Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AmigaOS 3.2.1

AmigaOS logo (80 pix) De Commodore Amiga is een machine waar veel mensen met enig gevoel van nostalgie aan terugdenken. Hyperion Entertainment is een bedrijf dat nog steeds op de Amiga gebaseerde hardware levert. Deze "nieuwe computers" draaien op AmigaOS 4.1. Verder wordt ook de oude AmigaOS voor op de originele hardware onderhouden. Deze is echter gebaseerd op AmigaOS 3.1, omdat Hyperion Entertainment niet de rechten of de broncode van versie 3.9 in bezit heeft, de laatste officiële uitgave voor de originele hardware. Van AmigaOS voor de originele hardware is nu versie 3.2.1 uitgekomen en de release notes daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

AmigaOS 3.2.1 update available

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA is proud to provide the first free update of AmigaOS 3.2. It demonstrates our dedication to ensure that AmigaOS 3.2 is the most capable and most stable operating system ever for the 68K based Amigas. If you have do not already own a copy of AmigaOS 3.2, there is now even more reason to get one from your favourite dealer!

AmigaOS 3.2.1 fixes several bugs and additionally comes with new features. The team of developers and testers have worked ever since the release of AmigaOS 3.2 fixing bugs and implementing new features. They have read social platforms for user anecdotes, videos and reviews, and are excited by the positive reception and feedback.

While no new ROM images are provided, we do not suggest that you go buy new ROMs. If you are already using some kind of MapROM solution or if you or a friend have an EPROM burner, then go ahead. But it is possible that more ROM changes be rolled out in AmigaOS 3.2.2 so for everyone else we suggest that you use the file-based updating instead.

Here are the highlights of the new features and fixes of AmigaOS 3.2.1:

  • Fixes to almost every single gadget and image class
  • Fix to clipboard.device that since AmigaOS 3.1.4 would not handle clips above 16KB in some cases
  • Important fix to locale.library that would convert signed values to unsigned
  • New IconEdit with support for colorful icons (like the “GlowIcons”)
  • TextEdit has gained an ARexx port per open document
  • ShowConfig had its GUI reworked, and can now make reports in AmigaGuide format
  • The RAM disk linking feature have been changed a bit so it seems more like AmigaOS 3.1.4 while still being copy on read as in AmigaOS 3.2
  • Dropping files on console will now activate the console window
  • The screen will no longer remain black if you start up without any attached drive
  • Eject menu item in Workbench;

... And much more you will find listed in the release-notes.

Versienummer 3.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Hyperion Entertainment
Download https://www.hyperion-entertainment.com/index.php/where-to-buy/dealers
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-12-2021 07:05
3 • submitter: Bigben

23-12-2021 • 07:05

3 Linkedin

Submitter: Bigben

Bron: Hyperion Entertainment

Update-historie

23-12 AmigaOS 3.2.1 3
05-'21 AmigaOS 3.2 20
08-'19 AmigaOS 3.1.4.1 54
10-'18 AmigaOS 3.1.4 24
12-'07 AmigaOS 4.0 for Classic Amiga 49
12-'06 AmigaOS 4.0 The Final Update 29

Lees meer

AmigaOS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Bigben
23 december 2021 17:15
Dank voor de melding.

@Rataplan_

Ik snap je frustratie, toch zie ik enkele commentaren dat mensen hem van floppy hebben geïnstalleerd.

De .iso op een cd-rom branden is natuurlijk veel handiger, maar standaard heeft de Amiga geen cd-rom natuurlijk.
+1Rataplan_
@Bigben23 december 2021 18:31
Workbench zelf kreeg ik ook wel geïnstalleerd, maar alle libraries en classes en zo niet. Met de hand heb ik de content van de resterende floppies op de cf gezet en had daarmee een werkend-ish systeem. Maar nu uiteindelijk dus de ISO maar gedownload en de missende floppies aangemaakt. Ik wil namelijk m'n Amiga ook vanaf de Amiga zelf installeren en niet door mn CF aan Winuae te mounten. Nostalgisch dingetje :)

Maar jammer dat je geen enkele support krijgt op een gekocht product.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 23 december 2021 18:31]

+1Rataplan_
23 december 2021 15:16
Heel tof dat er nog ontwikkeld wordt. Maar wat een verschrikkelijk bedrijf. Ik heb 3.2 gekocht inclusief de Kickstart roms in april of mei van dit jaar. Maar wel de floppy-versie. Die is totaal incompleet en is niet te installeren vanaf die floppies. Na de tweede of derde disk wordt er om de 'diskdoctor' floppy gevraagd en die zit er gewoon niet bij. Ik heb misschien wel 10 mails naar ze gestuurd en via Facebook geprobeerd contact te krijgen maar ze reageren letterlijk nergens op. Ik heb geprobeerd een forum account aan te maken maar dat is nooit door een moderator geactiveerd.

Uiteindelijk maar van piratebay oid de iso gedownload en het zo opgelost. Heel mooi dat ze dit nog doen maar nee ik koop niks meer van ze, 0,0 support op hun producten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 23 december 2021 15:39]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True