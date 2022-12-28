Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensource-versie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turn-based strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden versie 3.0.5 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Server / General
Changes affecting players (supplied rulesets)
- Improvements to savegame error diagnostics osdn#45341 osdn#45343
- Silenced some unused entry warnings when loading saved games osdn#45671 osdn#45856 osdn#46143
- Limit players to current max tax rates after loading a savegame from a time they were higher osdn#44186
- Reduced the cases where player loses bulbs when they have leftover bulbs from tech finished previous turn change, and caravan provided bulbs on top of that, and they switch between various techs to research next osdn#45685
- Disallowed barbarians from creating more than one unit of a type expected to be unique osdn#44863
- Improvements to when worklist item get postponed and when completely purged osdn#46029 osdn#45982
- Sea units that regularly need supplies, or die, now automatically save themselves to the coast when possible osdn#45948
Changes affecting other rulesets / modders
- civ2civ3/sandbox
- Homeless units (e.g. starting diplomat) can no longer bribe other units. It made it possible to get armies of homeless, and thus free of maintenance, units. osdn#45070
Changes affecting server operators
- Improved error diagnostics in inifile (e.g. rulesets) loading osdn#45573
- Lua functions unit_move() and unit_teleport() now check legality of the move osdn#44769
Low-level changes
- Removed unnecessary padding from the savegame files osdn#45855
General
- Fixes to the directory creation
- Do not try to create what really isn't a directory osdn#45830 osdn#45841 osdn#46036
- Give sensible errors about directory creation failures osdn#44940
- Robustness improvements to low-level fallback functionalities used, e.g., in Windows builds osdn#45905
- Fixed city culture value overflow on server/client communication osdn#46014
AI
- Fixed memory leaks, bad memory access, and improved cleanup on shutdown osdn#45787 osdn#45771 osdn#45903 osdn#45825 osdn#45547
- Optimizations osdn#45634 osdn#45676 osdn#45961
- Various internal changes which should only affect developers. osdn#45756 osdn#45733 osdn#45780 osdn#44852 osdn#45598 osdn#45509 osdn#45629 osdn#45791 osdn#45915 osdn#45964 osdn#45530 osdn#45921 osdn#45990 osdn#45034 osdn#45259 osdn#45973 osdn#46135 osdn#44872 osdn#46193
Clients
- Fixed AI evaluation of value of tech parasite buildings (e.g. Great Library on most rulesets) in case of pooled research being turned off between team members, and dead opponents osdn#45588
- Properly update AI's information when continents get renumbered (merged or split) osdn#45767
- Fixed erroneously high want for a Martial Law unit as a defender when there actually isn't need for defensive capacity osdn#45595
- Make AI to count logarithmic trade revenue bonus correctly when evaluating if trade route is worth the effort osdn#46049
- Fixed a bug in bodyguard selection when the want for military units is high, but not an actual emergency osdn#46091
- Fixed a crash when hunter cannot attack its target. Now it doesn't waste time hunting such targets at all osdn#46176
Tools Ruledit / Ruleup
- Client is now aware if someone's research details are not updated any more, and doesn't show such outdated informatio any more osdn#45076
- Fixed client crash on unfortunate timing of menus updating exact moment worker finish tile changing activity osdn#45781
- Display (opponent) score of 0 as Unknown as that's what the server indicates with it (this logic will improve in freeciv-3.1) osdn#45970
- Fixed which version of the wall graphics are shown about opponents' cities osdn#46092
- gtk
- Fixed "Gtk-WARNING gadget with negative dimensions" warning in most cases it occurred osdn#42263
- Added tootip for the nationdlg rows osdn#45512
- Fixed <ctrl> + <shift> + key combinations to work on edit mode osdn#45802
- Fixed an infinite loop in editor mode osdn#45874
- gtk3 and gtk3.22: Added Battle Groups menu osdn#45924
- qt
- Menu entry for targetless revolution is now insensitive if current rules do now allow it osdn#45782
- Nations dialog Relations and Techs panes can now be toggled on or off osdn#45048
- Made it possible to toggle one's own Away state from the nations display AI menu osdn#44858
- Pop down possibly remaining older tile info before opening a new one. This avoids popups that were left on screen until client was closed osdn#44177
- Fixed Classic theme syntax osdn#44857
- Graphics for extras shown in the help browser osdn#44859
- sdl2
- Fixed unused entry: file.gx warning from theme loading osdn#45031
- Fixed the Patrol Here functionality from the tile menu osdn#45925
- Improved client launch time initialization checks osdn#46000
- Fixed renaming cities to take effect osdn#45986
- Fixed the Paradrop Here functionality from the tile menu osdn#45981
Help / Documentation
- Save trade settings section comment to game.ruleset osdn#45386
Translations
- Miscellaneous improvements to in-game text and user documentation. osdn#45796 osdn#45969 osdn#45534
- Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs. osdn#44955 osdn#45833 osdn#44918 osdn#45880 osdn#45829 HRM#734372 osdn#45849 osdn#46003 osdn#46089 osdn#44787 osdn#46146 osdn#44197
Build/portability
- Updated translations:
- Complete translations: Catalan, French, Polish
- Incomplete translations: Finnish (100% core, 93% nations, 100% ruledit)
- Fixed fetching translations of the names of the nations from the core nationset, for the game to actually show translated names osdn#45761
- Marked more strings for translations osdn#45989
- Fixes to translator comments osdn#45835
- Fixed some clang analyzer warnings osdn#45812 osdn#45417 osdn#45770 osdn#45813 osdn#45850 osdn#45920 osdn#45848 osdn#45872 osdn#45985 osdn#46087 osdn#46104 osdn#46099 osdn#46107 osdn#46124 osdn#46162
- Fixed warnings with -Warray-bounds enabled osdn#45541 osdn#45853
- -Warray-bounds warnings enabled on debug builds again osdn#45543
- Readline runtime detection now has a autoconf cache variable for users to override test results osdn#45460
- Support for building couple of more flatpak types
- Qt-client osdn#45814
- Sdl2-client osdn#46111 osdn#46145
- Improved metainfo osdn#45840 osdn#45868 osdn#45616 osdn#45837 osdn#46168
- Updated screenshots osdn#46106 osdn#46130 osdn#46184
- fc-sdl2.m4 refreshed from libsdl upstream, to match SDL2-2.24.1 osdn#45847
- Fixed case where crosser-based build would include extraneous files from the previous builds osdn#45865
- Crosser improvements
- Updated Crosser environment to use to version 2.5 osdn#45701
- Additional error checking of the suitability of the environment osdn#46126
- Fixed compiler warnings with macos clang++ osdn#45941 osdn#45998
- Mariadb configurator is now searched by name mariadb_config too osdn#46015
- Fixed build failures when readline headers define system macros because they have not been defined yet osdn#46225
- Configure no longer selects C11 threads as the thread implementation when they do not work with the C++ compiler, and there are C++ components to be built osdn#46216