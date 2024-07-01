Versie 5.7 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform- en opensourceboekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden, en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

New Report: Exprimental>Transaction Breakdown Report

Retrieves transactions from an account, distributes the splits into accounts - note if a transaction has 2 or more splits into 1 account, the transaction account cell will show the sum of the 2 splits - note if a transaction's currency is different from the account's currency, both amounts will be shown into the appropriate currency. [txn-columns] multilevel sorting - type then name.

Retrieves transactions from an account, distributes the splits into accounts - note if a transaction has 2 or more splits into 1 account, the transaction account cell will show the sum of the 2 splits - note if a transaction's currency is different from the account's currency, both amounts will be shown into the appropriate currency. [txn-columns] multilevel sorting - type then name. Add ability for the dense calendar to start from any week day.

In the dense calendar, add a default number of months per column entry to the view model to get a better layout when the function gnc_dense_cal_set_num_months is solely used.

Add today indication on the dense calendar

Updated the Quote Sources list in the Security Editor to match F::Q v1.59

Import Matcher - select row if none is selected yet when right-clicking the list of matches

Change the default visible period for General Ledger from 1 calendar month to 30 days.

Fix Failing SRFI-64 tests being reported as pass by ctest with guile-3.

Ensure that filters are re-applied to multi-account registers when the number of included sub-accounts changes.

Copy the latest price when creating a new entry in the Price Editor from a commodity selection

New function gnc_account_foreach_until_date uses binary search to find first split after date, then for_each from earliest split to (but excluding) that split.

uses binary search to find first split after date, then for_each from earliest split to (but excluding) that split. New function gnc_reports_foreach to abstract GHashTable-base implementation.

to abstract GHashTable-base implementation. Cleanup - remove deprecated function (re-)defines that were deprected 11 years ago.

[engine.i] move gnc_accounts_and_all_descendants to engine.i

[Account.cpp] Convert children from GList to std::vector.

[html-utilities.scm] show acct full names in gnc:html-render-options-changed

[ifrs-cost-basis.scm] amend truth table as per bug 797796 comment 241 further amendments to match updated truth table.

Clean up some obsolete tools and references to non-git VCS's

Rework version-info rules to allow building from github downloaded zip archives

Remove account splits in reverse crono order, speeds up book shutdown.

Move libgnucash/doc/xml to libgnucash/backend/xml/DTD

Remove libgnucash/docs, ensuring all of the content is available either in Doxygen comments or in the Wiki.

Remove XCode info from HACKING, obsolete. Move valgrind/callgrind instructions to the Wiki.

Move doxygen target and related files to toplevel. Note: this also means the target directory changes from libgnucash/docs/html to [toplevel]/doxygen/html and the main page is specified directly in doxygen.cfg.

Drop old migration script to split qof from engine

Update doxygen.cfg file to more recent release

Doxygen - Clean up obsolete files and comments.

[gnc-ofx-import.cpp] show message while deduplicating download

Replace more GLib containers with C++ containers.

Change python install path to be compatible with distro installations.

Update some C++ template override signatures to be C++20 compliant.

[gnc-log-replay.cpp] don't set import to DEBUG because it'll spew too many debug messages when gnc-log-replay completes.

Fix transaction report sorting/show-account-description and display.

[test-commodity-utils.scm] don't test TZ-sensitive datetimes

[engine.i] gnc_get_match_commodity_splits from scheme to c++ for better efficiency.

[utest-Account] add more balance limit tests

Convert more C files to C++

Fix more memory leaks and use-after-frees.

[Transaction|Split.cpp] Remove Reg2 unused functions

The AQBanking author is still working to get his updated PIN/TAN code finalized so the Flatpak, macOS, and Windows bundles of this release contain the last stable version, 6.5.4. The GnuCash nightly builds have beta releases with the new implementation, so consider using one of those if the stable AQBanking doesn't work for you.