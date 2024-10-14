Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.1.3 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Server / General Deprecation warning about numeric log levels now given even if deprecation warnings get enabled only by later parameter osdn#45954 Changes affecting players (supplied rulesets) sandbox Fixed actions that should require unit to have veterancy levels to be enabled at correct times RM#784

Low-level changes Better handle errors on network socket querying RM#851 General Optimizations RM#879

Various internal changes which should only affect developers. RM#791 RM#798 RM#868 AI Tex AI fixes towards consulting its own copy of map where it should RM#739 RM#758 RM#785 RM#792 RM#799 RM#809 RM#819 RM#839 RM#853 RM#871 RM#893

AI now refuses to receive techs when it can't afford tech upkeep RM#788

Better evaluation of Veteran_Combat effect's worth RM#794

Fixes potential crash on AI caravan handling RM#872 Clients Fixed diplomacy crash when partner government unknown RM#814

Fixed crash when Leaving Game to the main menu RM#935 gtk Fixed crash when closing last diplomacy tab RM#750 Fixed editor failures when government of some player is not known RM#860

Qt Adjusted city dialog so that it can fit in a bit smaller display vertically osdn#117756

Tools Ruledit Added unit's cargo properties editing RM#849 RM#878 Ruleup Corrected some errors to be logged on proper logging level RM#917 Help / Documentation Miscellaneous improvements to in-game text and user documentation. RM#783 RM#800 RM#810 RM#100 RM#830 osdn#45636

Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs RM#762 RM#787 RM#796 RM#816 RM#827 RM#760 RM#832 RM#847 RM#536 Translations Updated translations: Complete translations: Polish, Russian Incomplete translations: German (83% core, 99% nations, 80 ruledit), Esperanto (31% core, 22% nations, 29% ruledit), Finnish (100% core, 92% nations, 100% ruledit)

Build/portability Refreshed bootstrap files from their upstreams RM#745 RM#769 RM#775 RM#801 RM#808 RM#822 RM#823 RM#838 RM#873

Fixed deprecated Qt code RM#734 RM#820

Improved configure error message about missing sqlite3 RM#753

Included copy of Lua updated to 5.4.7 and official patches 2 and 3 applied RM#683 RM#761 RM#883

Fixed clang-20 development version compiler warnings RM#773

Crosser based builds updated to use crosser-2.9 RM#722

Meson based builds improvements Small flag sprites are now installed, fixing tilesets that use them, such as Trident RM#824 Fixes to build system internal dependency definitions, fixing intermittent and rare build failures RM#826 RM#896

Flatpak updates Freedesktop Sdk and Platform updated to 24.08 RM#850 Gnome Sdk and Platform updated to 47 RM#877

