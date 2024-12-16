Software-update: openHAB 4.3.0

openHAB logo (svg) OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan door middel van zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van IKEA Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons forum terecht in Het Grote openHAB-topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben openHAB 4.3.0 uitgebracht en deze wordt met de volgende aan- en opmerkingen geleverd:

New and Noteworthy

The openHAB 4.3 release is a feature release that contains many new features, enhancements and bug fixes, both for the core runtime and for many add-ons. You can find the most relevant ones listed in detail below.

Please also note our release blog post, which describes the major new features in depth.

openHAB 4.3 is backward compatible to openHAB 4.x setups - there are only a few exceptions where manual action is required to adapt an existing setup, so please carefully check the section on breaking changes.

OpenHAB

Versienummer 4.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Website openHAB
Download https://github.com/openhab/openhab-distro/releases/tag/4.3.0
Licentietype GPL

Supersjellie 16 december 2024 09:04
Flink wat wijzigingen en verbeteringen. Update gedaan en ging probleemloos (vanaf 4.2.3)

