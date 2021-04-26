Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Scribus 1.5.7

Scribus logo (75 pix) Versie 1.5.7 van Scribus is uitgekomen. Scribus is een opensource-programma voor desktoppublishing. Het programma kan gebruikt worden voor het opmaken en bewerken van documenten voor onder meer drukwerk, die vervolgens als pdf of postscript-document opgeslagen kunnen worden. Voor meer informatie over Scribus verwijzen we naar de wiki. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen zien die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

General
  • Improvements for undo and redo of grouped items
  • Support for later versions of dependencies such as poppler and podofo
  • Fixed: Issue with Qt menu heuristics causing translations not to work.
  • As of version 1.5.7, the minimum Qt version to compile Scribus is 5.14.
PDF import
  • As of version 1.5.7, Scribus can import text as editable text from PDF files. It should be noted that this new feature is still experimental.
PDF export
  • Improved font embedding for OpenType fonts in PDF/X-4
User interface
  • Unification and standardization of the user interface regarding margins, button and widget sizing, thanks to the tireless work of Gyuris Gellért.
Render frames
  • Render frames are now pre-configured for the use of XeLaTeX.
Technical/OS-related updates
  • macOS: Scribus 1.5.7 notarization has been fixed. It will run correctly without security warnings from Apple on Mojave through Big Sur. For those that use the Scripter functionality, our default DMG download of Scribus on macOS uses Python 2.x installed with the operating system. We have an experimental release that allows the use of Python3 if the user has XCode installed.
  • macOS: Inclusion of libqxp/libzmf to bring parity across OSes for importing of QXP and ZMF files.

The complete changelog is available here. More details are available from the Scribus Commit Mailing List archive, beginning with revision 24254 in November 2020.

Scribus screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.5.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Scribus
Download https://www.scribus.net/downloads/unstable-branch/
Bestandsgrootte 104,85MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Scribus

Update-historie

24-01 Scribus 1.5.8 0
04-'21 Scribus 1.5.7 2
11-'20 Scribus 1.5.6.1 14
08-'19 Scribus 1.5.5 0
05-'16 Scribus 1.5.2 2
02-'16 Scribus 1.5.1 3
01-'16 Scribus 1.4.6 1
05-'15 Scribus 1.5.0 8
01-'15 Scribus 1.4.5 9
05-'14 Scribus 1.4.4 4
Scribus

Reacties (2)

+1VirtualGuineaPig
26 april 2021 09:18
" import text as editable text from PDF file"

YESSSS ....

"this new feature is still experimental"

Bummer, ymmv...

Overall: Scrbus is een goed DTP pakket waar prima mee valt te werken. In combinatie met Inkscape een geweldig alternatief voor CoreDRAW! en Illustrator/Indesign. Het betekent wel dat je soms even wat creatiever moet worden. Maar gezien het feit dat het open source is kun je daar niet moeilijk over doen

[Reactie gewijzigd door VirtualGuineaPig op 26 april 2021 09:21]

+1Crazy Harry
@VirtualGuineaPig26 april 2021 12:48
Het betekent wel dat je soms even wat creatiever moet worden.
Dat moet geen probleem zijn voor de mensen die deze software gebruiken toch? ;)

