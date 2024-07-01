Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De changelog sinds versie 5.68.7 / 1.13.7 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.14.3 / 5.69.3 Changed Changed Qt 5 version to Qt 5.15.14 with OpenSSL 3.3.1 #3994 Fixed Fixed Applications cannot be launched as admin in a sandbox with "UseCreateToken/SandboxieAllGroup" enabled when using an MSFT account #4022

Fixed Firefox issue with Sbie 1.14.1 and 1.14.2 #4012 Rolled back the driver verifier fix added in 1.14.1

Fixed CustomChromiumFlags and --single-argument issue #4033

Fixed Sandboxie programs do not terminate after closing programs that run as admin with UseCreateToken/SandboxieAllGroup enabled #4030 Sandboxie 1.14.2 / 5.69.2 Added Added SbieIni option to modify password-protected configs #3903 Usage: set|append|insert|delete [/passwd:********] Note: use /passwd without the password to have SbieIni prompot for the password on the console, this hides the password from view and from bing captured with the command line

Added checkbox for "PromptForInternetAccess" option to the New Box Wizard

Added option "HideNonSystemProcesses" to hide processes not in a sandbox from processes lists for sandboxed processes

Added option "HideSbieProcesses" to hide Sandboxie Work Process (SbieSvc, SandboxieRpcSs, etc.)

Added option "HideFirmwareInfo" When it is set, the programs that try getting fireware information will get false data from HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\SandboxieHide\FalseFirmwareValue

Added template "BlockAccessWMI" to prevent sandboxed processes from accessing system information through WMI

Added template "BlockLocalConnect" to prevent sandboxed processes from sending network packs to localhost to breakout sandbox

Added new option "AllowCoverTaskbar" for #3975

Added RPC Port message filter mechanism to block unsafe RDP calls via the driver #3930 Usage: "RpcPortFilter=Port,ID,Label" label is optional

Added "Job Object" options page to colelct all job object related options Changed Extend "Temp Template" to make it could delete local template section Fixed Fixed security issue with the newly introduced experimental "UseCreateToken=y" mechanism

Fixed issue with "UseCreateToken=y" when using a MSFT online account

Fixed Export sandbox not containing hidden files #3980 (thanks L4cache)

Fixed Chrome stopped printing #3926 Sandboxie will add CustomChromiumFlags=--disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC to chrome based browsers command line Note: Less Privileged App Container (LPAC) don't work with sandboxie currently

Fixed Problem accessing a relative symlink with a target that starts with a dot #3981

Fixed Can't open a sandbox's properties window via double-click in System Tray context window #3861

Fixed Delay in launching forced programs after version 1.12.9 #3868 This issue was introdiced in 1.13.0 and may have broadly affected other usecases and cause variosue problems

Fixed issue with Misc Options list

Improved compatibility with steam running sandboxed Sandboxie 1.14.1 / 5.69.1 Added Added "Sandboxie\All Sandboxes" SID into token with SandboxieLogon #3191 To use this feature "SandboxieAllGroup=y" must be enabled Note: this fundamentaly changes the mechanism Sbie uses for token creation, the new mechanism can be enabled separately with "UseCreateToken=y"

Added "EditAdminOnly=y" can now be configured per box

Added UI for CoverBoxedWindows in NewBoxWizard

Added UI option to start unsandboxed process but force child processes in SelectBoxWindow

Added option "AlertBeforeStart" When it is set, a prompt pops up before launching a new program into the sandbox using "Start.exe" and checks if the program that started "Start.exe" is a Sandboxie component itself, if it is not, a warning pops up

Added option for EditAdminOnly in SetupWizard Changed Split the advanced new box wizard page in two

Reorganized box options a bit Fixed Fixed issue with proxy authentication setting

Fixed memory leak in sbiesvc

Fixed issue with inconsistent WFP option application #3900

Fixed resource leak in buffer hashing function

Fixed DLL name corruption when BlockInterferenceControl is enabled #3945

Fixed issue with driver verifier Sandboxie 1.14.0 / 5.69.0 Added Added option to limit the memory of sandboxed process and the number of process in single sandbox through job object (thanks Yeyixiao) Use "TotalMemoryLimit" (Number, limit whole sandbox, Byte) and "ProcessMemoryLimit" (Number, limit single process, Byte) to set memory limit Use "ProcessNumberLimit" (Number) to set process number limit

Added ability to modified sandboxed process logic speed (reduced fixed latency, modified single-player speed, etc.) (thanks Yeyixiao) Use "UseChangeSpeed=y" to open this feature, use "AddTickSpeed" / "AddSleepSpeed" / "AddTimerSpeed" / "LowTickSpeed" / "LowSleepSpeed" / "LowTimerSpeed" (Number) to set When set to "AddSleepSpeed=0", all sleep function calls will be skipped

Added /fcp /force_children commandline option to start.exe it allows to start a program unsandboxed but have all its children sandboxed

Added ability to fore sandboxed processes to use a pre defined socks 5 proxy

Added ability to intercept DNS queries so that they can be logged and/or redirected

Added support for SOCKS5 proxy authentication based on RFC1928 (thanks Deezzir)

Added Test Dialog UI for SOCKS5 proxy (thanks Deezzir)

Added ability to automatically removes template references that begin with “Template_Temp_” in the sandbox Changed Validated compatibility with windows build 26217 and updated dyn data Fixed Fixed an issue with an early batch of Large Supporter certificates