FFmpeg is een verzameling van programma's waarmee audio- en videobestanden en ook streams kunnen worden geconverteerd. Het wordt veel gebruikt voor transcoding en dient als basis voor diverse programma's, zoals Blender, HandBrake, Kodi, MPC-HC, Plex en Shotcut. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 6.0 uitgekomen, die Von Neumann als codenaam draagt. De releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

A new major release, FFmpeg 6.0 "Von Neumann", is now available for download. This release has many new encoders and decoders, filters, ffmpeg CLI tool improvements, and also, changes the way releases are done. All major releases will now bump the version of the ABI. We plan to have a new major release each year. Another release-specific change is that deprecated APIs will be removed after 3 releases, upon the next major bump. This means that releases will be done more often and will be more organized.

New decoders featured are Bonk, RKA, Radiance, SC-4, APAC, VQC, WavArc and a few ADPCM formats. QSV and NVenc now support AV1 encoding. The FFmpeg CLI (we usually reffer to it as ffmpeg.c to avoid confusion) has speed-up improvements due to threading, as well as statistics options, and the ability to pass option values for filters from a file. There are quite a few new audio and video filters, such as adrc, showcwt, backgroundkey and ssim360, with a few hardware ones too. Finally, the release features many behind-the-scenes changes, including a new FFT and MDCT implementation used in codecs (expect a blog post about this soon), numerous bugfixes, better ICC profile handling and colorspace signalling improvement, introduction of a number of RISC-V vector and scalar assembly optimized routines, and a few new improved APIs, which can be viewed in the doc/APIchanges file in our tree. A few submitted features, such as the Vulkan improvements and more FFT optimizations will be in the next minor release, 6.1, which we plan to release soon, in line with our new release schedule. Some highlights are: