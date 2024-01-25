Software-update: FileZilla Server 1.8.1

FileZilla logo (75 pix) Versie 1.8.1 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server is uitgekomen. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. Het programma was lange tijd alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar sinds versie 1.2.0 ook voor Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features:
  • Limits to the number of active sessions defined for the groups now apply to the group as a whole, not just to the individual users belonging to those groups.
  • Fixed bug that led to timeouts not being set at startup, but only when changing the configuration.
Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • FTP Server: NLST would report a file names with a leading ./ path in certain cases, which confused some clients. Fixed.
  • UI: Fixed bug that caused the Administration Interface to misinterpret native paths in the mount lists in case the server were running on a machine with different path semantics than the Administration Interface's one.
  • UI: fixed regression that led to some message dialogs not being displayed.
  • Fixed regression that caused disabled mount points with empty native paths to be discarded.
  • Fixed conversion to utf8 of virtual paths, which was wrongly misinterpreting some native encodings.
  • In case of login failure, the login timeout resumes counting down for the remaining time.

FileZilla Server 1.0.1

Versienummer 1.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website FileZilla
Download https://filezilla-project.org/download.php?show_all=1&type=server
Bestandsgrootte 5,63MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

25-01-2024 • 16:51

25-01-2024 • 16:51

0

Bron: FileZilla

