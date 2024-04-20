Er is met versienummer 9.7 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.386 titels, wat er 63 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Build system support for ARM64X.

Some restructuration of the Vulkan driver interface.

WIDL improvements for ARM support as well as SLTG typelibs. Bugs fixed in 9.7 (total 18): #37246 Old C&C titles freeze after the map is loaded.

#44699 Clang 6.0 fails to run under wine

#44812 Multiple applications need NtQueryInformationProcess 'ProcessQuotaLimits' class support (MSYS2, ProcessHacker 2.x)

#48080 Oregon Trail II will not start in 32-bit mode

#50111 osu! crashes since 20201110 version with wine-mono (needs native -> managed byref array marshalling)

#54759 Notepad++: slider of vertical scrollbar is too small for long files

#54901 Medieval II Total War some units partly invisible with d3dx9_30 as builtin

#55765 The 32-bit d2d1:d2d1 frequently crashes on the GitLab CI

#56133 explorer.exe: Font leak when painting

#56361 Geovision Parashara's Light (PL9.exe) still crashes in wine

#56369 Advanced IP Scanner crashes on unimplemented function netapi32.dll.NetRemoteTOD

#56442 Totem Arts Launcher.exe garbled text

#56491 Videos in BURIKO visual novel engine

#56493 PresentationFontCache.exe crashes during .Net 3.51 SP1 installation

#56536 UI: Applications using ModernWPF crash, Windows.Ui.ViewManagment.InputPane.TryShow not implemented

#56538 Mspaint from Windows XP needs imm32.CtfImmIsCiceroEnabled

#56551 HP System Diagnostics crashes when clicking the Devices tab

#56554 ON1 photo raw installs but wont run the application