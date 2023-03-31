WingetUI is een programma dat als grafische gebruikersinterface dient voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. Zojuist zijn versies 1.6.4 en 1.6.5 uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in WingetUI version 1.6.5 Fixed a crash if korean language was active Changes in WingetUI version 1.6.4 Fixed an issue where chocolatey packages were not loaded

Fixed issues whith ghost or missing packages in different circumstances

Using the parameter /NoAutoStart the installer will not launch WingetUI

the installer will not launch WingetUI Fixed an issue where selected packages wouldn't get installed at all

Fixed an issue where packages wouldn't be uninstallable from the updates section

Improved the context menu tooltip text. It now provides more information

Added Persian and Norwegian language

Fixed version not showing on the infobox.

Other minor improvements and bugfixes.

Added the ability to share packages: Users wil be able to get a specific url for a package This url will show a page with a button to launch WingetUI WingetUI will launch with the infobox window on the specified package (if WingetUI is running on the system tray)

