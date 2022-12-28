Gamers die veel tijd hebben besteed aan Sid Meier's Civilization, dat in 1991 door Microprose voor DOS werd uitgebracht, moeten oppassen om niet opnieuw verslaafd te raken. Er is namelijk sinds 1995 een groep ontwikkelaars bezig om onder de naam Freeciv een opensource-versie te maken die gebaseerd is op dit turn-based strategiespel. De spelers van deze game starten in het jaar 4000 voor Christus met een handvol kolonisten en proberen daarmee een succesvolle beschaving neer te zetten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze en deze pagina's. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden versie 3.0.5 uitgebracht, een zogenaamde bugfixrelease. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Server / General Improvements to savegame error diagnostics osdn#45341 osdn#45343

Silenced some unused entry warnings when loading saved games osdn#45671 osdn#45856 osdn#46143

Limit players to current max tax rates after loading a savegame from a time they were higher osdn#44186

Reduced the cases where player loses bulbs when they have leftover bulbs from tech finished previous turn change, and caravan provided bulbs on top of that, and they switch between various techs to research next osdn#45685

Disallowed barbarians from creating more than one unit of a type expected to be unique osdn#44863

Improvements to when worklist item get postponed and when completely purged osdn#46029 osdn#45982

Sea units that regularly need supplies, or die, now automatically save themselves to the coast when possible osdn#45948 Changes affecting players (supplied rulesets) civ2civ3/sandbox Homeless units (e.g. starting diplomat) can no longer bribe other units. It made it possible to get armies of homeless, and thus free of maintenance, units. osdn#45070

Changes affecting other rulesets / modders Improved error diagnostics in inifile (e.g. rulesets) loading osdn#45573

Lua functions unit_move() and unit_teleport() now check legality of the move osdn#44769 Changes affecting server operators Removed unnecessary padding from the savegame files osdn#45855 Low-level changes Fixes to the directory creation Do not try to create what really isn't a directory osdn#45830 osdn#45841 osdn#46036 Give sensible errors about directory creation failures osdn#44940

Robustness improvements to low-level fallback functionalities used, e.g., in Windows builds osdn#45905

Fixed city culture value overflow on server/client communication osdn#46014 General Fixed memory leaks, bad memory access, and improved cleanup on shutdown osdn#45787 osdn#45771 osdn#45903 osdn#45825 osdn#45547

Optimizations osdn#45634 osdn#45676 osdn#45961

Various internal changes which should only affect developers. osdn#45756 osdn#45733 osdn#45780 osdn#44852 osdn#45598 osdn#45509 osdn#45629 osdn#45791 osdn#45915 osdn#45964 osdn#45530 osdn#45921 osdn#45990 osdn#45034 osdn#45259 osdn#45973 osdn#46135 osdn#44872 osdn#46193 AI Fixed AI evaluation of value of tech parasite buildings (e.g. Great Library on most rulesets) in case of pooled research being turned off between team members, and dead opponents osdn#45588

Properly update AI's information when continents get renumbered (merged or split) osdn#45767

Fixed erroneously high want for a Martial Law unit as a defender when there actually isn't need for defensive capacity osdn#45595

Make AI to count logarithmic trade revenue bonus correctly when evaluating if trade route is worth the effort osdn#46049

Fixed a bug in bodyguard selection when the want for military units is high, but not an actual emergency osdn#46091

Fixed a crash when hunter cannot attack its target. Now it doesn't waste time hunting such targets at all osdn#46176 Clients Client is now aware if someone's research details are not updated any more, and doesn't show such outdated informatio any more osdn#45076

Fixed client crash on unfortunate timing of menus updating exact moment worker finish tile changing activity osdn#45781

Display (opponent) score of 0 as Unknown as that's what the server indicates with it (this logic will improve in freeciv-3.1) osdn#45970

Fixed which version of the wall graphics are shown about opponents' cities osdn#46092

gtk Fixed "Gtk-WARNING gadget with negative dimensions" warning in most cases it occurred osdn#42263 Added tootip for the nationdlg rows osdn#45512 Fixed <ctrl> + <shift> + key combinations to work on edit mode osdn#45802 Fixed an infinite loop in editor mode osdn#45874 gtk3 and gtk3.22: Added Battle Groups menu osdn#45924

qt Menu entry for targetless revolution is now insensitive if current rules do now allow it osdn#45782 Nations dialog Relations and Techs panes can now be toggled on or off osdn#45048 Made it possible to toggle one's own Away state from the nations display AI menu osdn#44858 Pop down possibly remaining older tile info before opening a new one. This avoids popups that were left on screen until client was closed osdn#44177 Fixed Classic theme syntax osdn#44857 Graphics for extras shown in the help browser osdn#44859

sdl2 Fixed unused entry: file.gx warning from theme loading osdn#45031 Fixed the Patrol Here functionality from the tile menu osdn#45925 Improved client launch time initialization checks osdn#46000 Fixed renaming cities to take effect osdn#45986 Fixed the Paradrop Here functionality from the tile menu osdn#45981

Tools Ruledit / Ruleup Save trade settings section comment to game.ruleset osdn#45386 Help / Documentation Miscellaneous improvements to in-game text and user documentation. osdn#45796 osdn#45969 osdn#45534

Miscellaneous changes to developer/install/ruleset docs. osdn#44955 osdn#45833 osdn#44918 osdn#45880 osdn#45829 HRM#734372 osdn#45849 osdn#46003 osdn#46089 osdn#44787 osdn#46146 osdn#44197 Translations Updated translations: Complete translations: Catalan, French, Polish Incomplete translations: Finnish (100% core, 93% nations, 100% ruledit)

Fixed fetching translations of the names of the nations from the core nationset, for the game to actually show translated names osdn#45761

Marked more strings for translations osdn#45989

Fixes to translator comments osdn#45835 Build/portability Fixed some clang analyzer warnings osdn#45812 osdn#45417 osdn#45770 osdn#45813 osdn#45850 osdn#45920 osdn#45848 osdn#45872 osdn#45985 osdn#46087 osdn#46104 osdn#46099 osdn#46107 osdn#46124 osdn#46162

Fixed warnings with -Warray-bounds enabled osdn#45541 osdn#45853

-Warray-bounds warnings enabled on debug builds again osdn#45543

Readline runtime detection now has a autoconf cache variable for users to override test results osdn#45460

Support for building couple of more flatpak types Qt-client osdn#45814 Sdl2-client osdn#46111 osdn#46145

Improved metainfo osdn#45840 osdn#45868 osdn#45616 osdn#45837 osdn#46168 Updated screenshots osdn#46106 osdn#46130 osdn#46184

fc-sdl2.m4 refreshed from libsdl upstream, to match SDL2-2.24.1 osdn#45847

Fixed case where crosser-based build would include extraneous files from the previous builds osdn#45865

Crosser improvements Updated Crosser environment to use to version 2.5 osdn#45701 Additional error checking of the suitability of the environment osdn#46126

Fixed compiler warnings with macos clang++ osdn#45941 osdn#45998

Mariadb configurator is now searched by name mariadb_config too osdn#46015

Fixed build failures when readline headers define system macros because they have not been defined yet osdn#46225

Configure no longer selects C11 threads as the thread implementation when they do not work with the C++ compiler, and there are C++ components to be built osdn#46216