Versie 3.23 van Tixati is uitgekomen en wegens een probleem is ook meteen 3.24 verschenen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.22 zien er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.24:
Tixati version 3.24 is now available. This updates the version 3.23 release from earlier today to fix a crash upon startup if the Startup On Transfers option is disabled in Settings > UI > Behavior:Changes in Tixati version 3.23:
Several important fixes and improvements have been made:
- Fixed problems with 256 MB piece size torrents
- Better support for high precision scrolling devices in Windows 10/11
- Saving .torrent files for multiple transfer / category selection now works correctly
- Fixed several problems with menus in Linux builds
- New system log window in Help > Diagnostics
- New incoming connections window in Help > Diagnostics
- Contact list can be docked / undocked by right-click on Contacts button in main bar
- New byte counters window accessible from Bandwidth view under Advanced options
- Share view has been consolidated into Home view
- Removed top button from contact list
- New ignore list window accessible from Home view
- Improved user key-change dialog that now shows both public and private key
- Channel creation dialog now shows both public and private key
- New key finder that can create public keys that start with user-specified string
- File/folder selection dialogs start browsing from previous location
- Fixed problems with download/piece path error popup dialogs
- Fixed minor problems re-activating channel stream properties window and stream playlist window
- Minor improvements to split-pane resizing algorithms
- Fixed problems with rich text view scroll-to-selection function
- Fixed problems with rich text view page up/down cursor placement and selection
- Minor fixes to mouse-pointer icon selection when hovering rich text views
- In system log, fixed inaccurate logging of transfer load operation during program startup
- No longer shows merge prompt when moving single-file transfer location to existing folder
- Fixed problems renaming single-file transfers in the preload window
- Fixed problems with watched folder .torrent file loading
- In Windows build folder selection windows, no longer auto-expand drives within My Computer / This-PC
- New scrolling configuration window available from Settings > UI > Behavior
- New vertical and horizontal mouse wheel speed controls in scrolling configuration window
- Support macro double-clicks in Windows builds that run mouse customization software
- Several other minor fixes and adjustments throughout the program