Versie 1.220.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.219.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
CudaText 1.220.0
Fixed:
- Toolbar Undo/Redo buttons now change their enabled-state again
- Can specify horizontal alignment of inter-line bitmaps for 'Insert Pics' plugin, via new option "gap_bitmap_align"
- Python API menu-like-dialog now restores last filter text if called again with the same lines; it is useful with Snippets plugin
- Command "Edit / Paste from history" must show multiline texts with EOL replaced to space
- Comments plugin: command "toggle line comment" in CSS (it has only /*...*/ comments) must add surrounding spaces
- Column selection (Alt+mouse_drag) starting from empty line is not honoring starting column position, if "caret_after_end":false
- Project Manager plugin: 'none' sorting option worked little wrong
- After saving Shift-JIS encoded file with 'wrong' bytes, on encoding->UTF8 reading error on Shift-JIS encoded file, editor became 'locked' (hourglass icon) forever
- Regression in 1.217.7: in Qt5/Qt6 versions, option "ui_menu_show":false did not work
CudaText 1.219.1Added:
Fixed:
- Option "margin" now allows value<0 which means indent from the right window edge
- Function "Title case" makes upper case after '_' char, like it was in SynWrite
- "go to bookmark" dialog bug if bookmarked line has 1 leading tab-char
- Option "fallback_encoding":"cp1251" was not applied (always applied cp1252) for 100Mb file with Russian text