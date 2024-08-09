Versie 1.9.0 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server is in ontwikkeling en er is een release candidate uitgekomen. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. Het programma was lange tijd alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar sinds versie 1.2.0 ook voor Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features:
Bugfixes and minor changes:
- Private keys used for TLS can now be stored on a PKCS#11-compatible token device; the UI has been updated accordingly.
- UI: added button to retrieve the current FileZilla Server's public IP address, useful to configure the PASV mode.
- UI: added an FTP connection test, that can be reached directly from the Server menu item or executed at the end of the FTP Network Configuration Wizard.
- Made default values more secure, among which: require TLS on new FTP listeners, require a password for new users and warn if the administration password doesn't meet more stringent security requirements.
- Fixed bug causing the most recent log file, rather than the oldest, to be deleted upon rotation, when using dates as suffixes.
- MSW: fixed regression causing socket listener conflicts due to recent libfilezilla changes.
- Added WebUI: an HTTP server providing a REST API and a web app for seamless web access to stored files. WebUI is not included in the default build and must be enabled with the --enable-webui parameter during compilation. This feature is experimental; feedback and bug reports are welcome.
- UI: the certificate fingerprint verification dialog is now sized to display the full fingerprint at once.
- UI: fixed bug causing the focus to be lost during user editing.
- UI: fixed bug causing the tray icon to display unexpectedly in certain cases.
- UI: improved error handling in case of server disconnection.
- UI: improved handling of Settings window size on ultra wide screens.
- FTP: the MKD command now returns an error if the directory already exists.
- FTP: Improved login timeout handling to exclude internal server processing time.
- Fixed heap corruption in the Administrator Interface.
- Fixed regression in the path handling routines.