De Commodore Amiga is een machine waar veel mensen met enig gevoel van nostalgie aan terugdenken. Hyperion Entertainment is een bedrijf dat nog steeds op de Amiga gebaseerde hardware levert. Deze "nieuwe computers" draaien op AmigaOS 4.1. Verder wordt ook de oude AmigaOS voor op de originele hardware onderhouden. Deze is echter gebaseerd op AmigaOS 3.1, omdat Hyperion Entertainment niet de rechten of de broncode van versie 3.9 in bezit heeft, de laatste officiële uitgave voor de originele hardware. Van AmigaOS voor de originele hardware is nu versie 3.2.2 uitgekomen en de releasenotes daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Highlights of AmigaOS 3.2.2 are as follows: TextEdit has seen several improvements to its extension interface, and has gained an "About" menu item;

“Showconfig” now shows 68060 revision;

“IconEdit” now notifies the user if someone else modifies the icon file that is being edited. And pressing the help key brings up help. The whole color handling of colorful icons has been improved so icons can no longer degrade. Users may end up in a situation wherein it will look worse than on a perfect display, but it will not degrade the icon. As such the dreaded "downgrade" dialog doesn't happen anymore, but in some cases “IconEdit” will open on a separate screen;

“Kickstart” can now boot with earlier Workbench and icon library versions if they are present on the boot volume. This allows for installation of the ROM whilst retaining the ability to boot any AmigaOS version from 3.1 to 3.9, before installation of AmigaOS 3.2 on a volume;

The sketchboard.gadget has seen some speed improvements, that should be noticeable when using IconEdit;

The listbrowser.gadget has had a complete overhaul, making the file much smaller, and a bit faster;

The layout.gadget has had a complete overhaul;

The window.class has had a complete overhaul;

The RAM disk has had a complete overhaul so it is much less likely to cause issues;

Improved “Locale “support

Updated version of boards.library