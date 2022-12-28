Astonsoft heeft versie 11.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Whenever you receive an email message in a language you don’t understand, EssentialPIM is here to help. It will automatically detect the message language and offer you to instantly translate it into a target language of your choice.

A new productivity feature will allow you to flag your email messages so that you do not forget to follow up with them later. You will be able to select custom due dates, choose from a number of different flags (i.e. Follow Up, Review, FYI, etc.) and set reminders.

Division of tasks into different accounts will allow you to choose which tasks lists to synchronize with which online services. Very convenient if you need to split tasks from your work account (i.e. Office 365) with locally stored personal tasks, for instance.

If you feel like you don’t need some of the default buttons on the toolbar or you don’t like the order or you simply don’t want labels to be shown, right-click on the toolbar and make it look the way you personally prefer.

The default reminder can now be set up as for all the calendars in Options as for the individual calendars in their properties. Now when a new event is created, it’s going to have the default reminder attribute assigned to it.

Categorize your email messages easily and automatically by setting up specific conditions for the incoming or outgoing messages that would trigger a mail rule to assign selected categories to emails.

If you live in the USA or Germany and would like to get more precise forecasts from the local weather provider, it’s now possible. You can enable usage of weather forecast data from local service providers with top priority.

Some users prefer seeing their completed tasks and/or appointments more clearly, without the strikethrough line. If you’re one of them, make sure to enable this feature in Tools->Options->Calendar/Tasks.

More detailed list of changes is available on the Version History page.