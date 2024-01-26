Versie 11.0.3.1 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Improvements
Fixes
- Click on the signature status in the Conversation View invokes manual signature check
- "View Source" in IMAP4 accounts downloads the messages into the local cache now
- Quick Reply in the Conversation View was using a Quick Template if any existed instead of the actual text
- Common virtual folders ignored the disabled option "Use cross-folder threading" and continued to display full conversation threads
- The sender's address could not be copied from the header pane in the conversation thread view
- The attachments' Download/Save button invoked the wrong "Save to a Folder" action
- The issue which caused irrelevant messages to be displayed in address history for a given entry in the Conversation View has been resolved
-
Ctrl+mouse wheel or
Ctrl+
+did not increase/decrease the text in Plain Text messages
- Simple MAPI was not functional since v10.5
- Message auto-view pane turned blank when the Window Split Mode (Conversation View) was changed
- Sorting Office PGP signing action not functioning properly
- The issue which caused the "Invalid image. Error -2003292287" error message to appear when replying to an HTML-message using PureHTML has been resolved
- The problem causing the "Abstract error" when replying to an HTML-message is fixed
- Certain XLS attachments could not be properly parsed and displayed garbled contents in the attachment preview
- After sending a quick reply the respective text was still shown in the Quick Reply pane (Conversation view)
-
Shift+
Ctrl+
Kdid not work in the classic message preview pane