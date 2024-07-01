Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.69.3 / 1.14.3

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De changelog sinds versie 5.68.7 / 1.13.7 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.14.3 / 5.69.3

Changed
  • Changed Qt 5 version to Qt 5.15.14 with OpenSSL 3.3.1 #3994
Fixed
  • Fixed Applications cannot be launched as admin in a sandbox with "UseCreateToken/SandboxieAllGroup" enabled when using an MSFT account #4022
  • Fixed Firefox issue with Sbie 1.14.1 and 1.14.2 #4012
    • Rolled back the driver verifier fix added in 1.14.1
  • Fixed CustomChromiumFlags and --single-argument issue #4033
  • Fixed Sandboxie programs do not terminate after closing programs that run as admin with UseCreateToken/SandboxieAllGroup enabled #4030

Sandboxie 1.14.2 / 5.69.2

Added
  • Added SbieIni option to modify password-protected configs #3903
    • Usage: set|append|insert|delete [/passwd:********]
    • Note: use /passwd without the password to have SbieIni prompot for the password on the console, this hides the password from view and from bing captured with the command line
  • Added checkbox for "PromptForInternetAccess" option to the New Box Wizard
  • Added option "HideNonSystemProcesses" to hide processes not in a sandbox from processes lists for sandboxed processes
  • Added option "HideSbieProcesses" to hide Sandboxie Work Process (SbieSvc, SandboxieRpcSs, etc.)
  • Added option "HideFirmwareInfo"
    • When it is set, the programs that try getting fireware information will get false data from HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\SandboxieHide\FalseFirmwareValue
  • Added template "BlockAccessWMI" to prevent sandboxed processes from accessing system information through WMI
  • Added template "BlockLocalConnect" to prevent sandboxed processes from sending network packs to localhost to breakout sandbox
  • Added new option "AllowCoverTaskbar" for #3975
  • Added RPC Port message filter mechanism to block unsafe RDP calls via the driver #3930
    • Usage: "RpcPortFilter=Port,ID,Label" label is optional
  • Added "Job Object" options page to colelct all job object related options
Changed
  • Extend "Temp Template" to make it could delete local template section
Fixed
  • Fixed security issue with the newly introduced experimental "UseCreateToken=y" mechanism
  • Fixed issue with "UseCreateToken=y" when using a MSFT online account
  • Fixed Export sandbox not containing hidden files #3980 (thanks L4cache)
  • Fixed Chrome stopped printing #3926
    • Sandboxie will add CustomChromiumFlags=--disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC to chrome based browsers command line
    • Note: Less Privileged App Container (LPAC) don't work with sandboxie currently
  • Fixed Problem accessing a relative symlink with a target that starts with a dot #3981
  • Fixed Can't open a sandbox's properties window via double-click in System Tray context window #3861
  • Fixed Delay in launching forced programs after version 1.12.9 #3868
    • This issue was introdiced in 1.13.0 and may have broadly affected other usecases and cause variosue problems
  • Fixed issue with Misc Options list
  • Improved compatibility with steam running sandboxed

Sandboxie 1.14.1 / 5.69.1

Added
  • Added "Sandboxie\All Sandboxes" SID into token with SandboxieLogon #3191
    • To use this feature "SandboxieAllGroup=y" must be enabled
    • Note: this fundamentaly changes the mechanism Sbie uses for token creation, the new mechanism can be enabled separately with "UseCreateToken=y"
  • Added "EditAdminOnly=y" can now be configured per box
  • Added UI for CoverBoxedWindows in NewBoxWizard
  • Added UI option to start unsandboxed process but force child processes in SelectBoxWindow
  • Added option "AlertBeforeStart"
    • When it is set, a prompt pops up before launching a new program into the sandbox using "Start.exe" and checks if the program that started "Start.exe" is a Sandboxie component itself, if it is not, a warning pops up
  • Added option for EditAdminOnly in SetupWizard
Changed
  • Split the advanced new box wizard page in two
  • Reorganized box options a bit
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with proxy authentication setting
  • Fixed memory leak in sbiesvc
  • Fixed issue with inconsistent WFP option application #3900
  • Fixed resource leak in buffer hashing function
  • Fixed DLL name corruption when BlockInterferenceControl is enabled #3945
  • Fixed issue with driver verifier

Sandboxie 1.14.0 / 5.69.0

Added
  • Added option to limit the memory of sandboxed process and the number of process in single sandbox through job object (thanks Yeyixiao)
    • Use "TotalMemoryLimit" (Number, limit whole sandbox, Byte) and "ProcessMemoryLimit" (Number, limit single process, Byte) to set memory limit
    • Use "ProcessNumberLimit" (Number) to set process number limit
  • Added ability to modified sandboxed process logic speed (reduced fixed latency, modified single-player speed, etc.) (thanks Yeyixiao)
    • Use "UseChangeSpeed=y" to open this feature, use "AddTickSpeed" / "AddSleepSpeed" / "AddTimerSpeed" / "LowTickSpeed" / "LowSleepSpeed" / "LowTimerSpeed" (Number) to set
    • When set to "AddSleepSpeed=0", all sleep function calls will be skipped
  • Added /fcp /force_children commandline option to start.exe it allows to start a program unsandboxed but have all its children sandboxed
  • Added ability to fore sandboxed processes to use a pre defined socks 5 proxy
  • Added ability to intercept DNS queries so that they can be logged and/or redirected
  • Added support for SOCKS5 proxy authentication based on RFC1928 (thanks Deezzir)
  • Added Test Dialog UI for SOCKS5 proxy (thanks Deezzir)
  • Added ability to automatically removes template references that begin with “Template_Temp_” in the sandbox
Changed
  • Validated compatibility with windows build 26217 and updated dyn data
Fixed
  • Fixed an issue with an early batch of Large Supporter certificates

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.69.3 / 1.14.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.14.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-07-2024 20:57 7

01-07-2024 • 20:57

7

Bron: Sandboxie

Update-historie

03-05 Sandboxie Plus 5.72.5 / 1.17.5 0
13-04 Sandboxie Plus 5.72.4 / 1.17.4 0
30-03 Sandboxie Plus 5.72.3 / 1.17.3 0
16-02 Sandboxie Plus 5.72.0 / 1.17.0 0
02-01 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.9 / 1.16.9 1
24-11 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.8 / 1.16.8 0
11-11 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.6 / 1.16.6 0
11-'25 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.5 / 1.16.5 2
10-'25 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.4 / 1.16.4 0
09-'25 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.3 / 1.16.3 0
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Reacties (7)

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maartenvdezz 1 juli 2024 23:04
Vast al 100x gevraagd onder eerdere software-update posts van dit programma, maar toch: wat biedt deze software qua features/architectuur boven Windows Sandbox?
zalazar @maartenvdezz2 juli 2024 00:35
Windows Sandbox is een aparte container en na afsluiten is alles weer weg.
Bij Sandboxie kun je de software in een Sandbox installeren en deze blijven gebruiken.
Ook browsen in de Sandbox is met Sandboxie eenvoudiger omdat je niet eerst de aparte Windows Sandbox hoeft op te starten. Niet alle software werkt met Windows Sandbox, o.a. software die een oude .NET versie nodig heeft werkt niet.
Het hele concept van Sandboxie is anders omdat je daar een directe koppeling met je systeem hebt.
Hierdoor is er gesandboxed toegang tot zaken van je host systeem zoals disken, registry, netwerk, printen etc. Bijna alles valt in te stellen en je kunt uitzonderingen maken voor zaken die niet gesandboxed moeten worden.

Hou er wel rekening mee dat David Xanatos (fictieve naam van de man uit Oostenrijk) de software commercieel probeert te maken terwijl hij het toch als open source distribueert (de Sandboxie code is destijds open source gemaakt en hij is daar verder mee gegaan).
In de Plus versie zit reclame en deze heeft beperkingen maar ook met de Classic versie krijg je na verloop van tijd nag screens en moet je een aantal seconden wachten met de melding dat David goed werk doet dat beloond moet worden....
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@zalazar2 juli 2024 07:31
Bijna alles valt in te stellen en je kunt uitzonderingen maken voor zaken die niet gesandboxed moeten worden
Dat is een groot voordeel maar ook gelijk een nadeel; goed gebruik van Sandboxie Plus is niet zo eenvoudig als het gebruik van bv een losse virtual machine. Je hebt erg veel controle maar ook meer kans op fouten.
Magic Power
@maartenvdezz2 juli 2024 00:35
In het kort: Persistente opslag en volledige hardware ondersteuning.

De Persistente opslag houdt in dat alle veranderingen apart (maar los van je eigen systeem) worden bijgehouden, dus je kunt bestanden aanmaken en het op meerdere dagen gebruiken, waarbij je vooruitgang in een programma bruikbaar blijft. Ben je klaar, bewaar je wat je echt wilt en delete je de Sandbox gewoon.

Omdat het geen VM is, heb je volledig toegang tot je eigen hardware. Je kunt bijvoorbeeld geheel Steam in een Sandbox stoppen, en toch alle 3D spellen gewoon spelen, zonder dat Steam of 1 van de spellen toegang heeft tot de rest van je systeem.

----

En omdat het alleen veranderingen aan je systeem bewaard, neemt het heel weinig ruimte in op je systeem, en is het snel en heeft weinig extra resources nodig, in tegenstelling tot een VM.

Daarnaast werkt het op elke Windows versie, van 7 tot laatst, ongeacht of je een Pro of Home editie hebt.

En als leuke extra: Het overleefd een Windows herinstallatie. Plaats de Sandbox op bijvoorbeeld D:\Sandbox, en dan hoef je na een herinstallatie alleen Sandbox opnieuw te installeren en te verwijzen naar die D:\Sandbox, en je hebt je complete Sandbox omgeving weer terug.
ibmpc @maartenvdezz2 juli 2024 03:30
Nu VMware stopt met al die gratis versies (persistent disks in een non-persistent environment waren geweldig), is er ineens een grote markt voor Sandboxie naast Hyper-V en Windows Sandbox. Hoewel alle drie veel overlap hebben, hebben ze toch elk hun eigen use-case.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@ibmpc2 juli 2024 07:34
Nu VMware stopt met al die gratis versies (persistent disks in een non-persistent environment waren geweldig), is er ineens een grote markt voor Sandboxie naast Hyper-V en Windows Sandbox.
Dat is helemaal niet waar. Sterker nog: nieuws: VMware maakt Workstation Pro en Fusion Pro gratis voor persoonlijk ge...

Er is nu een net zo grote markt voor Sandboxie dan voorheen. Die markt is niet super groot. Sandboxie is een redelijk niche product, niet bekend bij de grotere massa. Bovendien is de naam van Sandboxie enigszins aangetast door alle pogingen (incl nag screens) om het product commercieel uit te buiten.
johanwillemsen 2 juli 2024 00:16
gebruikt iemand van jullie dit nog?

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