Phil Harvey heeft versie 13.08 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld, ondanks dat deze als stabiel kunnen worden beschouwd. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 13.00. Sinds versie 13.06 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 13.08:
Changes in version 13.07:
- Decode ShutterCount for Canon EOS R6 Mark II (thanks Agoston Kapitany)
- Decode a few new Photoshop tags
- Suppress all duplicate Warning tags and add count to end of message
- Changed format of bitmask keys in -list x output
- Internal streamlining of LIGOGPSINFO decoding
- Fixed issue where some tags were incorrectly shown as writable in -listx output
- Fixed incorrect scaling for GPSSpeed in one LIGOGPSINFO variant
- Fixed an issue with filename encoding when the -L option is used and the API WindowsLongPath option is active
- Decode a number of LIGOGPSINFO encrypted and enciphered timed GPS types (long overdue, but it took me a couple of years to acquire enough sample videos to have a good cross-section of the different formats)
- Fixed another place where FileSequence could be incremented twice when a -if condition was used
- Fixed a few places where character 0x7f may not have been escaped in string values
- API Changes:
- Changed default WindowsLongPath option back to 1 after adding a patch to fix issue with piping from stdin