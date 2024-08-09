OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan door middel van zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van IKEA Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in Het Grote openHAB-topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben openHAB 4.2.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This patch release addresses the following security advisories:

SSRF/XSS (CometVisu) GHSA-v7gr-mqpj-wwb

Sensitive information disclosure (CometVisu) GHSA-3g4c-hjhr-73rj

RCE through path traversal (CometVisu) GHSA-f729-58x4-gqgf

Path traversal (CometVisu) GHSA-pcwp-26pw-j98w

All of these are related to the CometVisu add-on for openHAB - if you are a user of CometVisu, we strongly recommend to upgrade your system to openHAB 4.2.1 in order to fix those vulnerabilities. For all other users, the upgrade is optional - please check the detailed release notes below on whether the included fixes are relevant for you:

4314: Add default scope to profile when loading items file

4303: PersistenceExtensions: fix DateTimeException when persisting an empty TimeSeries

4305: Config parameter: Change inferred i18n key for add-ons + alternative key

4309: Fix merge of AddonInfo (masterAddonInfo field)

4312: Fix dynamic binding of AddonService to ConsoleCommandExtension service

4313: Fix Timer.isRunning() returning true immediately after rescheduling

4320: Add missing system profile types and UIDs

4323: Fix startup of background discovery

4326: Clean up removed links in GenericItemChannelLinkProvider

17032: Fix price handler refresh

17159: Fix dependency issues and bump to newer version libs

17185: Fix clearing Now Playing channels

17081: Fix creation of properties and dynamic channels at init

17082: Fix macAddress property when discovering a server

17124: Fix websocket registration

17203: Fix enabling/disabling of Mac OS file sharing

17217: Fix IAE when sending a remote key to player

17048: Fix invalid status response handling

17042: Properly escape + character in query string

17204: Fix Pico buttons for non-LEAP bridges

17054: Fix unit retrieval for group items

17011: Revise fix for Gen1 initialization problem for manually created Things

17015: Fix thing type descriptions for Plus Mini series

17053: Fix initialization of BLU Motion device

17122: Fix BLU Gateway support, IllegalNumberFormatException when favorites are empty in cover mode

17163: Fix thing re-init after power cycle for firmware update

17167: Fix BLU Discovery when Shelly Cloud Bluetooth Gateway is enabled

17180: Fix NullPointerExceptions