OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan door middel van zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van IKEA Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in Het Grote openHAB-topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben openHAB 4.1.2 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Runtime
Add-ons
- 4040: Fix logging in ChannelCommandDescriptionProvider
- 4068: Remove state description when loading an item with a removed pattern
User Interfaces
- 16352: Fix initialization of temperature control devices
- 16281: Improve exception handling in refresh job
- 16297: Add support for version 2 encryption scheme
- 16467: Fix for error code 14 (token expired)
- 16283: Update tariff filter for NOE Net
- 16317: Update tariff filter for Ikast El Net
- 16222: Reduce redundant persistence of tariffs
- 16356: Fix
NullPointerException
- 16221: Handle API auth changes
- 16280: Small fix when retrying token
- 16234: Fix exception handling for InfluxDB 1.x
- 16527: Fix addon id
- 16521: Fix sticky appliance ID
- 16520: Fix account bridge staying offline
- 16240: Fix stack overflow, sensor init on wakeup and wrong temp channel for Plus 1
- 16371: Fix blu gateway script to prevent crash
- 16368: Fix notification sometimes playing last playlist item first
- 16220: Adopt new API url
- 16331: Adapt calls to new products API endpoint
- 2257: Adjust the SVG icon in buttons to the current theme
- 2260: Fix Buttongrid alignment on desktop
- 2280: Fix SSE reconnection to the current page
- 2277: Thing edit: Hide clear button for location if not editable or not ready
- 2291: Home page: Hide tab bar if all model tabs are hidden
- 2295: Transformation edit: Fix copy UID doesn't work
- 2304: Home edit: Fix model card settings drop-down not accessible
- 2321: Fix code editor's Ruby detection
- 2338: Fix sidebar search scene and script integration
- 2364: Fix alexa thermostat attribute parameters