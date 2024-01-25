Versie 1.8.1 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server is uitgekomen. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. Het programma was lange tijd alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar sinds versie 1.2.0 ook voor Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features:
Bugfixes and minor changes:
- Limits to the number of active sessions defined for the groups now apply to the group as a whole, not just to the individual users belonging to those groups.
- Fixed bug that led to timeouts not being set at startup, but only when changing the configuration.
- FTP Server: NLST would report a file names with a leading ./ path in certain cases, which confused some clients. Fixed.
- UI: Fixed bug that caused the Administration Interface to misinterpret native paths in the mount lists in case the server were running on a machine with different path semantics than the Administration Interface's one.
- UI: fixed regression that led to some message dialogs not being displayed.
- Fixed regression that caused disabled mount points with empty native paths to be discarded.
- Fixed conversion to utf8 of virtual paths, which was wrongly misinterpreting some native encodings.
- In case of login failure, the login timeout resumes counting down for the remaining time.