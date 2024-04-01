Versie 5.6 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform- en opensourceboekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden, en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

The following bugs have been fixed: Bug 799246 - start/end of current/last quarter have off-by-one error

Bug 799225 - Cannot reconcile since v5.4

Bug 799224 - SLR won't allow change from "Reminder" to any other state

Bug 799222 - Bad encoding of accented chars in account names in "Import CSV" wizard

Bug 799213 - SIGSEGV caused by revising an auto completed transaction

Bug 799210 - Crash when changing the parent of an account that has had two or more levels of sub-accounts auto-created using the register in the current session.

Bug 799179 - Import of QIF gets Bug detected during duplicates (partial fix: If the new-splits object is null, it means the new account tree from the current import has no splits. Therefore the (apply min|max dates) will fail. Omitting the date query is a simple fix to prevent crashing. This is a partial fix because the crash is likely a symptom of another bug which causes the new account-tree to be empty.

Bug 799093 - QIF Importer Crashes Silently after "Start Import" Button: Don't allow a QIF investment transaction without an action (buy/sell/etc)

Bug 798946 - import matcher will rename incorrect splits Other repairs or enhancements not marked as bugs: Numeric parsing and string handling improvements in the Engine and XML backend.

[gnc-dense-cal.c] sx popup: show date in preference (cf.locale) format because the date format preference is user-facing and customisable. It's jarring if the preference is dd/mm/yyyy and the display shows mm/dd/yyyy in accordance to the locale.

Correct misleading description about creating Scheduled Transaction.

Date parsing efficiency improvements.

Update minumum Python version to 3.8, made necessary by updating the C API in the Python bindings.

Replace deprecated distutils.sysconfig with sysconfig. distutils is not present in Python 3.12.2.

Query user via dialog for date when creating a reverse transaction.

More C++ conversions

Avoid deprecation warning for -py3 in swig >= 4.1

[gnc-commodities.cpp] gnc_new_iso_codes is a std::unordered_map

Replace some naked for loops with C++ algorithms

Convert gnc-commodity to C++ and make GncQuoteSources a C++ class.

[test-commodities.cpp] add some tests for gnc_quote_sources

Remove the SLR status sort as it is too confusing

Allow sorting of the transaction column in the Since Last Run dialog by schedule name or occurrence date. To sort by schedule name, a schedule name is first selected and then the column header is pressed to change order. To sort by occurrence date, a date is selected and then the column header is pressed to change order based on the date of the first occurrence. A tool tip has been added to indicate the sort order being used.

[gtest-gnc-numeric] add operator comparisons with example int64 numbers

[assistant-stock-transaction] store & retrieve associated account as metadata

Update Form/Schedule line references for 2023 for the US Income Tax Report

Update another gnucash-help to gnucash-manual

[invoice.scm] centralize layout components into layout-key-list instead of maintaining 2 assoc lists.

[invoice.scm] normalize header section generators, changing the functions to require 1 options argument only

Update invoice.scm: Add spacing for long Invoice ID's (Displayed as "Reference" on the Invoice) New and Updated Translations: Croatian

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