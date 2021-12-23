De Commodore Amiga is een machine waar veel mensen met enig gevoel van nostalgie aan terugdenken. Hyperion Entertainment is een bedrijf dat nog steeds op de Amiga gebaseerde hardware levert. Deze "nieuwe computers" draaien op AmigaOS 4.1. Verder wordt ook de oude AmigaOS voor op de originele hardware onderhouden. Deze is echter gebaseerd op AmigaOS 3.1, omdat Hyperion Entertainment niet de rechten of de broncode van versie 3.9 in bezit heeft, de laatste officiële uitgave voor de originele hardware. Van AmigaOS voor de originele hardware is nu versie 3.2.1 uitgekomen en de release notes daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA is proud to provide the first free update of AmigaOS 3.2. It demonstrates our dedication to ensure that AmigaOS 3.2 is the most capable and most stable operating system ever for the 68K based Amigas. If you have do not already own a copy of AmigaOS 3.2, there is now even more reason to get one from your favourite dealer!

AmigaOS 3.2.1 fixes several bugs and additionally comes with new features. The team of developers and testers have worked ever since the release of AmigaOS 3.2 fixing bugs and implementing new features. They have read social platforms for user anecdotes, videos and reviews, and are excited by the positive reception and feedback.

While no new ROM images are provided, we do not suggest that you go buy new ROMs. If you are already using some kind of MapROM solution or if you or a friend have an EPROM burner, then go ahead. But it is possible that more ROM changes be rolled out in AmigaOS 3.2.2 so for everyone else we suggest that you use the file-based updating instead.

Here are the highlights of the new features and fixes of AmigaOS 3.2.1:

Fixes to almost every single gadget and image class

Fix to clipboard.device that since AmigaOS 3.1.4 would not handle clips above 16KB in some cases

Important fix to locale.library that would convert signed values to unsigned

New IconEdit with support for colorful icons (like the “GlowIcons”)

TextEdit has gained an ARexx port per open document

ShowConfig had its GUI reworked, and can now make reports in AmigaGuide format

The RAM disk linking feature have been changed a bit so it seems more like AmigaOS 3.1.4 while still being copy on read as in AmigaOS 3.2

Dropping files on console will now activate the console window

The screen will no longer remain black if you start up without any attached drive

Eject menu item in Workbench;

... And much more you will find listed in the release-notes.