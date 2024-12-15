Software-update: CudaText 1.220.0

CudaText logo Versie 1.220.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.219.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

CudaText 1.220.0

  • Toolbar Undo/Redo buttons now change their enabled-state again
  • Can specify horizontal alignment of inter-line bitmaps for 'Insert Pics' plugin, via new option "gap_bitmap_align"
  • Python API menu-like-dialog now restores last filter text if called again with the same lines; it is useful with Snippets plugin
  • Command "Edit / Paste from history" must show multiline texts with EOL replaced to space
  • Comments plugin: command "toggle line comment" in CSS (it has only /*...*/ comments) must add surrounding spaces
Fixed:
  • Column selection (Alt+mouse_drag) starting from empty line is not honoring starting column position, if "caret_after_end":false
  • Project Manager plugin: 'none' sorting option worked little wrong
  • After saving Shift-JIS encoded file with 'wrong' bytes, on encoding->UTF8 reading error on Shift-JIS encoded file, editor became 'locked' (hourglass icon) forever
  • Regression in 1.217.7: in Qt5/Qt6 versions, option "ui_menu_show":false did not work

CudaText 1.219.1

Added:
  • Option "margin" now allows value<0 which means indent from the right window edge
  • Function "Title case" makes upper case after '_' char, like it was in SynWrite
Fixed:
  • "go to bookmark" dialog bug if bookmarked line has 1 leading tab-char
  • Option "fallback_encoding":"cp1251" was not applied (always applied cp1252) for 100Mb file with Russian text

CudaText

Versienummer 1.220.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CudaText
Download https://cudatext.github.io/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 15-12-2024 16:52 6

15-12-2024 • 16:52

6

Bron: CudaText

CudaText

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (6)

thetakman 16 december 2024 08:34
CudaText leek mij wel geinig.
Maar ik zie dat de developer Russisch is, het forum een volledig Russische afdeling heeft en onderaan de website staat ook Russian Federation.

Is dit iets om zorgen over te maken of is dit echt een bekende, veilige tool?
Op Manjaro XFCE gebruik ik altijd MousePad als tekst editor en zoek voor werk nog steeds een windows alternatief.

Notepad++ is leuk, maar geeft me niet dezelfde opties als Mousepad in geval van Thema's, En ook de manier waarop code wordt gehighlight in de taal die je schrijft is erg fijn.
poehee 15 december 2024 17:54
De enige vraag die ik heb, wat voegt deze toe ten opzichte van Visual Studio Code ?
bcome @poehee15 december 2024 18:46
Grappig, die vraag zagen ze schijnbaar aankomen en hebben ze op hun website staan: https://wiki.lazarus.free...s_over_Visual_Studio_Code

Ze noemen daar:
  • VSCode has the option "maximal count of ui-tabs", because its ui-tabs are memory hungry. CudaText allows to open 1000+ ui-tabs without problems.
  • VSCode is slow for file sizes 10M...100M, while CudaText allows this without problems. For size 2M+ CudaText disables lexers, but "lite lexers" (Log, XML, JSON) work always.
  • VSCode doesn't have customizable toolbar.
  • VSCode doesn't allow to show side-panels in floating (detached) window.
  • VSCode has internal "find in files" but CudaText has FindInFiles-4 plugin with much more features.
  • VSCode cannot show inter-line gaps with pictures. CudaText plugin "Insert Pics" is based on this feature.
  • VSCode doesn't have the analog of CudaText "Color Text" plugin (not 100% sure here).
  • VSCode doesn't have the analog of CudaText "Draw Lines" plugin.
  • VSCode cannot place text caret beyond end-of-line (not 100% sure here).
  • VSCode has the add-on "Macros", with it you need to create/configure command sequences by hands. Not simple task. CudaText has the plugin "Macros" and it records usual keypresses. Much eaiser to do.
  • CudaText gives viewer for files of unlimited size.
  • CudaText plugins API is simpler.
  • CudaText supports UTF-32 LE/BE encoding.
Ze noemen zelf ook wat nadelen wat dan ook wel eerlijk is. Al met al klinkt het wel als een interessant alternatief al blijf ik zelf wel bij de meer gangbare editors.
Frame164 @bcome15 december 2024 21:36
De waarde van de verschillen zal voor iedereen anders zijn. Als individuele gebruiker zou je het kunnen gaan gebruiken maar ik vraag me af of bedrijven die nu op VSC zijn gestandaardiseerd de overstap gaan maken.
rbr320 @Frame16416 december 2024 00:21
Waarom zou je als organisatie compleet standaardiseren op 1 specifieke IDE, of dat nu VSCode is of iets anders? Waar ik werk wordt VSCode door veel van mijn collega's gebruikt, maar persoonlijk kan ik er helemaal niets mee en ik ben vast niet de enige. Dus het lijkt me dat als je tegen je werknemers zegt dat ze een bepaalde IDE moeten gebruiken, dat je mensen kwijt raakt of potentiële nieuwe medewerkers afhaken.
Guru Evi @Frame16416 december 2024 02:11
Ik heb nooit een grote groep geweten die op VSCode gestandardiseerd zijn. Ik vind VSCode een 'instap-IDE' waar andere pakketten te duur blijken en zoiets als Notepad++, Sublime of CudaText te weinig doen (vb. sysadmins die af en toe iets in Python of Bash moeten schrijven maar niet dagelijks in een IDE zitten).

Als ze echte Microsoft partners zijn is het bijna altijd Visual Studio, voor de meeste shops is het Eclipse, JetBrains of taal/domein-specifieke IDE naast een paar masochistische programmeurs die vim gebruiken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

