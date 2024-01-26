Software-update: Microsoft Edge 121.0.2277.83

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 121 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Improved reliability
  • Fixed a browser crash in on-premise sync
Dev Channel updates

The following Dev channel updates preceded this Stable channel release. The followng Dev notes provide detailed information about the changes in each release.

Feature updates
  • Enable organizational branding in Edge for Business.
    Enable your organization's branding assets from Entra onto profile-related UI for profiles signed in with an Entra ID (formerly known as Azure Active Directory) account. You can add your organization's details such as name to the profile pill, name and brand color to the profile flyout, and logo to overlay the Edge for Business taskbar icon. This branding can help users more easily differentiate between multiple profiles and browser windows.Default organizational branding can be enabled by admins through the following policies:

    Admins will need to have "company branding" assets configured in the Microsoft Entra admin center for branding assets to be applied to this feature. For more information, see Microsoft Edge for Business and Add company branding to your organization's sign-in page.

  • Microsoft Edge migrates the updates experience into Browser Essentials.
    Getting alerts on available Edge Updates will come from Browser Essentials instead of the Settings page for better visibility and experience. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Added support for AVIF and AV1 file formats.
    Microsoft Edge now supports the AVIF and AV1 file formats which offer better compression and higher quality images and videos. Users can enjoy faster loading times and better quality media on websites.
  • E-tree in Wallet.
    Users signed into Microsoft Edge with a personal Microsoft Account (MSA) can grow a virtual seed into a tree with Wallet. Once it's grown, a real tree is planted. Administrators can control the availability using the EdgeWalletEtreeEnabled policy.
  • New Website Typo Protection policies.
    The built-in Website Typo Protection warns users if it appears there is a mistyped popular domain name which could land users on a malicious webpage. Administrators can control the availability and configure Website Typo Protection by using the PreventTyposquattingPromptOverride and TyposquattingAllowListDomains policies.
New policies Obsoleted policies

Versienummer 121.0.2277.83
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-01-2024 08:49
9 • submitter: danmark_ori

26-01-2024 • 08:49

9

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

07-02 Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51 0
18-01 Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115 6
15-11 Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48 17
18-10 Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.46 3
24-08 Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42 16
07-'24 Microsoft Edge 127.0.2651.74 13
06-'24 Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56 9
05-'24 Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51 17
04-'24 Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.51 3
03-'24 Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.53 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
8
7
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Aerkhanite 26 januari 2024 12:10
Dus, de volgende keren bij Edge-updates is er een Tweakers-branded Edge-screenshot? :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aerkhanite op 23 juli 2024 22:35]

Wouterie @Aerkhanite26 januari 2024 12:42
Tijd voor een Tweakers extensie!

Ander puntje... is het nou al een keer mogelijk om een andere site als new tab in te stellen of heb je daar nog steeds extensies voor nodig?
P_Tingen @Wouterie26 januari 2024 12:47
Voor zover ik weet kan dat nog niet inderdaad. Ik gebruik daar nu de extensie "Custom new tab" voor.

Als je dan op dakboard.com een free account aanmaakt, kun je als new tab je persoonlijke pagina instellen waar je je gmail agenda op kan laten zien. Je kan ook een betaald account aanmaken en dat geeft je extra mogelijkheden, maar voor mij is mijn agenda voldoende. Iedere keer als ik nu een nieuwe tab open, zie ik in 1 oogopslag mijn agenda.
Wouterie @P_Tingen26 januari 2024 12:51
Ellende... Geregeld kom ik bij familieleden over de vloer en word ik geacht even de computer te fixen. Één van de eerste dingen die ze vaak willen is dat Edge weer verdwijnt. Ik ben niet perse ontevreden over Edge... maar als ik dan vraag wat er aan scheelt dan blijkt het vaak dat het over die startpagina en nieuwe tabbladen gaat. Druk, gedoe, geen Google, dat soort dingen. Dus dan maar weer Google Chrome en men is weer tevreden.
Ik vergeet dat ik Edge best ok vind dankzij de extensies.
Magic666 @Wouterie27 januari 2024 07:27
Dat is idd irritant, ik heb dat opgelost met mouse gestures. RMK en dan naar beneden = nieuwe tab met Google als startpagina.
Commandor1961 26 januari 2024 13:10
ik heb altijd speed dial we https://chromewebstore.go...aijghjlofdfmbjpebpa?hl=en
Cybergamer @Commandor196126 januari 2024 18:18
Grappig! Die heb ik een tijdje gebruikt, nu heb ik https://chromewebstore.go...ajhhopeonhlcgidhclcccjcik
TheDeeGee 27 januari 2024 12:26
Weet niet wat er met de tekst is gebeurd maar alles is super dun nu en zeer vervelend om te lezen.

In de vorige update was de tekst dikker.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq