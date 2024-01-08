OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan door middel van zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van IKEA Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in Het Grote OpenHAB-topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben OpenHAB 4.1.1 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Runtime 3981: Add network-interface context

3961: Fix duplicate UIDs in remote add-on services

3964: Fix month, week, day not supported

3970: Add no-cache directive to cached REST responses

directive to cached REST responses 3978: Consider network settings to avoid creating unexpected JmDNS instances

3980: Fix parsing of button (buttongrid element built with MainUI)

3989: Respond with 404 if add-on is missing in add-on service

3993: Fix syntax warning for empty rule condition in managed sitemap provider

4007: Fix SerialPort.getFlowControlMode() infinite recursion

infinite recursion 4008: Fix String.format argument mismatches

argument mismatches 4012: Fix openhab-core-auth-oauth2client feature installation

4016: Fix CurrencyUnit Add-ons 16152: Fix Servlet exceptions due to non-unique names

16217: Increase robustness of UoM price updates by using currency code rather than symbol

16222: Reduce redundant persistence of tariffs

16221: Handle API auth changes

16185: Add filterCritera ordering

16112: Upgrade openhab-js to 4.7.3

16106: Fix JS Quantity to Java QuantityType conversion

16127: Fix upgrade instructions

16145: Add parameter for limiting network interfaces to fix performance issues

16119: Fix RejectedExecutionException on discovery

on discovery 16212: Fix thing action backwards compatibility

16150: Fix WebSocketServerFactory ClassNotFoundException

16220: Adopt new API url User Interfaces 2232: icon.png minimal fix

2238: Fix image element being link to a sub page

2257: Adjust the SVG icon in buttons to the current theme

2246: Improve network-interface context support

2245: Fix Quickstart-Button shown for non-admin users