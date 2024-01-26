Software-update: The Bat! 11.0.3.4

The Bat! logo (75 pix) Versie 11.0.3.1 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements
  • Click on the signature status in the Conversation View invokes manual signature check
  • "View Source" in IMAP4 accounts downloads the messages into the local cache now
Fixes
  • Quick Reply in the Conversation View was using a Quick Template if any existed instead of the actual text
  • Common virtual folders ignored the disabled option "Use cross-folder threading" and continued to display full conversation threads
  • The sender's address could not be copied from the header pane in the conversation thread view
  • The attachments' Download/Save button invoked the wrong "Save to a Folder" action
  • The issue which caused irrelevant messages to be displayed in address history for a given entry in the Conversation View has been resolved
  • Ctrl+mouse wheel or Ctrl++ did not increase/decrease the text in Plain Text messages
  • Simple MAPI was not functional since v10.5
  • Message auto-view pane turned blank when the Window Split Mode (Conversation View) was changed
  • Sorting Office PGP signing action not functioning properly
  • The issue which caused the "Invalid image. Error -2003292287" error message to appear when replying to an HTML-message using PureHTML has been resolved
  • The problem causing the "Abstract error" when replying to an HTML-message is fixed
  • Certain XLS attachments could not be properly parsed and displayed garbled contents in the attachment preview
  • After sending a quick reply the respective text was still shown in the Quick Reply pane (Conversation view)
  • Shift+Ctrl+K did not work in the classic message preview pane

Versienummer 11.0.3.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ritlabs
Download https://www.ritlabs.com/en/products/thebat/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Ragger 26 januari 2024 14:30
11.0.4.0 is inmiddels uit.

Is dit echt interessant? Nee.
I ❤ The Bat en het is een geweldig mailprogramma. Maar er zitten zoveel fouten en foutjes in, dat er constant aan gepatcht moet worden. En die patches veroorzaken weer andere problemen... Maar goed, die luitjes in Moldavië zijn lekker bezig, en als het geld bijna op is brengen ze een nieuwe versie uit (zonder veel wijzigingen) waarvoor weer mag worden betaald. Ik gun het ze van harte.
masermex @Ragger26 januari 2024 17:54
Klopt helemaal. Hier ook al 20jr gebruiker. Punt is wel dat als je je 'Bat-omgeving' door de jaren heen getuned en geoptimaliseerd hebt met advanced spamfiltering en andere rules en optimalisaties dan is het wel moeilijk om afscheid te nemen, want je gaat er echt op achteruit met andere mail-clients.
Meestal sla ik een main-versie over en koop ik dan weer een upgrade, en soms een aanbieding. Het is iha maar tientjeswerk, en als Mail-verwerking een belangrijk proces voor je is is het m.i. het wel waard.
poes 26 januari 2024 15:19
Vroeger veel gebruikt..... en uit nostalgische gevoelens zou ik wel weer willen beginnen.
Maar volgens mij kan ik niet mijn Outlook adresboek gebruiken. Die moet ik dan importeren.
Wijzingen online in Outlook gaan dus niet automatisch mee naar TheBat......

Zo vind ik het ook zo jammer dat Eudora er niet meer is. Daar heb ik echt heel fijn mee kunnen werken....
beerse
@poes29 januari 2024 11:15
Zie je outlook adresboek niet als outlook-locked-in. Maar zie waar/hoe outlook je adresboek opslaat. Gebruik je een exchange-server of msActiveDirectory, dan zit je waarschijnlijk vast. Maar als je een andere ldap of carddav omgeving gebruikt, of ze misschien 'in de clouwd' opslaat, zie dan of je nieuwe mail-client daar bij kan.

Zelf gebruik ik thunderbird en ondertussen zowel microsoft als google cloud voor zowel mail accounts als ook adres-opslag/beheer. Dat gaat best redelijk. Mogelijk kan dat voor jou mail accounts met TheBat ook.

