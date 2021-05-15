DragonFly BSD 6.0

Bij een BSD-besturingssysteem denken de meesten mensen aan een van de drie varianten FreeBSD, OpenBSD en NetBSD. Er zijn echter nog diverse andere BSD-versies, zoals TrueOS en DragonFly BSD. Deze laatste is een afsplitsing van FreeBSD 4.8, dat rond juni 2003 is ontstaan. Dit gebeurde omdat Matthew Dillon, de projectleider van DragonFly BSD, het destijds oneens was met de gekozen ontwikkelstrategie en de aandachtsgebieden van FreeBSD 5. Voor een overzicht van de ontwikkelingen met betrekking tot DragonFly BSD sinds die tijd kun je deze pagina doorspitten. Versie 6.0 uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan is hieronder te vinden.

DragonFly version 6.0 is the next step from the 5.8 release series in 2020. This version has a revamped VFS caching system, various filesystem updates including HAMMER2, and a long list of userland updates. The details of all commits between the 5.8 and 6.0 branches are available in the associated commit messages for 6.0.0rc1 and 6.0.0.