Versie 5.0 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

New Features A new Stock Transaction Assistant to guide you through entering most investment transactions for stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. You can access it from Actions>Stock Assistant when the focus tab is the Accounts page or a Stock or Fund account register.

A new Investment Lots report showing a graph of capital gains and losses in a period by investment lot. Note that if you don't use the View Lots dialog to manage capital gains and losses this report won't have anything to show you. Use Reports>Assets & Liabilities>Investment Lots to see the report.

The Online Quotes facility has been completely rewritten and the old gnc-fq-check , gnc-fq-dump , and gnc-fq-helper programs have been replaced with finance-quote-wrapper . The functions performed by those programs may now be accomplished by passing commands to gnucash-cli -Q , see gnucash-cli --help for specifics. The perl module requirements have changed with the rewrite: The new version doesn't need Date::Manip but needs JSON::Parse instead. gnc-fq-update has been, er, updated to reflect that.

, , and programs have been replaced with . The functions performed by those programs may now be accomplished by passing commands to , see for specifics. The perl module requirements have changed with the rewrite: The new version doesn't need but needs instead. has been, er, updated to reflect that. A new tab on the New/Edit Account dialog called More Properties includes entries to set a high and low limit on an account. That's coupled to a new column that's available on the Accounts Page, Balance Limit. If you set a high or low limit and the account balance falls above or below the respective limit an indicator will be shown in the Balance Limit column.

The description field quickfill in the register now displays a drop-down list of possible completions instead of just one inline completion.

File import menu items for the MT940, MT942, and DTAUS formats is replaced with a single Import from AQBanking that supports importing any file format supported by AQBanking, including the frequently requested CAMT. (Note that some CAMT profiles are under the XML format.)

The import matcher now permits editing descriptions, notes, and memo fields in the matcher window before creating the transactions. Right-click and select from the context menu.

The report generated by the Print Invoice button on the Edit Invoice tab can now be configured as a book option at the bottom of the Business tab; this permits selecting a saved configuration of one of the standard invoice reports. Another option enables a delay, during which a dialog box will appear enabling the user to select a different report. Note: When saving a configuration make sure that the invoice number is not set or you'll get that particular invoice instead of the one that you pressed the button for. Deprecations (will be removed in GnuCash 6.0) _ (the alias for gettext. Use G_ instead

gnc:make-account-list-limited-option

gnc:make-account-list-option

gnc:make-account-sel-limited-option

gnc:make-account-sel-option

gnc:make-budget-option

gnc:make-color-option

gnc:make-commodity-option

gnc:make-complex-boolean-option

gnc:make-counter-format-option

gnc:make-counter-option

gnc:make-currency-option

gnc:make-date-format-option

gnc:make-font-option

gnc:make-internal-option

gnc:make-invoice-option

gnc:make-list-option

gnc:make-multichoice-callback-option

gnc:make-multichoice-option

gnc:make-number-plot-size-option

gnc:make-number-range-option

gnc:make-owner-option

gnc:make-pixmap-option

gnc:make-query-option

gnc:make-radiobutton-option

gnc:make-simple-boolean-option

gnc:make-string-option

gnc:make-taxtable-option

gnc:make-text-option

gnc:option-set-default-value

gnc:option-set-value

gnc:option-setter

gnc:option-value

gnc:register-option

The invoice option to gnc:register-report-create-internal Report and Book Options This major change will affect everyone who has written custom reports in Guile Scheme.

The report and book options code has been completely rewritten in C++ with SWIG providing Guile Scheme access for reports. The new design requires directly registering options with for example gnc-optiondb-register-string-option instead of calling gnc:make-string-option to create an option followed by gnc:register-option to insert it in the report's options.

instead of calling to create an option followed by to insert it in the report's options. Value access is also changed: Instead of retrieving an option and then querying or setting its value with gnc:option-value one will query the optiondb with gnc-option-value , the arguments to which are the optiondb, the section, and the option name.

one will query the optiondb with , the arguments to which are the optiondb, the section, and the option name. Supporting the new options backend the options dialog code in gnc-dialog-options, gnc-business-options, and the new gnc-option-gtk-ui have also been rewritten in C++. Online Price Retrieval As noted under New Features the interface to Finance::Quote has been completely rewritten in C++ with much of the behavior previously coded in external perl scripts moved into GnuCash proper. This permits much better access to Finance::Quotes's facilities and in particular should provide much richer error reporting. Stability Improvements There are hundreds of small changes to prevent memory leaks, reduce unnecessary memory allocations, and fix compiler and static analyzer warnings.

Use of deprecated API in C/C++ is now an error (with 3 exceptions), including for the minimum required version of GLib and Gtk.

Extensive changes to the CSV importer, resolving most known bugs.

Remove all unused variables and made an unused variable a compile error.

Move all extern "C" declarations into the respective header files and remove extern "C" wrappers around #include statements.

Separate the scheme financial functions into a separate module so that all other scheme code can be banished from libgnucash to bindings. Modernization The menus and toolbars now use the GAction and GActionGroup actuation functions, replacing the deprecated GtkAction and GtkActionGroup APIs.

The experimental Register2 implementation is removed, as is the never-used Jalali calendar code and partly-written option code for creating a book currency. New and Updated Translations: Chinese (Simplified)

Croatian

Czech

English (Australia)

English (New Zealand)

English (United Kingdom)

Hungarian

Japanese

Macedonian

Polish

Portuguese

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Spanish

Swedish

Ukrainian