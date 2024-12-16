Versie 5.10 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

The following bugfixes were accomplished: Bug 798789 - Trading Accounts

Bug 799283 - Segfault/Crash if payment dialog change from customer to vendor

Bug 799420 - gnucash 5.8 crashes on windows 10 while importing qif

Bug 799423 - Crash when creating ETF transaction

Bug 799429 - Crash when changing accounting period end date

Bug 799430 - Type-Ahead feature lost account setting functionality

Bug 799433 - Right-click issue in import window

Make the context menu apply to the row under the pointer instead of the selected

Right click should open the context menu, not extend the select

Bug 799439 - Duplicate information in description when importing CAMT.053.001.02 via aqbanking

Bug 799443 - Edit find account jump then open, open the last highlighted account not the jumped to account

Bug 799444 - Silent crash on CSV import

Bug 799451 - Cannot translate different meanings of string "_Balance" to Chinese.

Add context to the msg

enable grouping and subtotals for Num f

Bug 799456 - Tabbing through fields autoselects all but Num field

By which the reporter means that the value in every cell except Num is selected on cell en

Bug 799470 - Crash when clicking on Schedule Transaction Editor The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports: Tabs now close when you middle-click on them.

The SX editor's saved duration and height are stored differently in preferences so values previously saved will be lost when switching between versions 5.9 and 5.10 (and later). We regret the inconvenience but the new scheme better matches GnuCash's use of the preferences.

Allow 0 cash amount when using the Stock Assistant to create a sell transaction. This might happen if the commission and fees exactly balance the proceeds of the sale.

Enforce searching for our gsettings schema files first where they were installed. This was not done when the installation prefix was /usr or /usr/local which could potentially cause gnucash to find other schema files first.

Set tooltip text on the outer tab container again so that it can be updated by main_window_update_page_long_name.

Tooltips on chart reports now appear any time the pointer hovers in the chart area and reflect the nearest point. Previously the pointer had to be very close to a point.

Updated the quote source lists in the Security Editor dialog to reflect the current Finance::Quote version.

Display a warning dialog when a transaction is unbalanceable because the user has set a minimum fraction on an account smaller than the security's fraction in a book using trading accounts.

Deleting a commodity will fail if there are accounts denominated in the commodity. When reporting the error to the user list those accounts.

Correct in Tips of the Day the IRC network where GnuCash's channel can be found.

Ensure Python bindings Session constructor loads the session's data.

Fix compile failures with Boost 1.87. This requires the minimum Boost version to be 1.67, removing the option for distributions to patch older versions.

Prevent deleting an account with an open register from logging spurious errors

Check that GUI refreshes are not suspended before calling gnc_gui_refresh_all.

Unify wording for alphavazntage tooltips.

New script to update translator-credits. See POD for usage instructions.

Document cmake 3.14 requirement set a year ago. New and Updated Translations: Chinese (Simplified Han script)

Chinese (Traditional Han script)

Croatian

Dutch

English (Australia)

English (New Zealand)

English (United Kingdom)

French

German

Hebrew

Hungarian

Japanese

Portuguese

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Spanish

Swedish

Ukrainian