Versie 1.9.0 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server is in ontwikkeling en er is een release candidate uitgekomen. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. Het programma was lange tijd alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar sinds versie 1.2.0 ook voor Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features: Private keys used for TLS can now be stored on a PKCS#11-compatible token device; the UI has been updated accordingly.

UI: added button to retrieve the current FileZilla Server's public IP address, useful to configure the PASV mode.

UI: added an FTP connection test, that can be reached directly from the Server menu item or executed at the end of the FTP Network Configuration Wizard.

Made default values more secure, among which: require TLS on new FTP listeners, require a password for new users and warn if the administration password doesn't meet more stringent security requirements.

Fixed bug causing the most recent log file, rather than the oldest, to be deleted upon rotation, when using dates as suffixes.

MSW: fixed regression causing socket listener conflicts due to recent libfilezilla changes.

Added WebUI: an HTTP server providing a REST API and a web app for seamless web access to stored files. WebUI is not included in the default build and must be enabled with the --enable-webui parameter during compilation. This feature is experimental; feedback and bug reports are welcome. Bugfixes and minor changes: UI: the certificate fingerprint verification dialog is now sized to display the full fingerprint at once.

UI: fixed bug causing the focus to be lost during user editing.

UI: fixed bug causing the tray icon to display unexpectedly in certain cases.

UI: improved error handling in case of server disconnection.

UI: improved handling of Settings window size on ultra wide screens.

FTP: the MKD command now returns an error if the directory already exists.

FTP: Improved login timeout handling to exclude internal server processing time.

Fixed heap corruption in the Administrator Interface.

Fixed regression in the path handling routines.