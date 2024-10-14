Software-update: Freeciv 3.1.3

Freeciv logo (79 pix)Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.1.3 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Server / General
  • Deprecation warning about numeric log levels now given even if deprecation warnings get enabled only by later parameter osdn#45954

Changes affecting players (supplied rulesets)

  • sandbox
    • Fixed actions that should require unit to have veterancy levels to be enabled at correct times RM#784

Low-level changes

  • Better handle errors on network socket querying RM#851

General

AI

Clients
  • Fixed diplomacy crash when partner government unknown RM#814
  • Fixed crash when Leaving Game to the main menu RM#935
  • gtk
    • Fixed crash when closing last diplomacy tab RM#750
    • Fixed editor failures when government of some player is not known RM#860
  • Qt
    • Adjusted city dialog so that it can fit in a bit smaller display vertically osdn#117756
Tools

Ruledit

Ruleup

  • Corrected some errors to be logged on proper logging level RM#917
Help / Documentation Translations
  • Updated translations:
    • Complete translations: Polish, Russian
    • Incomplete translations: German (83% core, 99% nations, 80 ruledit), Esperanto (31% core, 22% nations, 29% ruledit), Finnish (100% core, 92% nations, 100% ruledit)
Build/portability
  • Refreshed bootstrap files from their upstreams RM#745 RM#769 RM#775 RM#801 RM#808 RM#822 RM#823 RM#838 RM#873
  • Fixed deprecated Qt code RM#734 RM#820
  • Improved configure error message about missing sqlite3 RM#753
  • Included copy of Lua updated to 5.4.7 and official patches 2 and 3 applied RM#683 RM#761 RM#883
  • Fixed clang-20 development version compiler warnings RM#773
  • Crosser based builds updated to use crosser-2.9 RM#722
  • Meson based builds improvements
    • Small flag sprites are now installed, fixing tilesets that use them, such as Trident RM#824
    • Fixes to build system internal dependency definitions, fixing intermittent and rare build failures RM#826 RM#896
  • Flatpak updates
    • Freedesktop Sdk and Platform updated to 24.08 RM#850
    • Gnome Sdk and Platform updated to 47 RM#877

Freeciv

Versienummer Freeciv 3.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Freeciv
Download https://www.freeciv.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-10-2024 15:52 1

14-10-2024 • 15:52

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Bron: Freeciv

Update-historie

02-03 Freeciv 3.2.3 3
31-01 Freeciv 3.2.2 0
10-'25 Freeciv 3.2.1 0
10-'25 Freeciv 3.2.0 0
01-'25 Freeciv 3.1.4 3
10-'24 Freeciv 3.1.3 1
04-'24 Freeciv 3.1.1 2
03-'24 Freeciv 3.1.0 2
11-'23 Freeciv 3.0.9 0
12-'22 Freeciv 3.0.5 9
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martdj 14 oktober 2024 16:56
Nu nog de bugs in hun WIki pagina fixen. Volgens https://freeciv.fandom.com/wiki/Main_Page is deze release uit 2022, terwijl 3.1 op 1 maart 2024 uitkwam...

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