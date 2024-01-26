Microsoft heeft versie 121 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Improved reliability
Dev Channel updates
- Fixed a browser crash in on-premise sync
The following Dev channel updates preceded this Stable channel release. The followng Dev notes provide detailed information about the changes in each release.
Feature updates
- Dev Channel update to 121.0.2274.0 is live - Microsoft Community Hub
- Dev Channel update to 121.0.2256.2 is live - Microsoft Community Hub
- Dev Channel update to 121.0.2248.1 is live - Microsoft Community Hub
- Dev Channel update to 121.0.2220.3 is live - Microsoft Community Hub
New policies
- Enable organizational branding in Edge for Business.
Enable your organization's branding assets from Entra onto profile-related UI for profiles signed in with an Entra ID (formerly known as Azure Active Directory) account. You can add your organization's details such as name to the profile pill, name and brand color to the profile flyout, and logo to overlay the Edge for Business taskbar icon. This branding can help users more easily differentiate between multiple profiles and browser windows.Default organizational branding can be enabled by admins through the following policies:
Admins will need to have "company branding" assets configured in the Microsoft Entra admin center for branding assets to be applied to this feature. For more information, see Microsoft Edge for Business and Add company branding to your organization's sign-in page.
- Microsoft Edge migrates the updates experience into Browser Essentials.
Getting alerts on available Edge Updates will come from Browser Essentials instead of the Settings page for better visibility and experience. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Added support for AVIF and AV1 file formats.
Microsoft Edge now supports the AVIF and AV1 file formats which offer better compression and higher quality images and videos. Users can enjoy faster loading times and better quality media on websites.
- E-tree in Wallet.
Users signed into Microsoft Edge with a personal Microsoft Account (MSA) can grow a virtual seed into a tree with Wallet. Once it's grown, a real tree is planted. Administrators can control the availability using the EdgeWalletEtreeEnabled policy.
- New Website Typo Protection policies.
The built-in Website Typo Protection warns users if it appears there is a mistyped popular domain name which could land users on a malicious webpage. Administrators can control the availability and configure Website Typo Protection by using the PreventTyposquattingPromptOverride and TyposquattingAllowListDomains policies.
Obsoleted policies
- EdgeDisableDialProtocolForCastDiscovery - Disable DIAL protocol for cast device discovery
- NativeHostsExecutablesLaunchDirectly - Force Windows executable Native Messaging hosts to launch directly
- RelatedWebsiteSetsEnabled - Enable Related Website Sets
- RelatedWebsiteSetsOverrides - Override Related Website Sets
- PreventTyposquattingPromptOverride - Prevent bypassing Edge Website Typo Protection prompts for sites
- TyposquattingAllowListDomains - Configure the list of domains for which Edge Website Typo Protection won't trigger warnings
- SendMouseEventsDisabledFormControlsEnabled - Control the new behavior for event dispatching on disabled form controls