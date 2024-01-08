OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan door middel van zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van IKEA Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in Het Grote OpenHAB-topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben OpenHAB 4.1.1 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Runtime
Add-ons
- 3981: Add network-interface context
- 3961: Fix duplicate UIDs in remote add-on services
- 3964: Fix month, week, day not supported
- 3970: Add
no-cachedirective to cached REST responses
- 3978: Consider network settings to avoid creating unexpected JmDNS instances
- 3980: Fix parsing of button (buttongrid element built with MainUI)
- 3989: Respond with 404 if add-on is missing in add-on service
- 3993: Fix syntax warning for empty rule condition in managed sitemap provider
- 4007: Fix
SerialPort.getFlowControlMode()infinite recursion
- 4008: Fix
String.formatargument mismatches
- 4012: Fix openhab-core-auth-oauth2client feature installation
- 4016: Fix CurrencyUnit
User Interfaces
- 16152: Fix Servlet exceptions due to non-unique names
- 16217: Increase robustness of UoM price updates by using currency code rather than symbol
- 16222: Reduce redundant persistence of tariffs
- 16221: Handle API auth changes
- 16185: Add filterCritera ordering
- 16112: Upgrade openhab-js to 4.7.3
- 16106: Fix JS Quantity to Java QuantityType conversion
- 16127: Fix upgrade instructions
- 16145: Add parameter for limiting network interfaces to fix performance issues
- 16119: Fix
RejectedExecutionExceptionon discovery
- 16212: Fix thing action backwards compatibility
- 16150: Fix WebSocketServerFactory ClassNotFoundException
- 16220: Adopt new API url