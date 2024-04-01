Software-update: GnuCash 5.6

GnuCash logo (75 pix) Versie 5.6 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform- en opensourceboekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden, en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Bug 799246 - start/end of current/last quarter have off-by-one error
  • Bug 799225 - Cannot reconcile since v5.4
  • Bug 799224 - SLR won't allow change from "Reminder" to any other state
  • Bug 799222 - Bad encoding of accented chars in account names in "Import CSV" wizard
  • Bug 799213 - SIGSEGV caused by revising an auto completed transaction
  • Bug 799210 - Crash when changing the parent of an account that has had two or more levels of sub-accounts auto-created using the register in the current session.
  • Bug 799179 - Import of QIF gets Bug detected during duplicates (partial fix: If the new-splits object is null, it means the new account tree from the current import has no splits. Therefore the (apply min|max dates) will fail. Omitting the date query is a simple fix to prevent crashing. This is a partial fix because the crash is likely a symptom of another bug which causes the new account-tree to be empty.
  • Bug 799093 - QIF Importer Crashes Silently after "Start Import" Button: Don't allow a QIF investment transaction without an action (buy/sell/etc)
  • Bug 798946 - import matcher will rename incorrect splits
Other repairs or enhancements not marked as bugs:
  • Numeric parsing and string handling improvements in the Engine and XML backend.
  • [gnc-dense-cal.c] sx popup: show date in preference (cf.locale) format because the date format preference is user-facing and customisable. It's jarring if the preference is dd/mm/yyyy and the display shows mm/dd/yyyy in accordance to the locale.
  • Correct misleading description about creating Scheduled Transaction.
  • Date parsing efficiency improvements.
  • Update minumum Python version to 3.8, made necessary by updating the C API in the Python bindings.
  • Replace deprecated distutils.sysconfig with sysconfig. distutils is not present in Python 3.12.2.
  • Query user via dialog for date when creating a reverse transaction.
  • More C++ conversions
  • Avoid deprecation warning for -py3 in swig >= 4.1
  • [gnc-commodities.cpp] gnc_new_iso_codes is a std::unordered_map
  • Replace some naked for loops with C++ algorithms
  • Convert gnc-commodity to C++ and make GncQuoteSources a C++ class.
  • [test-commodities.cpp] add some tests for gnc_quote_sources
  • Remove the SLR status sort as it is too confusing
  • Allow sorting of the transaction column in the Since Last Run dialog by schedule name or occurrence date. To sort by schedule name, a schedule name is first selected and then the column header is pressed to change order. To sort by occurrence date, a date is selected and then the column header is pressed to change order based on the date of the first occurrence. A tool tip has been added to indicate the sort order being used.
  • [gtest-gnc-numeric] add operator comparisons with example int64 numbers
  • [assistant-stock-transaction] store & retrieve associated account as metadata
  • Update Form/Schedule line references for 2023 for the US Income Tax Report
  • Update another gnucash-help to gnucash-manual
  • [invoice.scm] centralize layout components into layout-key-list instead of maintaining 2 assoc lists.
  • [invoice.scm] normalize header section generators, changing the functions to require 1 options argument only
  • Update invoice.scm: Add spacing for long Invoice ID's (Displayed as "Reference" on the Invoice)
New and Updated Translations:
  • Croatian
  • Dutch
  • English (Australia),
  • English (New Zealand)
  • English (United Kingdom)
  • French
  • German,
  • Hebrew
  • Hungarian
  • Indonesian
  • Japanese
  • Norwegian Bokmål
  • Polish,
  • Portuguese
  • Slovak
  • Spanish
  • Swedish

GnuCash

Versienummer 5.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website GnuCash
Download https://www.gnucash.org/download.phtml
Bestandsgrootte 164,50MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-04-2024 18:32 19

01-04-2024 • 18:32

19

Bron: GnuCash

Update-historie

30-03 GnuCash 5.15 1
21-12 GnuCash 5.14 4
09-'25 GnuCash 5.13 0
07-'25 GnuCash 5.12 0
03-'25 GnuCash 5.11 0
12-'24 GnuCash 5.10 0
09-'24 GnuCash 5.9 22
07-'24 GnuCash 5.8 15
07-'24 GnuCash 5.7 0
04-'24 GnuCash 5.6 19
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Reacties (19)

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BugBoy 1 april 2024 19:30
Is dit programma ook geschikt om als boekhoudprogramma voor een ZZP-er te gebruiken? Ik gebruik nu eBoekhouden, maar ben er geen groot fan van. Daarom wel benieuwd naar een open-source pakket dat offline te gebruiken is.
fenrirs @BugBoy1 april 2024 19:41
Het kan wel, gebruik het ook, maar gebruikersvriendelijk en intuïtief is het niet. Als iemand nog een gratis alternatief anders dan een spreadsheet weet voor die 3-7 factuurtjes per jaar…..

[Reactie gewijzigd door fenrirs op 26 juli 2024 20:24]

Fbosman @fenrirs1 april 2024 20:25
https://www.getgekko.com/nl/ Is in de basis gratis en voldoet hier prima voor.
fenrirs @Fbosman1 april 2024 21:55
Maar stiekem toch weer €144 per jaar. Op een omzet van pak’m beet €4k best veel
Fbosman @fenrirs2 april 2024 06:46
Nee hoor. Je hebt ook een gratis variant.
magician2000 @fenrirs2 april 2024 22:47
Dat zijn (aftrekbare) bedrijfskosten en stelt natuurlijk niets (3,6%) voor op een omzet van 4000 euro.

Wanneer je over omzet praat en dus een bedrijf, heb je nu eenmaal kosten.

De belangrijkere vraag is: hoeveel tijd bespaar ik hiermee? Dat vermenigvuldigen met je uurtarief en je weet al of het een goede investering is.

De vraag is overigens of je niet een spreadsheet kunt gebruiken voor een dergelijke omzet. Zolang het niet meer dan een paar honderd in- en uitgaande facturen zijn is dat nog prima te doen.
fenrirs @magician20003 april 2024 07:49
Daar heb je gelijk ik, maar het betekent ook een vermindering van de winst, met meer dan die 3,6%, want je moet ook nog alle andere kosten meetellen. Voor mij is dit meer een schnabbel naast een vaste baan, dus elke euro telt
magician2000 @fenrirs4 april 2024 00:19
Oké, duidelijk. Maar heb je dan wel boekhoudsoftware nodig? Met een spreadsheet kun je heel ver komen (zonder het overdreven complex te maken).
fenrirs @magician20004 april 2024 07:00
‘Nodig’ is een groot woord, handig is het wel
LJAB @fenrirs1 april 2024 21:20
je kan akaunting eens proberen;
https://akaunting.com/
fenrirs @LJAB1 april 2024 21:57
Ziet er goed uit, on premise ook, al dat cloud gedoe…. ga het proberen met KMyMoney.
TheVivaldi @fenrirs1 april 2024 19:48
KMyMoney is een stuk prettiger in het gebruik. :)
m_snel @fenrirs1 april 2024 22:23
Ik zou het lekker bij spreadsheet houden. Ik had wel wat meer dan vier credit facturen en natuurlijk debit facturen.
renrom @fenrirs2 april 2024 07:38
https://manager.io heb zelf jaren gebruik gemaakt van GnuCash en voor ZZP'ers voldoet dit uitstekend, maar wilde ook iets wat iets beter 'smoelt' :) en kwam uit op manager.io.
PsiTweaker 1 april 2024 19:02
Zouden ze de Nederlands vertaling ook vernederlandst hebben ?

Dan weet je in ieder geval zeker, dat men zich het laplazerus zoekt :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door PsiTweaker op 26 juli 2024 20:24]

m_snel @PsiTweaker1 april 2024 22:20
Ik vind dit toch wel een beetje, en dan druk ik het voorzichtig uit, een neerwaardse spiraal. Gelukkig heb ik de ict achter mij gelaten.
Uruk-Hai @m_snel1 april 2024 23:21
Jij ook? Wat ben je in plaats van ICT gaan doen?
m_snel @Uruk-Hai1 april 2024 23:27
Ik ben gestopt met werken, zeg maar een soort pre-zwitserleven gevoel. Ik was eigenlijk verslaafd aan techniek maar dat is tegenwoordig een ondergeschikte zaak.
PsiTweaker @m_snel2 april 2024 09:34
Ach, gelukkig is het vandaag, 2 april alweer over :+

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