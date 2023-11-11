Software-update: FFmpeg 6.1

FFmpeg logo (79 pix)FFmpeg is een verzameling van programma's waarmee audio- en videobestanden en ook streams kunnen worden geconverteerd. Het wordt veel gebruikt voor transcoding en dient als basis voor diverse programma's, zoals Blender, HandBrake, Kodi, MPC-HC, Plex en Shotcut. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 6.1 uitgekomen, die Heaviside als codenaam draagt. De releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

FFmpeg 6.1 "Heaviside"

FFmpeg 6.1 "Heaviside", a new major release, is now available, about 8 months after the release of FFmpeg 6.0! Here are some of the highlights:

  • libaribcaption decoder
  • Playdate video decoder and demuxer
  • Extend VAAPI support for libva-win32 on Windows
  • afireqsrc audio source filter
  • arls filter
  • ffmpeg CLI new option: -readrate_initial_burst
  • zoneplate video source filter
  • command support in the setpts and asetpts filters
  • Vulkan decode hwaccel, supporting H264, HEVC and AV1
  • color_vulkan filter
  • bwdif_vulkan filter
  • nlmeans_vulkan filter
  • RivaTuner video decoder
  • xfade_vulkan filter
  • vMix video decoder
  • Essential Video Coding parser, muxer and demuxer
  • Essential Video Coding frame merge bsf
  • bwdif_cuda filter
  • Microsoft RLE video encoder
  • Raw AC-4 muxer and demuxer
  • Raw VVC bitstream parser, muxer and demuxer
  • Bitstream filter for editing metadata in VVC streams
  • Bitstream filter for converting VVC from MP4 to Annex B
  • scale_vt filter for videotoolbox
  • transpose_vt filter for videotoolbox
  • support for the P_SKIP hinting to speed up libx264 encoding
  • Support HEVC,VP9,AV1 codec in enhanced flv format
  • apsnr and asisdr audio filters
  • OSQ demuxer and decoder
  • Support HEVC,VP9,AV1 codec fourcclist in enhanced rtmp protocol
  • CRI USM demuxer
  • ffmpeg CLI '-top' option deprecated in favor of the setfield filter
  • VAAPI AV1 encoder
  • ffprobe XML output schema changed to account for multiple variable-fields elements within the same parent element
  • ffprobe -output_format option added as an alias of -of

This release had been overdue for at least half a year, but due to constant activity in the repository, had to be delayed, and we were finally able to branch off the release recently, before some of the large changes scheduled for 7.0 were merged.

Internally, we have had a number of changes too. The FFT, MDCT, DCT and DST implementation used for codecs and filters has been fully replaced with the faster libavutil/tx (full article about it coming soon). This also led to a reduction in the the size of the compiled binary, which can be noticeable in small builds. There was a very large reduction in the total amount of allocations being done on each frame throughout video decoders, reducing overhead.

RISC-V optimizations for many parts of our DSP code have been merged, with mainly the large decoders being left. There was an effort to improve the correctness of timestamps and frame durations of each packet, increasing the accurracy of variable frame rate video. Next major release will be version 7.0, scheduled to be released in February. We will attempt to better stick to the new release schedule we announced at the start of this year. We strongly recommend users, distributors, and system integrators to upgrade unless they use current git master.

FFmpeg

Versienummer 6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website FFmpeg
Download https://ffmpeg.org/download.html#release_6.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: FFmpeg

Update-historie

30-09 FFmpeg 7.1 6
04-'24 FFmpeg 7.0 6
11-'23 FFmpeg 6.1 18
03-'23 FFmpeg 6.0 49

FFmpeg

Reacties (18)

CriticalHit_NL 11 november 2023 14:27
Dit is m'n favoriete tool om mediabestanden te manipuleren.
Tja het uitzoeken van de commandlines heeft soms wat trial en error nodig maar als je de basis een beetje bij elkaar hebt gesprokkeld is het daarna niet zo lastig.

Online zijn er ook meer dan genoeg voorbeelden te vinden voor het "ffmpeg convert x to y" etc.

En als je enkel bestanden gedeeltes wilt uitknippen zonder opnieuw te converteren en je systeem over de kling te jagen zonder veel moeite te hoeven doen om het uit te zoeken probeer dan LosslessCut want dat is eigenlijk gewoon FFmpeg met een GUI, zoals veel van de media-manipulators zijn.
Platypussy @CriticalHit_NL11 november 2023 15:26
Je kunt ChatGPT ook prima vragen om FFmpeg command line prompts voor je te schrijven voor hetgeen je wilt bereiken.
ray0755 @Platypussy11 november 2023 18:49
Daar steek je zelf niet veel van op. Als ik met ffmpeg-flags aan de gang ga, wil ik weten wat ik doe, en de opgedane kennis later weer gebruiken.
redbullzuiper @ray075511 november 2023 18:53
Nou dat valt nog wel mee hoor, Chatgpt geeft over het algemeen een erg duidelijke uitleg wat de command en flags inhouden. Stackoverflow daarintegen is vaak "try this command", zonder uitleg gewoon copy paste.
ray0755 @redbullzuiper11 november 2023 18:57
Feit blijft dat door zelf bezig te zijn en dingen te proberen leerzamer is dan dat iets verteld wordt. Copy-pasten van Stack heb ik nog nooit gedaan.
jurriaan @ray075513 november 2023 14:12
In het algemeen wil ik het graag met je eens zijn. Alleen heeft ffmpeg meer dan 10000 commandline opties (nee, dat is niet overdreven) er zijn limieten aan wat je kunt uitzoeken en leren. En ze zullen vast niet alle 10000 relevant zijn, maar juist iets als chat GPT kan hierbij wel hints geven waarom je sommige zou moeten toevoegen waar je zelf niet 1, 2, 3 aan denkt.

(punt is niet dat je ongelijk hebt, maar dat het gewoon belachelijk veel opties zijn)
Cowamundo @ray075512 november 2023 08:05
Dat hangt er helemaal vanaf hoe je chatGPT gebruikt. Als je gewoon copy paste doet steek je er idd weinig van op. Zelf vraag ik bijna altijd wel door over waarom cmd x en niet y. Wat het voordeel is om het op juist die manier te doen etc. En dan krijg je zoals @redbullzuiper al aangeeft erg duidelijke uitleg. Het is gewoon erg makkelijk om veel informatie op 1 plek te vinden ipv steeds een zoekopdracht te doen en 4 pagina’s door te lezen voor 1 antwoord. Wel maakt chatGPT nog wel eens fouten dus zelf ook de materie snappen is wel een stuk handiger.
ISaFeeliN @Platypussy11 november 2023 22:02
Heb je dan niet informatie van 2 jaar oud?
Creesch @ISaFeeliN11 november 2023 23:28
Hangt van de chatGPT versie af. Bij de betaalde versie kan je voor versie 4 kiezen en die heeft meer moderne kennis in huis.
Cerberus_tm @Creesch12 november 2023 08:36
Als je gewoon via Bing Chat GPT gebruikt krijg je toch ook 4?
Creesch @Cerberus_tm12 november 2023 08:46
Zou best kunnen, dat weet ik dan weer net niet :)
beerse
@CriticalHit_NL12 november 2023 16:54
Ooit heb ik van een video een scherm-uitsnede in een motion-giff gezet door met ffmpeg alle beelden in een directory te zetten. Daarna met irfan-view van elk beeld de uitsnede gemaakt (in een batch-job) en uiteindelijk ffmpeg gebruikt om daar dan een motion-gif van te maken.
Jack Flushell @beerse12 november 2023 23:04
Oke, bedankt.
TiemenS 11 november 2023 17:44
Wie gaat er nog meer slecht op een "major" release die een minor semantisch versiegetal bumpt? 🙃
rbr320 @TiemenS11 november 2023 20:22
Niet elk software project doet aan semantic versioning. Dat gezegd hebbende, de term "major release" kan in het Engels prima betekenen dat het een release is met veel wijzigingen, zonder dat er meteen incompatible veranderingen aan de interfaces (command line danwel API) plaatsgevonden hoeven te hebben. Denk aan flinke optimalisaties of enorm veel bugfixes. Dus zelfs als je semver gebruikt hoef je dan niet het "major" nummertje op te hogen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 28 juli 2024 13:46]

youridv1 @TiemenS11 november 2023 18:21
struikelen over welk onzinnig getalletje verandert is toch wel echt op zijn tweakers. ik zie het zo vaak voorbij komen.
CertLog 13 november 2023 16:50
https://youtu.be/9kaIXkImCAM?si=GQhDmLz5NsrprzuV

