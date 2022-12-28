Software-update: Freeciv 3.0.5

Freeciv logo (79 pix)Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensource-versie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turn-based strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden versie 3.0.5 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Server / General
  • Improvements to savegame error diagnostics osdn#45341 osdn#45343
  • Silenced some unused entry warnings when loading saved games osdn#45671 osdn#45856 osdn#46143
  • Limit players to current max tax rates after loading a savegame from a time they were higher osdn#44186
  • Reduced the cases where player loses bulbs when they have leftover bulbs from tech finished previous turn change, and caravan provided bulbs on top of that, and they switch between various techs to research next osdn#45685
  • Disallowed barbarians from creating more than one unit of a type expected to be unique osdn#44863
  • Improvements to when worklist item get postponed and when completely purged osdn#46029 osdn#45982
  • Sea units that regularly need supplies, or die, now automatically save themselves to the coast when possible osdn#45948
Changes affecting players (supplied rulesets)
  • civ2civ3/sandbox
    • Homeless units (e.g. starting diplomat) can no longer bribe other units. It made it possible to get armies of homeless, and thus free of maintenance, units. osdn#45070
Changes affecting other rulesets / modders
  • Improved error diagnostics in inifile (e.g. rulesets) loading osdn#45573
  • Lua functions unit_move() and unit_teleport() now check legality of the move osdn#44769
Changes affecting server operators
  • Removed unnecessary padding from the savegame files osdn#45855
Low-level changes
  • Fixes to the directory creation
  • Robustness improvements to low-level fallback functionalities used, e.g., in Windows builds osdn#45905
  • Fixed city culture value overflow on server/client communication osdn#46014
General AI
  • Fixed AI evaluation of value of tech parasite buildings (e.g. Great Library on most rulesets) in case of pooled research being turned off between team members, and dead opponents osdn#45588
  • Properly update AI's information when continents get renumbered (merged or split) osdn#45767
  • Fixed erroneously high want for a Martial Law unit as a defender when there actually isn't need for defensive capacity osdn#45595
  • Make AI to count logarithmic trade revenue bonus correctly when evaluating if trade route is worth the effort osdn#46049
  • Fixed a bug in bodyguard selection when the want for military units is high, but not an actual emergency osdn#46091
  • Fixed a crash when hunter cannot attack its target. Now it doesn't waste time hunting such targets at all osdn#46176
Clients
  • Client is now aware if someone's research details are not updated any more, and doesn't show such outdated informatio any more osdn#45076
  • Fixed client crash on unfortunate timing of menus updating exact moment worker finish tile changing activity osdn#45781
  • Display (opponent) score of 0 as Unknown as that's what the server indicates with it (this logic will improve in freeciv-3.1) osdn#45970
  • Fixed which version of the wall graphics are shown about opponents' cities osdn#46092
  • gtk
    • Fixed "Gtk-WARNING gadget with negative dimensions" warning in most cases it occurred osdn#42263
    • Added tootip for the nationdlg rows osdn#45512
    • Fixed <ctrl> + <shift> + key combinations to work on edit mode osdn#45802
    • Fixed an infinite loop in editor mode osdn#45874
    • gtk3 and gtk3.22: Added Battle Groups menu osdn#45924
  • qt
    • Menu entry for targetless revolution is now insensitive if current rules do now allow it osdn#45782
    • Nations dialog Relations and Techs panes can now be toggled on or off osdn#45048
    • Made it possible to toggle one's own Away state from the nations display AI menu osdn#44858
    • Pop down possibly remaining older tile info before opening a new one. This avoids popups that were left on screen until client was closed osdn#44177
    • Fixed Classic theme syntax osdn#44857
    • Graphics for extras shown in the help browser osdn#44859
  • sdl2
    • Fixed unused entry: file.gx warning from theme loading osdn#45031
    • Fixed the Patrol Here functionality from the tile menu osdn#45925
    • Improved client launch time initialization checks osdn#46000
    • Fixed renaming cities to take effect osdn#45986
    • Fixed the Paradrop Here functionality from the tile menu osdn#45981
Tools Ruledit / Ruleup
  • Save trade settings section comment to game.ruleset osdn#45386
Help / Documentation Translations
  • Updated translations:
    • Complete translations: Catalan, French, Polish
    • Incomplete translations: Finnish (100% core, 93% nations, 100% ruledit)
  • Fixed fetching translations of the names of the nations from the core nationset, for the game to actually show translated names osdn#45761
  • Marked more strings for translations osdn#45989
  • Fixes to translator comments osdn#45835
Build/portability

Freeciv

Versienummer 3.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Freeciv
Download https://www.freeciv.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (9)

Jerie 28 december 2022 17:34
Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken.
Ik weet het niet, elke keer als ik een spel speel om nostalgische redenen dan valt het me vies maar dan ook vies tegen. Bijvoorbeeld bij Dune 2 kun je niet meerdere units selecteren, bij Warcraft Orcs & Humans kun je er 9 max selecteren. Deels kwam daar ook een stukje skill kijken maar het werkt... awkward...

Hoe dat met dit spelletje zit weet ik niet meer (heb Freeciv al zo'n 20 jaar niet meer gespeeld). Het is supergaaf dat het bestaat maar of het ook (nog) veel wordt gespeeld? Ik vraag het me af. Hoe zouden bijvoorbeeld je kinderen het vinden om dit spel te spelen? Als de gameplay of verhaal werkelijk zo goed was, dan maken de mindere grafics niet uit. Welnu, Civilization speelde je niet vanwege het verhaal (orig. Dune dan weer wel) en bijvoorbeeld Doom ook niet (King's/Space/Police Quest oid dan weer wel). Dus ik ben dan benieuwd wat er zo goed is aan de gameplay tov het uitgebalanceerde Civ V (de laatste die ik heb gespeeld; immers Civ VI enkel bij release en toen was het zoals gewoonlijk nog een zooitje).

Er is nog maar heel weinig oud spul dat me kan raken. De originele LOTR reeks bijvoorbeeld, al zijn dat films. Ook met oude computers, zoals bijvoorbeeld oude UNIX workstations. Ontzettend leuk, maar een machine die trager is dan een x86-64 uit 2003 die 900W trekt... tja, leuk om naar te kijken, als-ie uit staat.

Ik vraag me dan ook of in hoeverre dit niet zo'n project is 'oh wat leuk dat het bestaat' maar waar verder weinig tot geen actieve animo voor is.
Puffino @Jerie28 december 2022 19:20
Het draait allemaal om fantasie. Als het je "pakt", maakt beeldkwaliteit weinig uit.

We speelden vroeger ook schietspelletjes met een écht vliegtuig, van slechts 8x8 pixels. Wist je dondersgoed, maar het maakte niet uit.

Vergelijk Pong. Graphics? Nee. Toch zijn er nog steeds mensen (geen hordes) die het spelen.
zordaz @Jerie28 december 2022 21:08
Voor een deel herkenbaar. Maar ik kan bij vlagen toch enorm veel plezier beleven aan een nostalgisch rondje Commodore 64!
Oddlobster @Jerie28 december 2022 18:43
Hier hetzelfde eigenlijk, de enigste "oude" games die ik regelmatig nog speel zijn OpenTTD en OpenRA. De rest valt na het opstarten toch behoorlijk tegen.
Rolfie @Oddlobster28 december 2022 20:26
Counter Strike Source :)
Rolfie 28 december 2022 17:02
Gaaf. Kende deze variant van het spel niet. Vroeger wel heel veel gespeeld. Zeker eens downloaden en een flink aantal uur mee gaan vermaken dit jaar
hooibergje @Rolfie28 december 2022 17:45
Ik heb het zelfs 25 jaar geleden gespeeld, bij de studievereniging.
Met zijn 3-tjes tegen 1 AI op hard, en we werken van de kaart geveegd. 8-)

Gaaf dat er nog steeds aan doorontwikkeld wordt!
Ik ben benieuwd wat er de afgelopen decennia allemaal aan veranderd is.
joco @Rolfie28 december 2022 17:27
"dit jaar"

moet je wel opschieten ;)
DigitalExorcist @joco28 december 2022 19:07
Ligt eraan; m’n vrouw is docent en die telt altijd in schooljaren 😜

