OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan door middel van zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van IKEA Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in Het Grote openHAB-topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben openHAB 4.1.2 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Runtime 4040: Fix logging in ChannelCommandDescriptionProvider

4068: Remove state description when loading an item with a removed pattern Add-ons 16352: Fix initialization of temperature control devices

16281: Improve exception handling in refresh job

16297: Add support for version 2 encryption scheme

16467: Fix for error code 14 (token expired)

16283: Update tariff filter for NOE Net

16317: Update tariff filter for Ikast El Net

16222: Reduce redundant persistence of tariffs

16356: Fix NullPointerException

16221: Handle API auth changes

16280: Small fix when retrying token

16234: Fix exception handling for InfluxDB 1.x

16527: Fix addon id

16521: Fix sticky appliance ID

16520: Fix account bridge staying offline

16240: Fix stack overflow, sensor init on wakeup and wrong temp channel for Plus 1

16371: Fix blu gateway script to prevent crash

16368: Fix notification sometimes playing last playlist item first

16220: Adopt new API url

16331: Adapt calls to new products API endpoint User Interfaces 2257: Adjust the SVG icon in buttons to the current theme

2260: Fix Buttongrid alignment on desktop

2280: Fix SSE reconnection to the current page

2277: Thing edit: Hide clear button for location if not editable or not ready

2291: Home page: Hide tab bar if all model tabs are hidden

2295: Transformation edit: Fix copy UID doesn't work

2304: Home edit: Fix model card settings drop-down not accessible

2321: Fix code editor's Ruby detection

2338: Fix sidebar search scene and script integration

2364: Fix alexa thermostat attribute parameters