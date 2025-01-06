Software-update: Freeciv 3.1.4

Freeciv logo (79 pix)Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensourceversie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turnbased strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.1.4 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Server / General
  • Fixed a bug that units never gained veterancy from combat RM#983
  • Fixed an issue preventing action selection dialog from appearing in case of airlift RM#1028
  • Fixed an issue causing unit with activity to lose focus immediately when it's selected RM#1104
  • Fixed unused entry warnings from loading pre-3.0 savegames RM#1160 RM#1166 RM#1167 RM#1170
Low-level changes
  • Fixed memory leaks, bad memory access, and improved cleanup on shutdown RM#931 RM#941
General AI Clients
  • Fixed "punit->client.act_prob_cache == ((void*)0)" assert after attempted action turned out to be illegal RM#939
  • Action decision want icon is now properly cleared from observer clients osdn#48044
  • Fixed an assert with parameter format version 2 savegames RM#1105
  • Corrected client knowledge about original city owner RM#1067
  • gtk
    • Made spaceship menu entry insensitive when no spaceship osdn#48231
    • gtk4 only: Worked around an issue that icons are not refreshed RM#998
Tools Ruleset editor
  • Added achievement type and value editing RM#1074
  • Prevent opening multiple requirement editors for the same Good RM#1076
  • In experimental mode builds, fixed enabler removal RM#1192
Manual Generator
  • Post-crash debugger is now loaded on Windows builds osdn#42915
Help / Documentation Translations
  • Marked more strings for translation RM#918
  • New translations:
  • Updated translations:
    • Complete translations: Polish, Russian
    • Incomplete translations: Esperanto (31% core, 29% nations, 29% ruledit), Finnish (100% core, 92% nations, 100% ruledit)
  • Doxygen documentation updates RM#1021 RM#1015 RM#1005 RM#1062 RM#1090 RM#1119 RM#1185
Build/portability
  • Refreshed bootstrap files from their upstreams RM#912 RM#913 RM#914 RM#960 RM#979 RM#1030 RM#1038 RM#1172 RM#1173 RM#1175 RM#1179
  • Meson based build improvements
    • Check Qt's version RM#881
    • Scenarios are now compressed also in crosser based builds RM#956
    • Metainfo file generation fixed RM#1098
    • run.sh now sets also FREECIV_SAVE_PATH RM#1194
  • Flatpak improvements
    • Build sdl2-client flatpak with meson build system RM#949
    • Qt Sdk and Platform updates to 6.8 RM#1048
  • AppImage improvements
    • Support for building ruledit appimage added RM#919
    • Version number is included in the appimage file names RM#955
    • Linuxdeploy updated to version 2.0.0-alpha-1-20241106 RM#1080
  • Autotools based build improvements
    • Fixed an issue causing duplicate libcharset linking parameter to linker command line RM#937
    • Fixed linking tolua against static sys lua RM#1040
    • Search moc also from /usr/lib/libexec/ RM#1050
    • Added configure check if a variable argument can be defined const RM#1178
  • meson-winbuild.sh now strips binaries osdn#48559
  • Silenced deprecated declarations warnings from C++ builds RM#1180
  • Fixed Qt5-mode compile with gcc-15 development version RM#1176

Freeciv

Versienummer 3.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Freeciv
Download https://www.freeciv.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-01-2025 15:44 3

06-01-2025 • 15:44

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Bron: Freeciv

Update-historie

02-03 Freeciv 3.2.3 3
31-01 Freeciv 3.2.2 0
10-'25 Freeciv 3.2.1 0
10-'25 Freeciv 3.2.0 0
01-'25 Freeciv 3.1.4 3
10-'24 Freeciv 3.1.3 1
04-'24 Freeciv 3.1.1 2
03-'24 Freeciv 3.1.0 2
11-'23 Freeciv 3.0.9 0
12-'22 Freeciv 3.0.5 9
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BasHouse 6 januari 2025 17:04
Is het wat? Ik hoorde dat Civ VII er aan komt..
johanl79 @BasHouse6 januari 2025 17:19
Het is gratis, ik zou zeggen, probeer het uit. Grafisch kan het niet tippen aan CIV7, maar inhoudelijk wel.
jumbos7 @johanl796 januari 2025 17:52
Het is een tijd geleden dat ik het uitgeprobeerd heb maar zover ik mij het kan herinneren is FreeCiv bedoeld als een tegenhanger van Civ 1 t/m 3. Inhoudelijk is het dus heel anders dan recente Civs, of het eraan kan tippen is natuurlijk een kwestie van smaak. Esthetisch gezien is het allemaal wel veel kaler.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jumbos7 op 6 januari 2025 20:08]


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