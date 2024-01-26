Versie 11.0.3.1 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements Click on the signature status in the Conversation View invokes manual signature check

"View Source" in IMAP4 accounts downloads the messages into the local cache now Fixes Quick Reply in the Conversation View was using a Quick Template if any existed instead of the actual text

Common virtual folders ignored the disabled option "Use cross-folder threading" and continued to display full conversation threads

The sender's address could not be copied from the header pane in the conversation thread view

The attachments' Download/Save button invoked the wrong "Save to a Folder" action

The issue which caused irrelevant messages to be displayed in address history for a given entry in the Conversation View has been resolved

Ctrl +mouse wheel or Ctrl + + did not increase/decrease the text in Plain Text messages

Simple MAPI was not functional since v10.5

Message auto-view pane turned blank when the Window Split Mode (Conversation View) was changed

Sorting Office PGP signing action not functioning properly

The issue which caused the "Invalid image. Error -2003292287" error message to appear when replying to an HTML-message using PureHTML has been resolved

The problem causing the "Abstract error" when replying to an HTML-message is fixed

Certain XLS attachments could not be properly parsed and displayed garbled contents in the attachment preview

After sending a quick reply the respective text was still shown in the Quick Reply pane (Conversation view)

Shift + Ctrl + K did not work in the classic message preview pane