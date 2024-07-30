Versie 1.216.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en cross-platformteksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.215.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

CudaText 1.216.0: Add: auto-completion: it's possible to _not_ replace chars on the right, like in VSCode, via new option "autocomplete_replace_on_right"

Add: options "find_suggest_*": on inserting find-dialog text, escape special regex-chars, if regex option is set

Add: option "unprinted_content": flag for trailing spaces supports space-only lines too

Add: on caret move, replace statusbar msg 'Found next match .. [12/34]' with 'Found next match .. [?/34]'

Fix: 'Indent selection' shouldn't add spaces/tab to empty lines

Fix: after dbl-clicking a word, holding and expanding to the left, selection appeared to the right

Fix: lexer JS: issue with highlighting of doc-comments

Fix: sometimes command-line param "filename@line" don't scroll to specified line

Fix: Windows: single instance mode, opened ui-tab is not activated for "cudatext.exe -r filename" CudaText 1.215.5: Add: for binary viewer, supported search "in selection", which now renders red underline for found fragment (like app can do for editor already)

Add: Project Manager: add option "Sorting order"

Change: pair-bracker finder is enabled even with selection, like in Notepad++/Kate

Change: toolbar: don't add 'New' button, because ui-tabs '+' does the same

Fix: viewer: go-to dialog did not handle "d99" and "xFF", "99" was handled as percents instead of offset

Fix: avoid ui-tabs-bar scrolling when _passive_ ui-tab is closed by mouse

Fix: plugin API file-dialog and folder-dialog had hardcoded English title not affected by translations

Fix: go-to dialog ignored the "caret_view" option

Fix: Find dlg may have 'case'/'regex' options reset, if command "Add next occurrence of selected word" was used