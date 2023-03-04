Er is met versienummer 8.3 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.827 titels wat er zeven meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Support for the Low Fragmentation Heap.

Smard card support using PCSC-Lite.

Bundled Zydis library for more correct disassembly. Bugs fixed in 8.3 (total 29): #24256: 3D Sexvilla 2: extremely long loading times

#34011: Path of Exile stutters constantly

#37146: Untis 2015 (.NET 4.0 app) crashes on startup with Wine-Mono

#37495: Multiple PC/SC applications need winscard.SCardEstablishContext implementation (AusweisApp2 1.x german identity card app, SmartCard test apps, Seneka EBDYS client, Aruba Key)

#39113: Multiple PC/SC applications need winscard.SCardListReaders implementation (Aruba key, SmartCard test apps)

#43224: Freelist scan can result in O(n) time when allocating

#45756: Button not clickable when dpi setting changed in Office 2007 Installer

#49113: Wine heap performs badly when multiple threads are concurrently allocating or freeing memory

#51259: 6.0.1 Introduces error causing Wavelab to close when loading presets

#52506: Setup of game "What's the Secret?" fails to create icon

#53094: ntdll:rtlstr test crashes on win32 arch with hi-IN locale

#53176: KeePassXC needs Windows.Security.Credentials.KeyCredentialManager (UWP)

#53504: Sacred:unhandled exception in Wine 7.14

#53728: Escape from Tarkov needs DisplayConfigGetDeviceInfo(DISPLAYCONFIG_DEVICE_INFO_GET_TARGET_NAME) implementation

#54112: rouvy : fails to update with server, unimplemented function bthprops.cpl.BluetoothRegisterForAuthenticationEx

#54149: shlwapi:ordinal - test_SHFormatDateTimeA() fails on the mixed locales configuration

#54338: Swift crashes due to unimplemented api-ms-win-core-realtime-l1-1-1.dll.QueryUnbiasedInterruptTimePrecise function

#54432: Missing ntdll.RtlAddressInSectionTable() implementation causes all GraalVM Native Image exes to crash on load

#54475: Hardwar UIM6.0 crashes in 8.0, doesn't in 6.0.3

#54534: dbghelp:dbghelp - The test_loaded_modules() enumeration fails on Windows 10 1607

#54559: riched20:editor - test_EM_GETSELTEXT() fails in the Hindi locale on Windows

#54562: The 64-bit oleaut32:usrmarshal crashes in Wine

#54564: Rich Edit crashes when Ctrl+Right is pressed at past the final paragraph

#54565: riched20:richole - subtest_InsertObject() fails in the Hindi locale on Windows

#54570: Saints Row: The Third heavy rain causes heavy fps reductions

#54581: SpeedCommander 20 installer crashes on unimplemented function SHELL32.dll.Shell_GetCachedImageIndexW

#54582: kernel32:locale - test_NLSVersion() fails on Windows 10 22H2

#54583: kernel32:locale - The non-breaking space GetNumberFormatEx() test fails on Windows 11

#54584: kernel32:locale - The NtGetNlsSectionPtr() test fails on Windows 11