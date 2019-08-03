De Commodore Amiga is een machine waar veel mensen met enig gevoel van nostalgie aan terugdenken. Hyperion Entertainment is een bedrijf wat nog steeds op de Amgia gebaseerde hardware levert. Deze "nieuwe computers" is draaien op AmigaOS 4.1. Het heeft ook een nieuwe versie van AmigaOS ontwikkeld wat op de originele hardware kan draaien. Deze is gebaseerd op AmigaOS 3.1, omdat Hyperion Entertainment niet de rechten of de broncode van versie 3.9 in bezit heeft, de laatste officiële uitgave voor de originele hardware. Kort geleden is er een update verschenen voor versie 3.1.4 en hieronder is te vinden wat daarin veranderd is.

Update to AmigaOS 3.1.4 released

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA is pleased to announced the immediate availability of AmigaOS 3.1.4.1 as a free update to AmigaOS 3.1.4 released in September 2018.



Since then, some bugs were found and functionality reviewed. We are therefore providing updates that address those issues in order to improve the user experience and also added more workarounds to improve compatibility with some oddly behaving programs.



This is mainly a bugfix update to AmigaOS 3.1.4, however a few small features managed to slip-in: Danish (dansk) and swedish (svenska) AmigaOS catalogs.

Setpatch now has the ability to load both an audio.device and a Shell-Seg update by itself.

Audio.device got improved compatibility with some non-standard programming practices.

HDToolBox now suggests more adequate block sizes for large drives.

CrossDOS is now more tolerant to wrongly configured mountlists and foreign character sets. Of course, we managed to address many more bug fixes. The change log is more than 260K large and covers components such as the CDFileSystem, the new intution support, audio device, disk support (Format, FastFileSystem and HDToolBox), the Shell, several AmigaDOS commands, DiskDoctor, and many more components.



AmigaOS 3.1.4.1 is available as free download from the restricted download area to all registered customers of AmigaOS 3.1.4.