  • tdf#155182 XHTML-Export: Min-Width is set to 0cm together with bullets
  • tdf#155190 FILESAVE Acrobat Accessibility checker reports "Associated with content" error in alternative text check
  • tdf#155244 Blue background when exporting spreadsheet as XHTML
  • tdf#155319 Data bars appear incorrectly after copying
  • tdf#155321 FILEOPEN XLSX Colour scale changes colour on import
  • tdf#155324 updating ToX inserts wrong (too large) page numbers
  • tdf#155368 Can't toggle Wrap Text on all cells if a cell already has it
  • tdf#155369 Formula Calculation: Indirect() returns #REF!
  • tdf#155387 ReqIF export produces invalid XML (too many closing li elements) for a list
  • tdf#155393 Crash in SfxShell::GetViewShell()
  • tdf#155407 Incorrect autocorrection of double dashes in a specific situation
  • tdf#155410 Scrolling is much slower in Writer 7.5 with gtk3 VCL in a document with lots of SVG and PNG images
  • tdf#155443 MySQL/MariaDB direct connection: Impossible to change a field name in a table.
  • tdf#155465 FILESAVE DOC: Saving as doc file would make the paragraph justified effects not worked
  • tdf#155496 ReqIF export produces invalid XML (unmatched closing elements) for a list with subheader
  • tdf#155514 VIEWING: Combination of unicode Devanagari UDATTA and ANUDATTA with Telugu characters results in dotted circle
  • tdf#155542 checkGlyphsEqual assert on IS_UNSAFE_TO_BREAK inconsistency seen in crashtesting
  • tdf#155611 Wrong layout and crash closing text documents with nested sections and tables in 7.5.3
  • tdf#155647 Proofreading (grammar checking) does not work in version 7.5.4
  • tdf#155685 CRASH: after undoing deletion with extended select all and table at end
  • tdf#155690 FILEOPEN DOCX Bookmark in the first table of a page starts one letter later than in Word
  • tdf#155733 SVG: Mask applied to the wrong object
  • tdf#155750 Error activating object General OLE error, private:factory/scalc as floating frame target
  • tdf#155819 SVG: marker not displayed
  • tdf#155823 A specific list item does not continue numbering after save-and-reload since 7.4
  • tdf#155833 svg import inverses rows of checkerboard colored image
  • tdf#155863 The image stays cropped, but stretches to the size of original image, thus becomes distorted.
  • tdf#155939 LibreOffice-7.5.4.2 Writer hangs when changing language of text
  • tdf#156016 FILEOPEN: SVG: General Error opening file
  • tdf#156050 Multiple squiggly lines under misspelled words in text boxes
Changes in version 7.5.5 RC2:
  • tdf#152575 Comments in margin missing depending on combination of settings in Print and PDF export dialogs (see comment 14)
  • tdf#153517 CALC - wrong time value when using the autofill function and minutes are entered (not for 00 min)
  • tdf#153804 Footnotes disappear or move in docx file
  • tdf#155462 Scrollbar tooltips not shown anymore when dragging thumb; ShowScrollBarTips option doesn't work
  • tdf#156077 Hidden frames in document

Versienummer 7.5.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-nieuwste-versie/
Bestandsgrootte 343,83MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (8)

Aerkhanite 21 juli 2023 08:11
Ik probeer het altijd weer, eens in de zoveel tijd, en misschien ben ik gewoon zó MS Office gewent, maar het is het gewoon altijd nét niet. Van de UI die ik toch ouderwets en beetje onoverzichtelijk vind t.o.v. ribbon-ui, of gewoon het 'gevoel' met functionaliteiten in bijv. Calc vergeleken met Excel.

Libre heeft wel minder van die vervelende kleine irritaties dan MS, dat wel.
pbeer @Aerkhanite21 juli 2023 10:00
LibreOffice heeft ook een Ribbon-UI: https://itsfoss.com/libreoffice-ribbon-interface/. Persoonlijk vind ik het vreselijk en ik verafschuw de gedachte dat dit ooit de standaard zou kunnen worden. Maar, het kan dus wel.
hatross @Aerkhanite21 juli 2023 08:27
Ik ben sinds de overstap naar Linux Mint toch een best tevreden gebruiker van Libre Office. Het jaarlijkse ritueel van adresetiketten maken voor de kerstkaarten (old skool, i know) met M$ word was keer op keer een kwelling. In Libre Office is dit een peulenschil. Ik vind Libre Office voor de thuistaken zeer goed bruikbaar en het kost niks. Ik ben er blij mee.
sus @hatross22 juli 2023 10:28
M$? Serieus? 1999 belde en wou zijn toen al oude grap terug…
hatross @sus24 juli 2023 17:03
De titel M$ is nog steeds valide, hoor. Daar is niks grappigs aan! Voor hun Office moet je nog steeds harde pegels (€,$, etc.) neertellen en Libreoffice kost niks.
Heidistein @Aerkhanite21 juli 2023 09:35
Ik begrijp jou post. Ik denk echt dat gewenning is, omdat ik (als linux gebruiker) heel soms eens op Windows + office iets moet, en ik kan er niks mee. Die ribbon is een groot doolhof voor mij.
aileron @Aerkhanite22 juli 2023 13:09
Libreoffice heeft zo z'n voor en nadelen.
Ik zie mensen met specifieke behoefte liever LO of juist MS Office willen gebruiken.

Als je uiteindelijk geen poweuser bent die hele specifieke functies nodig heeft die beter werken in MS office. Dan snap ik je.

Maar voor de gemiddelde gebruiker is LibreOffice meer dan voldoende.

Maar wil je een huishoudboekje maken in LO Calc, ja ik niet wat voor heeeele speciale functies jij wilt gebruiken, maar LO voldoet prima.

Zo zijn er nog een hoop behoeftes die je kunt bedenken dat iemand thuis een office pakket willen hebben.
En ik geloof dat voor het gros van de mensen LO prima zal volstaan.
slaapkop @Aerkhanite21 juli 2023 09:44
Ik ben het met je eens.
Libretto office ontbeert diverse voor mij elementaire opties zoals het knippen en plakken en op de plaats invoegen.
Opmaak van verschillende draaitabellen.
Diverse andere kleine, maar productieve onhebbelijkheden.
Het is een prima pakket, maar net niet wat ik graag gebruik.
Met office familie betaal ik 99 euro per jaar, maar hier maken we met 5 personen gebruik van en dan heb je 1TB online opslag per persoon.
Ieder zijn eigen keus. Ik ben blij dat het bestaat en blijf het ook proberen

