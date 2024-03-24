Software-update: Tixati 3.24

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 3.23 van Tixati is uitgekomen en wegens een probleem is ook meteen 3.24 verschenen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.22 zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.24:

Tixati version 3.24 is now available. This updates the version 3.23 release from earlier today to fix a crash upon startup if the Startup On Transfers option is disabled in Settings > UI > Behavior:

Changes in Tixati version 3.23:

Several important fixes and improvements have been made:

  • Fixed problems with 256 MB piece size torrents
  • Better support for high precision scrolling devices in Windows 10/11
  • Saving .torrent files for multiple transfer / category selection now works correctly
  • Fixed several problems with menus in Linux builds
  • New system log window in Help > Diagnostics
  • New incoming connections window in Help > Diagnostics
  • Contact list can be docked / undocked by right-click on Contacts button in main bar
  • New byte counters window accessible from Bandwidth view under Advanced options
  • Share view has been consolidated into Home view
  • Removed top button from contact list
  • New ignore list window accessible from Home view
  • Improved user key-change dialog that now shows both public and private key
  • Channel creation dialog now shows both public and private key
  • New key finder that can create public keys that start with user-specified string
  • File/folder selection dialogs start browsing from previous location
  • Fixed problems with download/piece path error popup dialogs
  • Fixed minor problems re-activating channel stream properties window and stream playlist window
  • Minor improvements to split-pane resizing algorithms
  • Fixed problems with rich text view scroll-to-selection function
  • Fixed problems with rich text view page up/down cursor placement and selection
  • Minor fixes to mouse-pointer icon selection when hovering rich text views
  • In system log, fixed inaccurate logging of transfer load operation during program startup
  • No longer shows merge prompt when moving single-file transfer location to existing folder
  • Fixed problems renaming single-file transfers in the preload window
  • Fixed problems with watched folder .torrent file loading
  • In Windows build folder selection windows, no longer auto-expand drives within My Computer / This-PC
  • New scrolling configuration window available from Settings > UI > Behavior
  • New vertical and horizontal mouse wheel speed controls in scrolling configuration window
  • Support macro double-clicks in Windows builds that run mouse customization software
  • Several other minor fixes and adjustments throughout the program

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.24
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-03-2024 11:32
8 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

24-03-2024 • 11:32

8

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

04-12 Tixati 3.41 2
08-11 Tixati 3.39 8
09-'25 Tixati 3.38 0
08-'25 Tixati 3.37 0
08-'25 Tixati 3.36 0
07-'25 Tixati 3.35 3
05-'25 Tixati 3.34 1
03-'25 Tixati 3.33 0
01-'25 Tixati 3.32 12
12-'24 Tixati 3.31 2
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Reacties (8)

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jimshatt 24 maart 2024 13:39
Bij licentietype staat Adware maar in het artikel staat dat het geen advertenties toont. Wat is het nou?
MicGlou @jimshatt24 maart 2024 13:55
Adware betekent normaal gesproken dat er tijdens de installatie (optionele) extra software wordt mee geïnstalleerd... Dat is wat anders dan reclame binnen de software.
guillaume @jimshatt24 maart 2024 13:56
Our NO Spyware, NO Adware, NO Nonsense Guarantee
Unlike many other torrent clients, we take pride in saying NO to spyware and adware. Tixati installs and uninstalls cleanly and doesn't add anything extra to your system. Our software is fully self-contained and doesn't have annoying dependencies on Java or .Net frameworks.
https://www.tixati.com/download/
nestview @jimshatt24 maart 2024 17:23
Bij licentietype staat Adware maar in het artikel staat dat het geen advertenties toont. Wat is het nou?
Dat klopt niet. Tixati draait volledig op donaties. Er word wel hier en daar gevraagd om te doneren dmv een popup na installatie en op de website maar het programma is vrij van reclame en er word geen andere software mee geïnstalleerd.

Zeer fijne torrent cliënt. Geen fratsen, doet wat het moet doen en goed ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nestview op 23 juli 2024 07:01]

StuNNeD 24 maart 2024 18:34
Echt de beste torrent- en magnetclient, en cross platform ook.
Gebruik al jaren niets anders
Arhan 24 maart 2024 19:20
In het artikel staat MacOS als supported OS.... Op de website van Tixati kom ik geen MacOS tegen...
ToolBee 24 maart 2024 18:07
Prima tooltje, niks mis mee. :)
Jack Flushell 25 maart 2024 19:08
Prima client, gebruik het wel eens. Het enige dat me lichtelijk stoort is het logo / icoon. Dat ziet er zo lelijk amateuristisch en gedateerd uit.

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