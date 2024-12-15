Versie 1.220.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.219.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

CudaText 1.220.0 Toolbar Undo/Redo buttons now change their enabled-state again

Can specify horizontal alignment of inter-line bitmaps for 'Insert Pics' plugin, via new option "gap_bitmap_align"

Python API menu-like-dialog now restores last filter text if called again with the same lines; it is useful with Snippets plugin

Command "Edit / Paste from history" must show multiline texts with EOL replaced to space

Comments plugin: command "toggle line comment" in CSS (it has only /*...*/ comments) must add surrounding spaces Fixed: Column selection (Alt+mouse_drag) starting from empty line is not honoring starting column position, if "caret_after_end":false

Project Manager plugin: 'none' sorting option worked little wrong

After saving Shift-JIS encoded file with 'wrong' bytes, on encoding->UTF8 reading error on Shift-JIS encoded file, editor became 'locked' (hourglass icon) forever

Regression in 1.217.7: in Qt5/Qt6 versions, option "ui_menu_show":false did not work CudaText 1.219.1 Added: Option "margin" now allows value<0 which means indent from the right window edge

Function "Title case" makes upper case after '_' char, like it was in SynWrite Fixed: "go to bookmark" dialog bug if bookmarked line has 1 leading tab-char

Option "fallback_encoding":"cp1251" was not applied (always applied cp1252) for 100Mb file with Russian text