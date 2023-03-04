Versie 15.82 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated the Go syntax file and added some instructions on how to install a Go language server in the forum.

Made several changes in the options dialog to make it easier to add or remove file associations, and to select an icon that is displayed in Explorer. Adding a file association will now clear the Explorer file extension data.

Made some changes in the line diff view. Tabs and linefeeds are displayed now. It should also work better on high DPI monitors.

Current document is now highlighted and properly displayed in the project panel. Folders in the project tree are now opened, if necessary, and the view should scroll up/down to the selected project file.