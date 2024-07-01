Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De changelog sinds versie 5.68.7 / 1.13.7 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Sandboxie 1.14.3 / 5.69.3Changed
Fixed
- Changed Qt 5 version to Qt 5.15.14 with OpenSSL 3.3.1 #3994
- Fixed Applications cannot be launched as admin in a sandbox with "UseCreateToken/SandboxieAllGroup" enabled when using an MSFT account #4022
- Fixed Firefox issue with Sbie 1.14.1 and 1.14.2 #4012
- Rolled back the driver verifier fix added in 1.14.1
- Fixed CustomChromiumFlags and --single-argument issue #4033
- Fixed Sandboxie programs do not terminate after closing programs that run as admin with UseCreateToken/SandboxieAllGroup enabled #4030
Sandboxie 1.14.2 / 5.69.2Added
Changed
- Added SbieIni option to modify password-protected configs #3903
- Usage: set|append|insert|delete [/passwd:********]
- Note: use /passwd without the password to have SbieIni prompot for the password on the console, this hides the password from view and from bing captured with the command line
- Added checkbox for "PromptForInternetAccess" option to the New Box Wizard
- Added option "HideNonSystemProcesses" to hide processes not in a sandbox from processes lists for sandboxed processes
- Added option "HideSbieProcesses" to hide Sandboxie Work Process (SbieSvc, SandboxieRpcSs, etc.)
- Added option "HideFirmwareInfo"
- When it is set, the programs that try getting fireware information will get false data from HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\SandboxieHide\FalseFirmwareValue
- Added template "BlockAccessWMI" to prevent sandboxed processes from accessing system information through WMI
- Added template "BlockLocalConnect" to prevent sandboxed processes from sending network packs to localhost to breakout sandbox
- Added new option "AllowCoverTaskbar" for #3975
- Added RPC Port message filter mechanism to block unsafe RDP calls via the driver #3930
- Usage: "RpcPortFilter=Port,ID,Label" label is optional
- Added "Job Object" options page to colelct all job object related options
Fixed
- Extend "Temp Template" to make it could delete local template section
- Fixed security issue with the newly introduced experimental "UseCreateToken=y" mechanism
- Fixed issue with "UseCreateToken=y" when using a MSFT online account
- Fixed Export sandbox not containing hidden files #3980 (thanks L4cache)
- Fixed Chrome stopped printing #3926
- Sandboxie will add CustomChromiumFlags=--disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC to chrome based browsers command line
- Note: Less Privileged App Container (LPAC) don't work with sandboxie currently
- Fixed Problem accessing a relative symlink with a target that starts with a dot #3981
- Fixed Can't open a sandbox's properties window via double-click in System Tray context window #3861
- Fixed Delay in launching forced programs after version 1.12.9 #3868
- This issue was introdiced in 1.13.0 and may have broadly affected other usecases and cause variosue problems
- Fixed issue with Misc Options list
- Improved compatibility with steam running sandboxed
Sandboxie 1.14.1 / 5.69.1Added
Changed
- Added "Sandboxie\All Sandboxes" SID into token with SandboxieLogon #3191
- To use this feature "SandboxieAllGroup=y" must be enabled
- Note: this fundamentaly changes the mechanism Sbie uses for token creation, the new mechanism can be enabled separately with "UseCreateToken=y"
- Added "EditAdminOnly=y" can now be configured per box
- Added UI for CoverBoxedWindows in NewBoxWizard
- Added UI option to start unsandboxed process but force child processes in SelectBoxWindow
- Added option "AlertBeforeStart"
- When it is set, a prompt pops up before launching a new program into the sandbox using "Start.exe" and checks if the program that started "Start.exe" is a Sandboxie component itself, if it is not, a warning pops up
- Added option for EditAdminOnly in SetupWizard
Fixed
- Split the advanced new box wizard page in two
- Reorganized box options a bit
- Fixed issue with proxy authentication setting
- Fixed memory leak in sbiesvc
- Fixed issue with inconsistent WFP option application #3900
- Fixed resource leak in buffer hashing function
- Fixed DLL name corruption when BlockInterferenceControl is enabled #3945
- Fixed issue with driver verifier
Sandboxie 1.14.0 / 5.69.0Added
Changed
- Added option to limit the memory of sandboxed process and the number of process in single sandbox through job object (thanks Yeyixiao)
- Use "TotalMemoryLimit" (Number, limit whole sandbox, Byte) and "ProcessMemoryLimit" (Number, limit single process, Byte) to set memory limit
- Use "ProcessNumberLimit" (Number) to set process number limit
- Added ability to modified sandboxed process logic speed (reduced fixed latency, modified single-player speed, etc.) (thanks Yeyixiao)
- Use "UseChangeSpeed=y" to open this feature, use "AddTickSpeed" / "AddSleepSpeed" / "AddTimerSpeed" / "LowTickSpeed" / "LowSleepSpeed" / "LowTimerSpeed" (Number) to set
- When set to "AddSleepSpeed=0", all sleep function calls will be skipped
- Added /fcp /force_children commandline option to start.exe it allows to start a program unsandboxed but have all its children sandboxed
- Added ability to fore sandboxed processes to use a pre defined socks 5 proxy
- Added ability to intercept DNS queries so that they can be logged and/or redirected
- Added support for SOCKS5 proxy authentication based on RFC1928 (thanks Deezzir)
- Added Test Dialog UI for SOCKS5 proxy (thanks Deezzir)
- Added ability to automatically removes template references that begin with “Template_Temp_” in the sandbox
Fixed
- Validated compatibility with windows build 26217 and updated dyn data
- Fixed an issue with an early batch of Large Supporter certificates