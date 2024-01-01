Versie 1.6.0 van Scribus is uitgekomen. Scribus is een opensourceprogramma voor desktoppublishing. Het programma kan gebruikt worden voor het opmaken en bewerken van documenten voor onder meer drukwerk, die vervolgens als pdf of PostScript-document opgeslagen kunnen worden. Voor meer informatie over Scribus verwijzen we naar de wiki. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

The Scribus Team is pleased to announce the release of version 1.6.0. Scribus 1.6.0 is the long awaited release in the next stable series, replacing 1.4.8 and development versions in the 1.5.x series. This version has been in development for some years and contains thousands of enhancements and fixes across all areas of the program. It has more features, is faster, and is more stable. All users of versions of 1.5.x and lower should migrate to 1.6.0. The list of changes below is a high level summary of each of the changes included since 1.4.8 was released, and in each 1.5.x development version.