FFmpeg is een verzameling van programma's waarmee audio- en videobestanden en ook streams kunnen worden geconverteerd. Het wordt veel gebruikt voor transcoding en dient als basis voor diverse programma's, zoals Blender, HandBrake, Kodi, MPC-HC, Plex en Shotcut. Versie 7.0 is uitgekomen, die als codenaam Dijkstra draagt. De releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra"
A new major release, FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra", is now available for download. The most noteworthy changes for most users are a native VVC decoder (currently experimental, until more fuzzing is done), IAMF support, or a multi-threaded
ffmpegCLI tool.
This release is not backwards compatible, removing APIs deprecated before 6.0. The biggest change for most library callers will be the removal of the old bitmask-based channel layout API, replaced by the
AVChannelLayoutAPI allowing such features as custom channel ordering, or Ambisonics. Certain deprecated
ffmpegCLI options were also removed, and a C11-compliant compiler is now required to build the code.
As usual, there is also a number of new supported formats and codecs, new filters, APIs, and countless smaller features and bugfixes. Compared to 6.1, the
gitrepository contains almost ∼2000 new commits by ∼100 authors, touching >100000 lines in ∼2000 files — thanks to everyone who contributed.
- DXV DXT1 encoder
- LEAD MCMP decoder
- EVC decoding using external library libxevd
- EVC encoding using external library libxeve
- QOA decoder and demuxer
- aap filter
- demuxing, decoding, filtering, encoding, and muxing in the ffmpeg CLI now all run in parallel
- enable gdigrab device to grab a window using the hwnd=HANDLER syntax
- IAMF raw demuxer and muxer
- D3D12VA hardware accelerated H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, MPEG-2 and VC1 decoding
- tiltandshift filter
- qrencode filter and qrencodesrc source
- quirc filter
- lavu/eval: introduce randomi() function in expressions
- VVC decoder (experimental)
- fsync filter
- Raw Captions with Time (RCWT) closed caption muxer
- ffmpeg CLI -bsf option may now be used for input as well as output
- ffmpeg CLI options may now be used as -/opt , which is equivalent to -opt >
- showinfo bitstream filter
- a C11-compliant compiler is now required; note that this requirement will be bumped to C17 in the near future, so consider updating your build environment if it lacks C17 support
- Change the default bitrate control method from VBR to CQP for QSV encoders.
- removed deprecated ffmpeg CLI options -psnr and -map_channel
- DVD-Video demuxer, powered by libdvdnav and libdvdread
- ffprobe -show_stream_groups option
- ffprobe (with -export_side_data film_grain) now prints film grain metadata
- AEA muxer
- ffmpeg CLI loopback decoders
- Support PacketTypeMetadata of PacketType in enhanced flv format
- ffplay with hwaccel decoding support (depends on vulkan renderer via libplacebo)
- dnn filter libtorch backend
- Android content URIs protocol
- AOMedia Film Grain Synthesis 1 (AFGS1)
- RISC-V optimizations for AAC, FLAC, JPEG-2000, LPC, RV4.0, SVQ, VC1, VP8, and more
- Loongarch optimizations for HEVC decoding
- Important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC
- IAMF support inside MP4/ISOBMFF
- Support for HEIF/AVIF still images and tiled still images
- Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1
- Support for Ambient Viewing Environment metadata in MP4/ISOBMFF
- HDR10 metadata passthrough when encoding with libx264, libx265, and libsvtav1