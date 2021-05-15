De Commodore Amiga is een machine waar veel mensen met enig gevoel van nostalgie aan terugdenken. Hyperion Entertainment is een bedrijf dat nog steeds op de Amiga gebaseerde hardware levert. Deze "nieuwe computers" draaien op AmigaOS 4.1. Verder wordt ook de oude AmigaOS voor op de originele hardware onderhouden. Deze is echter gebaseerd op AmigaOS 3.1, omdat Hyperion Entertainment niet de rechten of de broncode van versie 3.9 in bezit heeft, de laatste officiële uitgave voor de originele hardware. Van AmigaOS voor de originele hardware is nu versie 3.2 uitgekomen en de release notes daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA is very pleased to announce the immediate availability of AmigaOS 3.2 for 68K based Amigas. AmigaOS 3.2 comes packed with well over 100 new features, dozens of updates that cover nearly all AmigaOS components and a battery of bugfixes that will undoubtedly solidify the user experience.

AmigaOS 3.2 is the result of more than 2 years of intense and relentless work from a team of over sixty people who have contributed to produce a new milestone in AmigaOS history. Hyperion Entertainment CVBA has no words to express its gratitude to this talented and resilient team for its impressive work ethic.

The most comprehensive version of AmigaOS 3.2 is available now on CD-ROM and contains all the disks and AmigaOS Kickstart ROM sets for all Amiga machines ever produced allowing users to install AmigaOS 3.2 on multiple different types of Amigas at once.