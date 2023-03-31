Software-update: GnuCash 5.0

GnuCash logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

New Features
  • A new Stock Transaction Assistant to guide you through entering most investment transactions for stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. You can access it from Actions>Stock Assistant when the focus tab is the Accounts page or a Stock or Fund account register.
  • A new Investment Lots report showing a graph of capital gains and losses in a period by investment lot. Note that if you don't use the View Lots dialog to manage capital gains and losses this report won't have anything to show you. Use Reports>Assets & Liabilities>Investment Lots to see the report.
  • The Online Quotes facility has been completely rewritten and the old gnc-fq-check, gnc-fq-dump, and gnc-fq-helper programs have been replaced with finance-quote-wrapper. The functions performed by those programs may now be accomplished by passing commands to gnucash-cli -Q, see gnucash-cli --help for specifics. The perl module requirements have changed with the rewrite: The new version doesn't need Date::Manip but needs JSON::Parse instead. gnc-fq-update has been, er, updated to reflect that.
  • A new tab on the New/Edit Account dialog called More Properties includes entries to set a high and low limit on an account. That's coupled to a new column that's available on the Accounts Page, Balance Limit. If you set a high or low limit and the account balance falls above or below the respective limit an indicator will be shown in the Balance Limit column.
  • The description field quickfill in the register now displays a drop-down list of possible completions instead of just one inline completion.
  • File import menu items for the MT940, MT942, and DTAUS formats is replaced with a single Import from AQBanking that supports importing any file format supported by AQBanking, including the frequently requested CAMT. (Note that some CAMT profiles are under the XML format.)
  • The import matcher now permits editing descriptions, notes, and memo fields in the matcher window before creating the transactions. Right-click and select from the context menu.
  • The report generated by the Print Invoice button on the Edit Invoice tab can now be configured as a book option at the bottom of the Business tab; this permits selecting a saved configuration of one of the standard invoice reports. Another option enables a delay, during which a dialog box will appear enabling the user to select a different report. Note: When saving a configuration make sure that the invoice number is not set or you'll get that particular invoice instead of the one that you pressed the button for.
Deprecations (will be removed in GnuCash 6.0)
  • _ (the alias for gettext. Use G_ instead
  • gnc:make-account-list-limited-option
  • gnc:make-account-list-option
  • gnc:make-account-sel-limited-option
  • gnc:make-account-sel-option
  • gnc:make-budget-option
  • gnc:make-color-option
  • gnc:make-commodity-option
  • gnc:make-complex-boolean-option
  • gnc:make-counter-format-option
  • gnc:make-counter-option
  • gnc:make-currency-option
  • gnc:make-date-format-option
  • gnc:make-font-option
  • gnc:make-internal-option
  • gnc:make-invoice-option
  • gnc:make-list-option
  • gnc:make-multichoice-callback-option
  • gnc:make-multichoice-option
  • gnc:make-number-plot-size-option
  • gnc:make-number-range-option
  • gnc:make-owner-option
  • gnc:make-pixmap-option
  • gnc:make-query-option
  • gnc:make-radiobutton-option
  • gnc:make-simple-boolean-option
  • gnc:make-string-option
  • gnc:make-taxtable-option
  • gnc:make-text-option
  • gnc:option-set-default-value
  • gnc:option-set-value
  • gnc:option-setter
  • gnc:option-value
  • gnc:register-option
  • The invoice option to gnc:register-report-create-internal
Report and Book Options
  • This major change will affect everyone who has written custom reports in Guile Scheme.
  • The report and book options code has been completely rewritten in C++ with SWIG providing Guile Scheme access for reports. The new design requires directly registering options with for example gnc-optiondb-register-string-option instead of calling gnc:make-string-option to create an option followed by gnc:register-option to insert it in the report's options.
  • Value access is also changed: Instead of retrieving an option and then querying or setting its value with gnc:option-value one will query the optiondb with gnc-option-value, the arguments to which are the optiondb, the section, and the option name.
  • Supporting the new options backend the options dialog code in gnc-dialog-options, gnc-business-options, and the new gnc-option-gtk-ui have also been rewritten in C++.
Online Price Retrieval
  • As noted under New Features the interface to Finance::Quote has been completely rewritten in C++ with much of the behavior previously coded in external perl scripts moved into GnuCash proper. This permits much better access to Finance::Quotes's facilities and in particular should provide much richer error reporting.
Stability Improvements
  • There are hundreds of small changes to prevent memory leaks, reduce unnecessary memory allocations, and fix compiler and static analyzer warnings.
  • Use of deprecated API in C/C++ is now an error (with 3 exceptions), including for the minimum required version of GLib and Gtk.
  • Extensive changes to the CSV importer, resolving most known bugs.
  • Remove all unused variables and made an unused variable a compile error.
  • Move all extern "C" declarations into the respective header files and remove extern "C" wrappers around #include statements.
  • Separate the scheme financial functions into a separate module so that all other scheme code can be banished from libgnucash to bindings.
Modernization
  • The menus and toolbars now use the GAction and GActionGroup actuation functions, replacing the deprecated GtkAction and GtkActionGroup APIs.
  • The experimental Register2 implementation is removed, as is the never-used Jalali calendar code and partly-written option code for creating a book currency.
New and Updated Translations:
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Croatian
  • Czech
  • English (Australia)
  • English (New Zealand)
  • English (United Kingdom)
  • Hungarian
  • Japanese
  • Macedonian
  • Polish
  • Portuguese
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Russian
  • Spanish
  • Swedish
  • Ukrainian

GnuCash

Versienummer 5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website GnuCash
Download https://www.gnucash.org/download.phtml
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-03-2023 17:11
12 • submitter: PatMan

31-03-2023 • 17:11

12

Submitter: PatMan

Bron: GnuCash

Update-historie

31-03 GnuCash 5.11 0
16-12 GnuCash 5.10 0
30-09 GnuCash 5.9 22
07-'24 GnuCash 5.8 15
07-'24 GnuCash 5.7 0
04-'24 GnuCash 5.6 19
12-'23 GnuCash 5.5 10
09-'23 GnuCash 5.4 0
06-'23 GnuCash 5.3 5
05-'23 GnuCash 5.1 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

GnuCash

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
12
12
10
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Cergorach 31 maart 2023 17:19
De download links kloppen niet, die gaan nog naar 4.13 Stable of 4.900 experimental.

Het is wel te downloaden van de Github page:
https://github.com/Gnucash/gnucash/releases/tag/5.0
lenwar @Cergorach31 maart 2023 17:33
https://www.gnucash.org/
De download links kloppen wel alleen de site is nog niet geüpdatet ;)
Wel een beetje raar eigenlijk, gezien deze versie al bijna een week geleden is uitgebracht
Geldnerd @lenwar31 maart 2023 17:52
Er is sinds februari een probleempje met de officiële site, die wordt ergens in de Verenigde Staten gehost op een plek waar een giga ijsstorm was en sindsdien lukt het niet meer om updates op de site te krijgen. Wordt achter de schermen aan gewerkt, lees ik in de mailinglijst. 🥶

Er is tijdelijk een alternatieve website, daar is de nieuwe versie wel gewoon te downloaden.
https://code.gnucash.org/website/index.phtml

Edit: en in de nacht van 31 maart naar 1 april lijken de problemen opgelost. Ook https://gnucash.org/ toont nu versie 5.0 en mijn RSS reader heeft een hele stapel achterstallige updateberichten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Geldnerd op 23 juli 2024 00:39]

_JGC_ @lenwar31 maart 2023 17:52
Github code project en website project zijn 2 afzonderlijke dingen. Ik zie steeds meer projecten afstappen van een volwaardige website, alles via github.
merethan @lenwar31 maart 2023 17:48
Iemand heeft de rekeningen niet betaald.
alvastbedankt 31 maart 2023 19:10
Vraagje aan gebruikers van GNUCash: hoe importeren jullie de downloads van NL banken? Is er een manier om dit te automatiseren (incl download)?
PatMan @alvastbedankt31 maart 2023 22:09
Bij mijn weten niet; ik doe altijd een export naar MT940 structured en importeer die in GnuCash. Dit zit overigens in versie 5.0 onder 'Import using Aqbanking' verstopt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PatMan op 23 juli 2024 00:39]

Geldnerd @alvastbedankt1 april 2023 07:44
Bij mijn weten kan dat ook niet. Nederlandse banken bieden voor gewone stervelingen weinig mogelijkheden daartoe. Ik heb wel eens gekeken naar Firefly III en hun API, maar daar kom ik bij Rabo en ABN (waar ik bankier) niet ver mee.

Ik importeer de CSVs die ik van ABN AMRO en RABO download. Doe een kleine ‘voorwas’ op de CSV met behulp van een spreadsheet. Is niet 100% geautomatiseerd maar kost me niet veel tijd. Heb het uitgebreid beschreven op mijn blog, daar kun je ook de spreadsheets vinden.
https://www.geldnerd.nl/hoe-importeer-ik-in-gnucash/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Geldnerd op 23 juli 2024 00:39]

divvid 31 maart 2023 19:15
Importeren is niet zo’n probleem. Gewoon punt komma separated downloaden. Automatisch is mij nog niet gelukt met een privé bankrekening
Kalief @divvid31 maart 2023 19:50
Ontdubbelt GNU eigenlijk automatisch als je overlappende perioden importeert, of moet je dat achteraf handmatig doen?
PatMan @Kalief31 maart 2023 22:07
Ja, transacties die met een eerdere import al zijn toegevoegd worden bij een volgende import bij mij automagisch overgeslagen.
mischaatje2 31 maart 2023 18:24
Hebben ze de update teruggetrokken? Ik kan hem niet vinden op de download pagina. versie 4.13 is de nieuwste die ik zie.

Never mind, mijn fout. F9 is niet F5. Had bovenstaande reacties niet gezien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mischaatje2 op 23 juli 2024 00:39]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq