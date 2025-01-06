Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.1.4 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Server / General Fixed a bug that units never gained veterancy from combat RM#983

Fixed an issue preventing action selection dialog from appearing in case of airlift RM#1028

Fixed an issue causing unit with activity to lose focus immediately when it's selected RM#1104

Fixed unused entry warnings from loading pre-3.0 savegames RM#1160 RM#1166 RM#1167 RM#1170 Low-level changes Fixed memory leaks, bad memory access, and improved cleanup on shutdown RM#931 RM#941 General Executable bit has been removed from source files fcser.in and fcgui.in RM#950

Optimizations RM#1001

Various internal changes which should only affect developers. RM#938 RM#934 RM#957 RM#974 RM#936 RM#963 RM#1004 RM#1029 RM#1079 RM#1156 RM#1060 osdn#46353 AI Tex AI fixes towards consulting its own copy of map where it should RM#916 RM#940 RM#967 RM#993 RM#1022 RM#1052 RM#1077 RM#1078 RM#1089 RM#1106 RM#1117 RM#1130 RM#1155 RM#1169 RM#1171 RM#1181 Clients Fixed "punit->client.act_prob_cache == ((void*)0)" assert after attempted action turned out to be illegal RM#939

Action decision want icon is now properly cleared from observer clients osdn#48044

Fixed an assert with parameter format version 2 savegames RM#1105

Corrected client knowledge about original city owner RM#1067 gtk Made spaceship menu entry insensitive when no spaceship osdn#48231 gtk4 only: Worked around an issue that icons are not refreshed RM#998

sdl2 Added observer mode indicator osdn#48133

Tools Ruleset editor Added achievement type and value editing RM#1074

Prevent opening multiple requirement editors for the same Good RM#1076

In experimental mode builds, fixed enabler removal RM#1192 Manual Generator Post-crash debugger is now loaded on Windows builds osdn#42915 Help / Documentation Miscellaneous improvements to in-game text and user documentation. RM#1056 RM#1042 RM#1061 RM#1068

Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs RM#1023 RM#1039 RM#1147 Translations Marked more strings for translation RM#918

New translations: Galician RM#929 Slovak RM#1165

Updated translations: Complete translations: Polish, Russian Incomplete translations: Esperanto (31% core, 29% nations, 29% ruledit), Finnish (100% core, 92% nations, 100% ruledit)

Doxygen documentation updates RM#1021 RM#1015 RM#1005 RM#1062 RM#1090 RM#1119 RM#1185 Build/portability Refreshed bootstrap files from their upstreams RM#912 RM#913 RM#914 RM#960 RM#979 RM#1030 RM#1038 RM#1172 RM#1173 RM#1175 RM#1179

Meson based build improvements Check Qt's version RM#881 Scenarios are now compressed also in crosser based builds RM#956 Metainfo file generation fixed RM#1098 run.sh now sets also FREECIV_SAVE_PATH RM#1194

Flatpak improvements Build sdl2-client flatpak with meson build system RM#949 Qt Sdk and Platform updates to 6.8 RM#1048

AppImage improvements Support for building ruledit appimage added RM#919 Version number is included in the appimage file names RM#955 Linuxdeploy updated to version 2.0.0-alpha-1-20241106 RM#1080

Autotools based build improvements Fixed an issue causing duplicate libcharset linking parameter to linker command line RM#937 Fixed linking tolua against static sys lua RM#1040 Search moc also from /usr/lib/libexec/ RM#1050 Added configure check if a variable argument can be defined const RM#1178

meson-winbuild.sh now strips binaries osdn#48559

Silenced deprecated declarations warnings from C++ builds RM#1180

Fixed Qt5-mode compile with gcc-15 development version RM#1176