Software-update: AmigaOS 3.2

AmigaOS logo (80 pix) De Commodore Amiga is een machine waar veel mensen met enig gevoel van nostalgie aan terugdenken. Hyperion Entertainment is een bedrijf dat nog steeds op de Amiga gebaseerde hardware levert. Deze "nieuwe computers" draaien op AmigaOS 4.1. Verder wordt ook de oude AmigaOS voor op de originele hardware onderhouden. Deze is echter gebaseerd op AmigaOS 3.1, omdat Hyperion Entertainment niet de rechten of de broncode van versie 3.9 in bezit heeft, de laatste officiële uitgave voor de originele hardware. Van AmigaOS voor de originele hardware is nu versie 3.2 uitgekomen en de release notes daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

AmigaOS 3.2 for all Classic Amigas released and available

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA is very pleased to announce the immediate availability of AmigaOS 3.2 for 68K based Amigas. AmigaOS 3.2 comes packed with well over 100 new features, dozens of updates that cover nearly all AmigaOS components and a battery of bugfixes that will undoubtedly solidify the user experience.

AmigaOS 3.2 is the result of more than 2 years of intense and relentless work from a team of over sixty people who have contributed to produce a new milestone in AmigaOS history. Hyperion Entertainment CVBA has no words to express its gratitude to this talented and resilient team for its impressive work ethic.

The most comprehensive version of AmigaOS 3.2 is available now on CD-ROM and contains all the disks and AmigaOS Kickstart ROM sets for all Amiga machines ever produced allowing users to install AmigaOS 3.2 on multiple different types of Amigas at once.

AmigaOS 3.2 feature list summary
  • ReAction GUI toolkit integration
  • Built-in ADF (Amiga disk file image) management
  • Integrated Help subsystem
  • Updated Data Type system
  • Workbench and other user interface improvements
  • Improved Tools, Utilities and System applications
  • Enhanced Shell behavior
  • New and reworked command set
  • Touched up Preferences
  • Polished MultiView
  • Revamped Commodities
  • Expanded BootMenu
  • Inclusion and refinement of the AmigaOS 3.1.4 feature set
  • Flexible delivery media
  • Many remarkable additions

Versionnummer 3.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Hyperion Entertainment
Download https://www.hyperion-entertainment.com/index.php/where-to-buy/dealers
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-05-2021 08:25
Submitter: Lizard

15-05-2021 • 08:25

20 Linkedin

Submitter: Lizard

Bron: Hyperion Entertainment

Update-historie

23-12 AmigaOS 3.2.1 3
05-'21 AmigaOS 3.2 20
08-'19 AmigaOS 3.1.4.1 54
10-'18 AmigaOS 3.1.4 24
12-'07 AmigaOS 4.0 for Classic Amiga 49
12-'06 AmigaOS 4.0 The Final Update 29

+1VirtualGuineaPig
15 mei 2021 08:41
Browsend over de website van Hyperion kwam ik ook de intro van het nieuwe PowerPC mainboard tegen. Nog in beta, maar opvallend dat er op dit mainboard de namen van de beta-testers op staan.
En een Nederlander (naar ik vermoed): Tjitte de Wolff.
+18bitfanaat
15 mei 2021 08:41
Ik blijf het bijzonder vinden dat ontwikkelaars liefde houden voor de klassieke machines en deze steeds verder verbeteren. De demoscene heeft ongelooflijke prestaties (gfx en effecten) uit deze oudere machines weten te persen. Wellicht is voor velen dit nostalgie. Maar op het moment dat je je realiseert dat op deze machine van 30 jaar oud eigenlijk bijna alles nog steeds mogelijk is (GUI, disk OS, netwerk, office applicaties etc.) heb ik diep respect.
+1Ferruginous Hwk
@8bitfanaat15 mei 2021 12:33
Helemaal mee eens. Toen de HCC-dagen nog een ding waren ben ik in gesprek geraakt met iemand van de Commodore 64 gebruikersgroep. Hij demonstreerde een netwerkkaart, TCP-IP-stack en browser die hij had ontwikkeld voor de C64. Performance en functionaliteiten waren echt te beroerd voor woorden maar hoe ontzettend tof dat zo'n platform nog in leven wordt gehouden en wordt doorontwikkeld. :)
+1tinus61
15 mei 2021 21:34
Altijd een grote Amiga-fan geweest. Heb twee Amiga 500 machines versleten. Die ik voor van alles en nog wat gebruikte. De PC/XT deed dienst als BBS. Ik was vooral een grote fan van OctaMED. Tegenwoordig draai ik een geëmulgeerd Amiga 500 en hysterische Amiga 4000, met veel toeters en bellen onder de FS-UAE emulator.

FS-UAE website

Eens kijken of dit een waardige opvolger voor AmigaOS 3.9 is.
0desalniettemin
15 mei 2021 08:57
Ik had een Amiga 128 met Basic wat ik helemaal niet beheerste. Gebruikte het ook meer als spelcomputer. Tegenwoordig game ik helemaal niet meer.
+1downtime
@desalniettemin15 mei 2021 15:10
Ik vrees dat je in de war bent met de Commodore 128. Er heeft, zover ik weet, nooit een Amiga 128 bestaan.
+1mark.waarden
@downtime15 mei 2021 18:28
Nee jij hebt inderdaad gelijk het is de commodore 128, de opvolger van de 64.
De eerste Amiga voor de consument was de Amiga 500.
+1Roelof
@mark.waarden15 mei 2021 20:37
Nou ik meen me toch echt ter herinneren dat de Amiga 1000 eerder dan de Amiga 500 was.
Zelf heb ik een Amiga 2000 gehad. Bakbeest van een machine, maar geen geld om er bijvoorbeeld een harde schijf in te zetten.
0GeroldM

@Roelof15 mei 2021 22:17
De Amiga 1000 was mijn 1e Amiga. Heb maar heel even een Amiga 500 gehad, Daarna een 2000 en voor behoorlijk lange tijd een Amiga 1200. Heb daarna die 1200 in een enorme tower ingebouwd, kabel in elkaar geflanst om een hard disk aan te koppelen en hergebruikte het Amiga 2000 toetsenbord. Met een opvoer set en 4 extra MBytes, was dat de Amiga die ik het leukst vond.

De Amiga 2000 is inderdaad een vrij lompe machine te noemen, de tower van mijn omgebouwde 1200 was nog lomper en zwaarder dan dat.
0hatross
@Roelof15 mei 2021 22:59
klopt. Ik heb er een gehad, met 4MB geheugen uitbreiding en een 20 MB harddisk.
0mark.waarden
@Roelof16 mei 2021 00:20
Ik was echt in veronderstelling dat de Amiga 500 de eerste was, maar schetst mijn verbazing.

The first Amiga model, the Amiga 1000, was launched in 1985. In 2006, PC World rated the Amiga 1000 as the seventh greatest PC of all time, stating "Years ahead of its time, the Amiga was the world's first multimedia, multitasking personal computer".[51]

Commodore updated the desktop line of Amiga computers with the Amiga 2000 in 1987, the Amiga 3000 in 1990, and the Amiga 4000 in 1992, each offering improved capabilities and expansion options. The best selling models were the budget models, however, particularly the highly successful Amiga 500 (1987) and the Amiga 1200 (1992). The Amiga 500+ (1991) was the shortest lived model, replacing the Amiga 500 and lasting only six months until it was phased out and replaced with the Amiga 600 (1992), which in turn was also quickly replaced by the Amiga 1200.[52]
0digitalb
15 mei 2021 18:15
Nog steeds spijt dat ik mijn Amiga heb weggegeven
0Xaphod
16 mei 2021 07:45
Ik heb mijn Amiga 1200 met geheugenuitbreiding en alle toebehoren destijds voor weinig ingeruild tegen een pc.
Nu natuurlijk spijt van, maar de ontwikkeling van de Amiga stond toen al enige tijd stil en kort daarna gingen ze failliet.
0spoor12b
16 mei 2021 20:52
Toen ik mijn Amiga 500 had herinner me nog de discussies met Atari ST bezitters... "wat heb je nou aan multitasking? Je kan toch maar één ding tegelijk?" :)
0SpikeHome
17 mei 2021 08:49
Amiga was de pc die je moest hebben in die tijd.
Ben zelf begonnen met een 1000, daarna een 2000 met een pc card erin met een 20mb scsi hardisk waarvan 10mb voor de pc en 10mb voor de amiga.
Daarna nog een 3000 gehad.
Helaas alles weg gedaan.
0MineTurtle
22 mei 2021 21:19
Leuke machines, helaas ben ik zelf te jong om het meegemaakt te hebben. Gelukkig kom ik er op mn werk genoeg mee in aanraking door mijn collega, samen dese machines repareren is echt leuk :)
0TheVivaldi

@PvdVen77715 mei 2021 18:20
Ja, daarom ook dat ik telkens als iemand roept dat Apple de beste is met software-ondersteuning, ik AmigaOS erbij haal.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

