Versie 1.18.4 van balenaEtcher is uitgekomen. Met dit opensource- en crossplatform-programma kunnen op een eenvoudige en veilige manier OS-images op geheugenkaartjes of USB-sticks worden geflasht. In het selectiescherm laat het alleen geheugenkaartjes of USB-sticks zien, zodat nooit per ongeluk een hardeschijfpartitie wordt overschreven, en na afloop kan de schrijfactie worden gevalideerd. Verder is het ook mogelijk om een image naar meerdere devices tegelijkertijd te schrijven. Sinds versie 1.13.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes since version 1.13.0 bf0360e (patch: bump etcher-sdk to 8.3.1, 2023-03-02)

(patch: bump etcher-sdk to 8.3.1, 2023-03-02) Fix issues with [flash with etcher] in some situations

496f131 (fix-typo, 2023-02-22)

(fix-typo, 2023-02-22) f582b02 (edits-to-info-about-efp, 2023-02-22)

(edits-to-info-about-efp, 2023-02-22) 4c3c4ba (Add reference to etcher-efp in publishing.md, 2023-02-02)

(Add reference to etcher-efp in publishing.md, 2023-02-02) 04fa3dc (patch: use @electron/remote for locating rpiboot files, 2023-02-15)

(patch: use @electron/remote for locating rpiboot files, 2023-02-15) c11db0a (Update to Electron 19, 2023-02-14)

(Update to Electron 19, 2023-02-14) 6f7570d (Remove Spectron and related (low-value) tests, 2023-02-14)

(Remove Spectron and related (low-value) tests, 2023-02-14) 3c1dd6c (Update to Electron 17 and Node 16, 2023-02-14)

(Update to Electron 17 and Node 16, 2023-02-14) 6834dae (this is no longer necessary, and breaks with new electron, 2023-02-07)

(this is no longer necessary, and breaks with new electron, 2023-02-07) df78541 (Update to Electron 14, 2023-02-14)

(Update to Electron 14, 2023-02-14) b514188 (patch: app: i18n: Translation: Update zh-TW strings * Improve translate. * Sync layout with English strings ts file., 2023-02-02)

(patch: app: i18n: Translation: Update zh-TW strings * Improve translate. * Sync layout with English strings ts file., 2023-02-02) e6d33ed (revert auto-update feature, 2023-02-03)

(revert auto-update feature, 2023-02-03) 7ee174e (Switch to @electron/remote , 2023-02-01)

(Switch to , 2023-02-01) a140faa (move EFP & success-banner to efp.balena.io, 2023-02-01)

(move EFP & success-banner to efp.balena.io, 2023-02-01) 85a49a2 (Remove configuration remote update, 2023-02-01)

(Remove configuration remote update, 2023-02-01) 48ddafd (Remove redundant resinci-deploy build step, 2023-01-31)

(Remove redundant resinci-deploy build step, 2023-01-31) 851219f (Lazily import Electron from child-writer process, 2023-02-01)

(Lazily import Electron from child-writer process, 2023-02-01) 19d1e09 (patch: fixed mac sudo on other languages, 2023-01-19)

(patch: fixed mac sudo on other languages, 2023-01-19) 72af778 (patch: revert to lockfile v1, 2023-01-17)

(patch: revert to lockfile v1, 2023-01-17) 8e63be2 (patch: update etcher-sdk for cm4v5, 2023-01-16)

(patch: update etcher-sdk for cm4v5, 2023-01-16) 5bd4e06 (send exeption to console even when error reporting is off, 2023-01-16)

(send exeption to console even when error reporting is off, 2023-01-16) 46c406e (fix disabled-screensaver unhandled exception outside balena-electron env, 2023-01-09)

(fix disabled-screensaver unhandled exception outside balena-electron env, 2023-01-09) 86d43a5 (Anonymizes all paths before sending, 2023-01-10)

(Anonymizes all paths before sending, 2023-01-10) 6c417e3 (patch: Sentry fix path, 2023-01-06)

(patch: Sentry fix path, 2023-01-06) 2b728d3 (Remove personal path on etcher, 2023-01-06)

(Remove personal path on etcher, 2023-01-06) f3f7ecb (Unifying sentry reports in a single project, 2023-01-06)

(Unifying sentry reports in a single project, 2023-01-06) 41fca03 (Removes corvus in favor of sentry and analytics client, 2022-11-29)

(Removes corvus in favor of sentry and analytics client, 2022-11-29) 10caf8f (Removes corvus in favor of sentry and analytics client, 2022-11-29)

(Removes corvus in favor of sentry and analytics client, 2022-11-29) 45f6ee6 (Cleaning-up EtcherPro specific code, 2023-01-12)

(Cleaning-up EtcherPro specific code, 2023-01-12) d25eda9 (Adding EtcherPro device serial number to the Settings modal, 2022-11-28)

(Adding EtcherPro device serial number to the Settings modal, 2022-11-28) 2475d57 (patch: progress cm4 to second stage, 2023-01-11)

(patch: progress cm4 to second stage, 2023-01-11) 33fe4b2 (patch: fixed winget parameter name, 2023-01-02)

(patch: fixed winget parameter name, 2023-01-02) f79cb0f (patch: updated sdk to fix bz2 issue, 2023-01-02)

(patch: updated sdk to fix bz2 issue, 2023-01-02) ec42892 (patch: update copyright in electron-builder, 2022-12-26)