Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.1.3 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
Server / General
- Deprecation warning about numeric log levels now given even if deprecation warnings get enabled only by later parameter osdn#45954
Changes affecting players (supplied rulesets)
- sandbox
- Fixed actions that should require unit to have veterancy levels to be enabled at correct times RM#784
Low-level changes
- Better handle errors on network socket querying RM#851
General
- Optimizations RM#879
- Various internal changes which should only affect developers. RM#791 RM#798 RM#868
AI
Clients
- Tex AI fixes towards consulting its own copy of map where it should RM#739 RM#758 RM#785 RM#792 RM#799 RM#809 RM#819 RM#839 RM#853 RM#871 RM#893
- AI now refuses to receive techs when it can't afford tech upkeep RM#788
- Better evaluation of Veteran_Combat effect's worth RM#794
- Fixes potential crash on AI caravan handling RM#872
- Fixed diplomacy crash when partner government unknown RM#814
- Fixed crash when Leaving Game to the main menu RM#935
- gtk
Tools
- Qt
- Adjusted city dialog so that it can fit in a bit smaller display vertically osdn#117756
Ruledit
Ruleup
Help / Documentation
- Corrected some errors to be logged on proper logging level RM#917
Translations
- Miscellaneous improvements to in-game text and user documentation. RM#783 RM#800 RM#810 RM#100 RM#830 osdn#45636
- Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs RM#762 RM#787 RM#796 RM#816 RM#827 RM#760 RM#832 RM#847 RM#536
Build/portability
- Updated translations:
- Complete translations: Polish, Russian
- Incomplete translations: German (83% core, 99% nations, 80 ruledit), Esperanto (31% core, 22% nations, 29% ruledit), Finnish (100% core, 92% nations, 100% ruledit)
- Refreshed bootstrap files from their upstreams RM#745 RM#769 RM#775 RM#801 RM#808 RM#822 RM#823 RM#838 RM#873
- Fixed deprecated Qt code RM#734 RM#820
- Improved configure error message about missing sqlite3 RM#753
- Included copy of Lua updated to 5.4.7 and official patches 2 and 3 applied RM#683 RM#761 RM#883
- Fixed clang-20 development version compiler warnings RM#773
- Crosser based builds updated to use crosser-2.9 RM#722
- Meson based builds improvements
- Flatpak updates