Software-update: FFmpeg 7.0

FFmpeg logo (79 pix)FFmpeg is een verzameling van programma's waarmee audio- en videobestanden en ook streams kunnen worden geconverteerd. Het wordt veel gebruikt voor transcoding en dient als basis voor diverse programma's, zoals Blender, HandBrake, Kodi, MPC-HC, Plex en Shotcut. Versie 7.0 is uitgekomen, die als codenaam Dijkstra draagt. De releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra"

A new major release, FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra", is now available for download. The most noteworthy changes for most users are a native VVC decoder (currently experimental, until more fuzzing is done), IAMF support, or a multi-threaded ffmpeg CLI tool.

This release is not backwards compatible, removing APIs deprecated before 6.0. The biggest change for most library callers will be the removal of the old bitmask-based channel layout API, replaced by the AVChannelLayout API allowing such features as custom channel ordering, or Ambisonics. Certain deprecated ffmpeg CLI options were also removed, and a C11-compliant compiler is now required to build the code.

As usual, there is also a number of new supported formats and codecs, new filters, APIs, and countless smaller features and bugfixes. Compared to 6.1, the git repository contains almost ∼2000 new commits by ∼100 authors, touching >100000 lines in ∼2000 files — thanks to everyone who contributed.

  • DXV DXT1 encoder
  • LEAD MCMP decoder
  • EVC decoding using external library libxevd
  • EVC encoding using external library libxeve
  • QOA decoder and demuxer
  • aap filter
  • demuxing, decoding, filtering, encoding, and muxing in the ffmpeg CLI now all run in parallel
  • enable gdigrab device to grab a window using the hwnd=HANDLER syntax
  • IAMF raw demuxer and muxer
  • D3D12VA hardware accelerated H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, MPEG-2 and VC1 decoding
  • tiltandshift filter
  • qrencode filter and qrencodesrc source
  • quirc filter
  • lavu/eval: introduce randomi() function in expressions
  • VVC decoder (experimental)
  • fsync filter
  • Raw Captions with Time (RCWT) closed caption muxer
  • ffmpeg CLI -bsf option may now be used for input as well as output
  • ffmpeg CLI options may now be used as -/opt , which is equivalent to -opt >
  • showinfo bitstream filter
  • a C11-compliant compiler is now required; note that this requirement will be bumped to C17 in the near future, so consider updating your build environment if it lacks C17 support
  • Change the default bitrate control method from VBR to CQP for QSV encoders.
  • removed deprecated ffmpeg CLI options -psnr and -map_channel
  • DVD-Video demuxer, powered by libdvdnav and libdvdread
  • ffprobe -show_stream_groups option
  • ffprobe (with -export_side_data film_grain) now prints film grain metadata
  • AEA muxer
  • ffmpeg CLI loopback decoders
  • Support PacketTypeMetadata of PacketType in enhanced flv format
  • ffplay with hwaccel decoding support (depends on vulkan renderer via libplacebo)
  • dnn filter libtorch backend
  • Android content URIs protocol
  • AOMedia Film Grain Synthesis 1 (AFGS1)
  • RISC-V optimizations for AAC, FLAC, JPEG-2000, LPC, RV4.0, SVQ, VC1, VP8, and more
  • Loongarch optimizations for HEVC decoding
  • Important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC
  • IAMF support inside MP4/ISOBMFF
  • Support for HEIF/AVIF still images and tiled still images
  • Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1
  • Support for Ambient Viewing Environment metadata in MP4/ISOBMFF
  • HDR10 metadata passthrough when encoding with libx264, libx265, and libsvtav1

FFmpeg

Versienummer 7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website FFmpeg
Download https://ffmpeg.org/download.html#release_7.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-04-2024 10:30
6 • submitter: neps

06-04-2024 • 10:30

6

Submitter: neps

Bron: FFmpeg

Update-historie

05-08 FFmpeg 9.0 12
18-03 FFmpeg 8.1 2
08-'25 FFmpeg 8.0 33
09-'24 FFmpeg 7.1 6
04-'24 FFmpeg 7.0 6
11-'23 FFmpeg 6.1 18
03-'23 FFmpeg 6.0 49
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Reacties (6)

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Jbro 6 april 2024 10:52
'Dijkstra' als codenaam is niet zo heel vreemd. Hij was een van de grondleggers van wat we nu computer science noemen ..... een drijvende kracht achter structured programming en verschijdene algorithmes:
citaat:
Dijkstra’s algorithm is a well-known algorithm in computer science that is used to find the shortest path between two points in a weighted graph. The algorithm uses a priority queue to explore the graph, assigning each vertex a tentative distance from a source vertex and then iteratively updating this value as it visits neighboring vertices.

Trouwens een van de vorige versies van het programma is vernoemd naar een andere grondlegger van de computer science te weten von Neumann.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jbro op 22 juli 2024 15:06]

sfranken @Jbro6 april 2024 15:22
En een andere mooi knipoog met de Neumann release naam was de verwijzing naar het audio merk met dezelfde naam (van microfoons, voornamelijk).
slijkie 6 april 2024 10:42
Vreemd om een Nederlandse ‘Dijkstra’ als codenaam te zien. Iemand enig idee waarom? :)
Uberprutser @slijkie6 april 2024 10:46
Verwijzing naar Dijkstra algoritme
zordaz @Uberprutser6 april 2024 11:08
On the shoulders of giants.... Dijkstra heeft enorm veel betekend voor de informatica en computertechnologie zoals we die nu kennen. Iedere Tweaker zou zich eigenlijk even in zijn biografie moeten verdiepen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 15:06]

Clemens123 @slijkie6 april 2024 10:44
Vernoemd naar deze heer: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edsger_Dijkstra

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