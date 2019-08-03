Versie 1.5.5 van Scribus is uitgekomen. Scribus is een opensource-programma voor desktoppublishing. Het programma kan gebruikt worden voor het opmaken en bewerken van documenten voor onder meer drukwerk, die vervolgens als pdf of postscript-document opgeslagen kunnen worden. Op deze pagina is een overzicht van de verschillende mogelijkheden van dit programma te vinden. In versie 1.5.5 zijn voornamelijk veranderingen "onder de motorkap" aangebracht en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen.

1.5.5 Release

The Scribus Team is pleased to announce the release of the development version 1.5.5. Unlike previous versions of 1.5.x, changes in this version have taken place mostly under the hood and include a large refactoring effort to make the code easier to read, easier to maintain and to increase speed. In addition, many bugs have been fixed, the most noticeable ones being related to the new text engine and its handling of complex scripts.



New features The most important new feature is the possibility to search for a particular function, like one can in GIMP, G'MIC or Photoshop. If possible, the new dialog also shows the menu path.

Fonts that have been rejected are now being listed in a separate tab in the Document Setup / Preferences dialogs, so users who know that a certain font has been installed on their system know why it doesn't show up in the font selectors.

Tool tips have been added to entries in font selectors, so as to enable users to quickly identify the names of, for instance, symbol fonts.

It's now possible to use Scribus with a dark UI color scheme.

Many new Scripter commands and updates to the Scripter documentation

Improvements to the support of complex scripts in various areas (hyphenation, numbering)

Updates to import and export filters

Updates to ensure Scribus will run as expected on the latest versions of Windows 10 and Mac OS X

The user interface has been refined and improved in some areas. The complete changelog is available here.