Software-update: DragonFly BSD 6.0

DragonFly BSD logo (79 pix)Bij een BSD-besturingssysteem denken de meesten mensen aan een van de drie varianten FreeBSD, OpenBSD en NetBSD. Er zijn echter nog diverse andere BSD-versies, zoals TrueOS en DragonFly BSD. Deze laatste is een afsplitsing van FreeBSD 4.8, dat rond juni 2003 is ontstaan. Dit gebeurde omdat Matthew Dillon, de projectleider van DragonFly BSD, het destijds oneens was met de gekozen ontwikkelstrategie en de aandachtsgebieden van FreeBSD 5. Voor een overzicht van de ontwikkelingen met betrekking tot DragonFly BSD sinds die tijd kun je deze pagina doorspitten. Versie 6.0 uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan is hieronder te vinden.

DragonFly BSD 6.0

DragonFly version 6.0 is the next step from the 5.8 release series in 2020. This version has a revamped VFS caching system, various filesystem updates including HAMMER2, and a long list of userland updates. The details of all commits between the 5.8 and 6.0 branches are available in the associated commit messages for 6.0.0rc1 and 6.0.0.

Big-ticket items
  • Significant work on dsynth, for building packages.
  • Many updates of contrib system software.
  • HAMMER2 work continues, with updates from Tomohiro Kusumi.
  • Major VM work for extent-based representation.
  • Due to major changes to the VM system we had to remove the MAP_VPAGETABLE mmap() feature, and this also means that vkernels will not be supported in this release. Support may be re-added at a later time via HVM (but not in this release).

Versienummer 6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website DragonFly BSD
Download https://www.dragonflybsd.org/download/
Bestandsgrootte 254,00MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-05-2021 08:493

15-05-2021 • 08:49

3 Linkedin

Bron: DragonFly BSD

Update-historie

05-'21 DragonFly BSD 6.0 3
05-'19 DragonFly BSD 5.4.3 0
04-'19 DragonFly BSD 5.4.2 0
10-'17 DragonFly BSD 5.0 1

Lees meer

DragonFly BSD

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1UTMachine
15 mei 2021 11:27
Ik ben wel nieuwsgierig wie deze BSD flavor gebruikt en waarom
+2psychicist
@UTMachine15 mei 2021 12:53
Ik gebruik deze ook niet, omdat het niet goed werd herkend in QEMU en VirtualBox en ook niet direct op de hardware te installeren was. DragonflyBSD schaalde beter op SMP systemen dan FreeBSD en was sneller, maar sinds FreeBSD 13.0 is deze laatstgenoemde weer wat sneller.

Een belangrijk onderscheid dat al genoemd werd is het gebruik van HAMMER2 op DragonflyBSD en ZFS op FreeBSD. Daarnaast ondersteunt DragonflyBSD alleen x86_64.
+13dmaster
@UTMachine15 mei 2021 12:26
Ik gebruik het niet maar een reden om het wel te doen zou het HAMMER filesysteem kunnen zijn.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee