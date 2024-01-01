Software-update: Scribus 1.6.0

Scribus logo (75 pix) Versie 1.6.0 van Scribus is uitgekomen. Scribus is een opensourceprogramma voor desktoppublishing. Het programma kan gebruikt worden voor het opmaken en bewerken van documenten voor onder meer drukwerk, die vervolgens als pdf of PostScript-document opgeslagen kunnen worden. Voor meer informatie over Scribus verwijzen we naar de wiki. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Scribus 1.6.0 Released

The Scribus Team is pleased to announce the release of version 1.6.0. Scribus 1.6.0 is the long awaited release in the next stable series, replacing 1.4.8 and development versions in the 1.5.x series. This version has been in development for some years and contains thousands of enhancements and fixes across all areas of the program. It has more features, is faster, and is more stable. All users of versions of 1.5.x and lower should migrate to 1.6.0. The list of changes below is a high level summary of each of the changes included since 1.4.8 was released, and in each 1.5.x development version.

Most important changes
  • User interface overhaul from 1.4.x including new icons, and support for light/dark mode.
  • Resource Manager for online resources such as dictionaries
  • Improvements to the canvas rendering on Hi-DPI screens.
  • The Barcode plug-in has been updated and offers new features such as “GS1 Digital Link URIs” for retail barcoding.
  • Several new commands have been added to the scripting engine, so as to make the document creation via scripts easier and more versatile. Many new Scripter commands were added as well as updates to the Scripter documentation
  • A new feature is the possibility to search for a particular function, like one can in GIMP, G’MIC or Photoshop. If possible, the new dialog also shows the menu path.
  • A new PDF-based output preview is now available.
  • Python scripting was migrated from python version 2 to 3
  • Addition of XeLaTeX support to Render Frames
  • With the new “Weld” feature, objects can be combined and moved without being “grouped”, i.e., each object remains fully editable.
  • Scribus offers a “Symbol” or clone feature similar to Adobe Illustrator: If one master object (Symbol) has been modified, all of its copies (clones) are modified as well.

Scribus screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Scribus
Download https://www.scribus.net/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-01-2024 10:06
14 • submitter: S.Paternotte

01-01-2024 • 10:06

14

Submitter: S.Paternotte

Bron: Scribus

Update-historie

14-04 Scribus 1.6.6 8
15-12 Scribus 1.6.5 5
04-'25 Scribus 1.6.4 5
01-'25 Scribus 1.6.3 0
06-'24 Scribus 1.6.2 2
01-'24 Scribus 1.6.1 2
01-'24 Scribus 1.6.0 14
01-'22 Scribus 1.5.8 0
04-'21 Scribus 1.5.7 2
11-'20 Scribus 1.5.6.1 14
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Aeternum 1 januari 2024 11:56
Heeft er iemand ervaring met dit programma? Vroeg me af of je het goed kan gebruiken als pdf editor.
MrMarcie @Aeternum1 januari 2024 18:05
Kan je eventueel Inkscape voor gebruiken. Of voor heel simpele dingetjes Sejda.
Step5 @MrMarcie2 januari 2024 11:26
Libreoffice Draw gebruik ik wel eens daarvoor
enver63 @Aeternum1 januari 2024 12:45
Je zou PDF kunnen importeren in Scribus, editen en dan exporteren naar PDF. Maar dat is niet hetzelfde als PDF editen. Voor 'echt' PDF editen kun je iets als PDF-XChange editor gebruiken.
Pulletjen @Aeternum2 januari 2024 10:27
Ik heb er ervaring mee, het kan PDF's importeren maar je loopt wel snel tegen beperkingen aan met name als het een flattered PDF is of als de fonts niet zijn omgezet naar curves / included in het bestand.

Het is met name gericht op het maken van nieuwe documenten / editen van bestaande scribus ontwerpen (logisch).
beerse
@Aeternum3 januari 2024 10:48
Bedenk om te beginnen dat pdf een formaat is dat is ontworpen om niet meer aangepast te worden.

Daarbij: de pdf die uit een document-scanner komt bevat in de regel een bitmap. Binnen pdf geheel geaccepteerd. Aan te passen met een foto-editor.
De pdf die ik met LibreOffice kan genereren heeft vele parameters die een compleet verschillende pdf oplevert, allemaal met hun eigen aanpas mogelijkheden.

Uiteindelijk zou je met een tekst-editor de pdf moeten kunnen her-programmeren. PDF is in de basis op postscript gebaseerd en dat is een programmeer taal.
Bigs 2 januari 2024 09:18
Ik heb best wat serieus drukwerk met Scribus gemaakt. Jammer genoeg was de PDF export in 1.5 best buggy en waren bestanden niet altijd geschikt voor de drukkerij. Uiteindelijk daardoor overgestapt op iets anders. Ben wel benieuwd of deze issues inmiddels zijn opgelost.
Pulletjen @Bigs2 januari 2024 10:31
Ik maak er ook regelmatig iets mee, het gaat meestal wel goed bij de NL drukkerijen al heb ik wel eens dat het name in Oost Europa vaak nog echt nodig is om een PDF te flatteren en dat kan niet in Scribus helaas.

Ben eigenlijk wel benieuwd waar jij zoal tegenaan liep / loopt met die export.
Bigs @Pulletjen2 januari 2024 13:25
Het is al even geleden maar wat me bij staat is knockout van witte tekst op een gekleurde achtergrond da niet werkte niet zoals verwacht (kom je pas achter als je het papieren resultaat in handen hebt), en sowieso veel problemen met tekst (veel handmatige checks om te zorgen dat je bruikbare outlines in je drukklare PDF krijgt). Bij een gegenereerde PDF voor web doeleinden klopte de 'tekstuele onderlaag' niet, dus als je copy-paste stonden er letters door elkaar of miste hele stukken (was voor die toepassing toevallig heel belangrijk).

Qua workflow is Scribus verder best indrukwekkend; ik kon er alles mee maken wat ik bedacht, van brieven en flyers tot grote reclameborden.
- peter - 1 januari 2024 13:18
Ik gebruikte dit lang geleden voor het ontwerpen van een folder, toen ik als student geen Adobe kon kopen. Was mooi geworden, maar tegenwoordig zou ik voor Affinity gaan. Maar mooi dat t nog altijd word doorontwikkeld.
ytterx 1 januari 2024 13:36
Yes! Gebruik dit programma nu een aantal jaar nadat ik een vervanger zocht voor Adobe InDesign. Had heel weinig in InDesign gedaan, maar meer in Photoshop, Illustrator en Premier. Maar als je 1 a 2 keer per jaar nodig hebt is Adobe nogal duur ;( . Als ik (als amateur) dit programma gebruik naast een vriend die ongeveer het zelfde doet in InDesign doet het er niet minder onder.
Ben benieuwd naar de "Weld" feature, zoiets miste ik best wel..

Alleen nooit begrepen waarom ze 1.4.8 aan hielden als stabiel, die loopt al zo ver achter 1.5.8 en was naar mijn mening instabieler...

[Reactie gewijzigd door ytterx op 22 juli 2024 14:34]

Waarnemer 1 januari 2024 15:24
een topper op mijn lijstje Open Source pre press apps.

Scribus
Gimp / Krita
Inkscape

Wel rekening houden met enige leercurve
Thomas M @Waarnemer4 januari 2024 11:23
Zelf heb ik enkele maanden geleden mijn proefschrift laten drukken, en daarvoor gebruikte ik:
LaTeX (MikTeX + TeXstudio offline, Overleaf met anderen), heel steile leercurve maar cruciaal bij natuurkunde want veel formules,
Inkscape, alle plaatjes zijn erin aangepast,
en Scribus voor de cover, i.p.v. Inkscape, omdat het kleurprofiel op beeld net iets beter overeenkomt met het kleurprofiel in print, en minder dof/helderder is voor de kleuren die ik gekozen heb.

Maar ik snap wel waarom mensen Adobe gebruiken: daar zijn naar ik heb begrepen de kleurprofielen ook op CMYK in te stellen, en dat dat ook werkt, zodat de kleuren er in print goed uitzien. Dit heb ik nog niet goed werkend gekregen in Inkscape, en half werkend gekregen in Scribus.
Aeternum @Thomas M4 januari 2024 11:28
Klopt echter ik meende dat adobe overhoop ligt met pantone, dus hoe dat exact zit weet ik niet.

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