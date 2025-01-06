Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.1.4 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
Server / General
Low-level changes
- Fixed a bug that units never gained veterancy from combat RM#983
- Fixed an issue preventing action selection dialog from appearing in case of airlift RM#1028
- Fixed an issue causing unit with activity to lose focus immediately when it's selected RM#1104
- Fixed unused entry warnings from loading pre-3.0 savegames RM#1160 RM#1166 RM#1167 RM#1170
AI
- Executable bit has been removed from source files fcser.in and fcgui.in RM#950
- Optimizations RM#1001
- Various internal changes which should only affect developers. RM#938 RM#934 RM#957 RM#974 RM#936 RM#963 RM#1004 RM#1029 RM#1079 RM#1156 RM#1060 osdn#46353
Clients
- Tex AI fixes towards consulting its own copy of map where it should RM#916 RM#940 RM#967 RM#993 RM#1022 RM#1052 RM#1077 RM#1078 RM#1089 RM#1106 RM#1117 RM#1130 RM#1155 RM#1169 RM#1171 RM#1181
- Fixed "punit->client.act_prob_cache == ((void*)0)" assert after attempted action turned out to be illegal RM#939
- Action decision want icon is now properly cleared from observer clients osdn#48044
- Fixed an assert with parameter format version 2 savegames RM#1105
- Corrected client knowledge about original city owner RM#1067
- gtk
- Made spaceship menu entry insensitive when no spaceship osdn#48231
- gtk4 only: Worked around an issue that icons are not refreshed RM#998
Tools Ruleset editor
- sdl2
- Added observer mode indicator osdn#48133
Manual Generator
- Added achievement type and value editing RM#1074
- Prevent opening multiple requirement editors for the same Good RM#1076
- In experimental mode builds, fixed enabler removal RM#1192
Help / Documentation
- Post-crash debugger is now loaded on Windows builds osdn#42915
Translations
- Miscellaneous improvements to in-game text and user documentation. RM#1056 RM#1042 RM#1061 RM#1068
- Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs RM#1023 RM#1039 RM#1147
Build/portability
- Marked more strings for translation RM#918
- New translations:
- Updated translations:
- Complete translations: Polish, Russian
- Incomplete translations: Esperanto (31% core, 29% nations, 29% ruledit), Finnish (100% core, 92% nations, 100% ruledit)
- Doxygen documentation updates RM#1021 RM#1015 RM#1005 RM#1062 RM#1090 RM#1119 RM#1185
- Refreshed bootstrap files from their upstreams RM#912 RM#913 RM#914 RM#960 RM#979 RM#1030 RM#1038 RM#1172 RM#1173 RM#1175 RM#1179
- Meson based build improvements
- Flatpak improvements
- AppImage improvements
- Autotools based build improvements
- meson-winbuild.sh now strips binaries osdn#48559
- Silenced deprecated declarations warnings from C++ builds RM#1180
- Fixed Qt5-mode compile with gcc-15 development version RM#1176