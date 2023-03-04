Software-update: AmigaOS 3.2.2

AmigaOS logo (80 pix) De Commodore Amiga is een machine waar veel mensen met enig gevoel van nostalgie aan terugdenken. Hyperion Entertainment is een bedrijf dat nog steeds op de Amiga gebaseerde hardware levert. Deze "nieuwe computers" draaien op AmigaOS 4.1. Verder wordt ook de oude AmigaOS voor op de originele hardware onderhouden. Deze is echter gebaseerd op AmigaOS 3.1, omdat Hyperion Entertainment niet de rechten of de broncode van versie 3.9 in bezit heeft, de laatste officiële uitgave voor de originele hardware. Van AmigaOS voor de originele hardware is nu versie 3.2.2 uitgekomen en de releasenotes daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Highlights of AmigaOS 3.2.2 are as follows:
  • TextEdit has seen several improvements to its extension interface, and has gained an "About" menu item;
  • “Showconfig” now shows 68060 revision;
  • “IconEdit” now notifies the user if someone else modifies the icon file that is being edited. And pressing the help key brings up help. The whole color handling of colorful icons has been improved so icons can no longer degrade. Users may end up in a situation wherein it will look worse than on a perfect display, but it will not degrade the icon. As such the dreaded "downgrade" dialog doesn't happen anymore, but in some cases “IconEdit” will open on a separate screen;
  • “Kickstart” can now boot with earlier Workbench and icon library versions if they are present on the boot volume. This allows for installation of the ROM whilst retaining the ability to boot any AmigaOS version from 3.1 to 3.9, before installation of AmigaOS 3.2 on a volume;
  • The sketchboard.gadget has seen some speed improvements, that should be noticeable when using IconEdit;
  • The listbrowser.gadget has had a complete overhaul, making the file much smaller, and a bit faster;
  • The layout.gadget has had a complete overhaul;
  • The window.class has had a complete overhaul;
  • The RAM disk has had a complete overhaul so it is much less likely to cause issues;
  • Improved “Locale “support
  • Updated version of boards.library

AmigaOS 3.2

Versienummer 3.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Hyperion Entertainment
Download https://www.hyperion-entertainment.com/index.php/where-to-buy/dealers
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-03-2023 17:05
6 • submitter: Rataplan_

04-03-2023 • 17:05

6

Submitter: Rataplan_

Bron: Hyperion Entertainment

Update-historie

03-'23 AmigaOS 3.2.2 6
12-'21 AmigaOS 3.2.1 3
05-'21 AmigaOS 3.2 20
08-'19 AmigaOS 3.1.4.1 54
10-'18 AmigaOS 3.1.4 24
12-'07 AmigaOS 4.0 for Classic Amiga 49
12-'06 AmigaOS 4.0 The Final Update 29
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Ozymandias 4 maart 2023 17:27
Zijn er nog mensen die dit dagelijks gebruiken?
Rataplan_ @Ozymandias4 maart 2023 19:18
Dagelijks niet, maar ik gebruik zeker mijn A1200 nog. Maar eerlijk is eerlijk, het meeste is gewoon WHDload en daar voegt AmigaOS 3.2 niks aan toe. Toch heb ik 3.2 gekocht. Ben alleen de celofaan kwijt met de code op, en dan merk je wat voor verschrikkelijk bedrijf Hyperion eigenlijk is. Meer dan 10 mails en posts op hun facebook maar 0 reply, nooit - never. Heb een dik jaar terug een forum account aangemaakt, en dat is nog steeds niet geactiveerd door ze.

Dus ik kan 3.2.2 niet downloaden terwijl ik 3.2 wel gekocht heb. Super tof dat ze deze machines nog de aandacht geven die ze verdienen. Maar nee, een fijn bedrijf is dit niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 22 juli 2024 15:52]

Cergorach @Ozymandias4 maart 2023 20:21
Kennelijk wel, laatst in een andere discussie kwam ik tegen dat in 2022 er nog 36 nieuwe AmigaOS games zijn uitgegeven... }:O :Y)

Bron:
https://www.lemonamiga.com/games/list.php?list_year=2022
Ozymandias @Cergorach4 maart 2023 23:40
Nou ja nieuw. Zijn zo te zien grotendeels varianten van oude games. Maar is wel leuk dat het platform nog enigszins in leven wordt gehouden.
PhOneman @Ozymandias4 maart 2023 19:13
Daar ben ik ook wel benieuwd naar :)
eettjjuuhh 5 maart 2023 11:40
Wat een chaos is het tegenwoordig wat betreft de rechten. Zeer versnipperd allemaal en dat voor een product dat al tientallen jaren oud is.
Ik heb overigens zelf net de A500 mini in bezit. Dat werkt geweldig goed en met Pandory 500 een zeer complete emulator.

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