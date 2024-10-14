Versie 1.218.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.217.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in CudaText version 1.218.0 Add: state "View / Toggle always on top" is saved/loaded to/from history

Add: new command palette item "ui: show+focus bottom panel" to focus currently visible panel

Add: it's possible to change the internal value "max line length for non-delayed word highlighting" (hardcoded value 400), via new option "find_hi_max_columns"

Add: non-text file detector now shows Console message like "Detected binary char 0x10 in file nnn"

Add: Project Manager: option "Sorting order" has new value "none"

Add: Project Manager: add option "Always sync project-tree with current editor file"

Add: Project Manager: add toolbar button "Sync project-tree with current editor file"

Change: Project Manager: remove toolbar button "Remove node", it's needed not often

Change: return toolbar button 'New file' back

Fix: in 'column selection mode' without selection, commands "caret to line begin/end/left/right/up/down + select" did not work

Fix: Linux: error installing the .deb file on Linux Mint 22 / Ubuntu 24.04 Changes in CudaText version 1.217.7 Add: Qt5/Qt6 version: colorize menubar with themed color

Add: lexer JS: use sublexer highlighting of: HTML templates html`...`, JSON templates json`...`, CSS templates css`...`; other/unknown templates are not highlighted at all

Change: default of "undo_max_carets" lowered from 20k to 4k, to avoid memory overflow because of unoptimal Undo-format (format may be improved later)

Fix: with "copy_line_if_no_sel":true, Ctrl+C on empty line did not copy that empty line

Fix: bug with column selection when text is auto-scrolled to the right; also fixes the non-working ed.get_sel_rect API Changes in CudaText version 1.217.5: Add: added Command Palette item "find next and replace"; so now it's possible to assign eg F4 to 'replace' and use it when Find-dlg is focused & when editor is focused

Add: if ContextMenu key is pressed, menu is shown now at the caret pos (before it was at the editor corner)

Add: Project Manager: added Command Palette items "Focus in file manager" and "Find in folder", before they existed only in context menu

Add: Project Manager: when project's root nodes (files/dirs) are temporary deleted, still show nodes with X mark

Add: Project Manager: option "Sorting order" has new value "by creation date"

Add: Addons Manager now puts all its temp files to a single subfolder of temp-folder

Change: menuitem 'Open URL' now contains URL itself, truncated by ~40 chars (needs updated translation file, if it's used)

Change: deleted options "find_hotkey_find_next", "find_hotkey_replace", now usual Command Palette hotkeys are used here

Change: don't disable toolbar buttons for undo/redo

Fix: crash with option values "ui_tab_button_layout":"" and "ui_tab_multiline":true

Fix: command "copy url at 1st caret" cannot be recorded to macros

Fix: binary-viewer search: find-previous starts the search 1 char rigther than needed

Fix: Find-dialog makes flickering on scrolling with 'Hi' option, in Win & Qt5 versions