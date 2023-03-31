Software-update: WingetUI 1.6.4

WingetUI logo (79 pix)WingetUI is een programma dat als grafische gebruikersinterface dient voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. Zojuist zijn versies 1.6.4 en 1.6.5 uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in WingetUI version 1.6.5
  • Fixed a crash if korean language was active
Changes in WingetUI version 1.6.4
  • Fixed an issue where chocolatey packages were not loaded
  • Fixed issues whith ghost or missing packages in different circumstances
  • Using the parameter /NoAutoStart the installer will not launch WingetUI
  • Fixed an issue where selected packages wouldn't get installed at all
  • Fixed an issue where packages wouldn't be uninstallable from the updates section
  • Improved the context menu tooltip text. It now provides more information
  • Added Persian and Norwegian language
  • Fixed version not showing on the infobox.
  • Other minor improvements and bugfixes.
  • Added the ability to share packages:
    • Users wil be able to get a specific url for a package
    • This url will show a page with a button to launch WingetUI
    • WingetUI will launch with the infobox window on the specified package (if WingetUI is running on the system tray)

WingetUI

Versienummer 1.6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WingetUI
Download https://github.com/marticliment/WingetUI/releases/tag/1.6.4
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
1 april 2023 10:48
Wat mij betreft een weinig nuttige applicatie in de huidige setup. Winget is echt super makkelijk te gebruiken vanaf de commandline. Ik weet dat er o.a. chocolatey support is maar ik zie het nut van het gebruik van meerdere package managers niet helemaal. Bij mij werkt de applicatie ook nog eens niet helemaal goed. Er worden updates weergegeven die niet te installeren zijn. 50MB voor een tool als dit is ook nog eens aan de grote kant.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 23 juli 2024 19:38]

pieterdebie @Bor7 april 2023 06:34
Ik denk dat het mogelijks een mooie tussenstap kan vormen voor mensen die wat "bang" zijn van CLI omgevingen, maar het tegelijkertijd ook wat beu zijn van altijd naar de juiste website te moeten browsen.

Verder geef ik je wel gelijk dat winget an sich redelijk easy is. Ik doe persoonlijk altijd winget find, gevolgd door winget install <id>.
Hoe zo'n applicatie 50MB moet innemen snap ik ook niet goed :D

