Versie 3.23 van Tixati is uitgekomen en wegens een probleem is ook meteen 3.24 verschenen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.22 zien er als volgt uit:

Tixati version 3.24 is now available. This updates the version 3.23 release from earlier today to fix a crash upon startup if the Startup On Transfers option is disabled in Settings > UI > Behavior:

Several important fixes and improvements have been made: