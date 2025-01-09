Versie 1.6.3 van Scribus is uitgekomen. Scribus is een opensourceprogramma voor desktoppublishing. Het programma kan gebruikt worden voor het opmaken en bewerken van documenten voor onder meer drukwerk, die vervolgens als pdf of PostScript-document opgeslagen kunnen worden. Voor meer informatie over Scribus verwijzen we naar de wiki. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

General Preferences for guide and baseline colors not read.

Various GUI issues, including non-responsive fields in menus.

Updated non-HTTPS URLs to current versions.

Crash on opening PDF and selecting the option to import text as text.

A case of corrupt PDF generation was fixed. User Interface (UI) Improvements Resolved shortcut issues.

Fixed increased width in Color Management menu after multiple uses.

Addressed problems with item attributes and spin box functions. Graphics/Image Frame Bugs File manager issues with external drive detection.

“Update Image” functionality fixed.

Improvements to CMYK image import Undo/Redo Functionality Fixed crash on undoing last paragraph deletions in Story Editor.

Resolved an issue with restoring frames and bookmarks. Build System Addressed compilation issues when building against newer versions of poppler. Scripting Enhancements Added new Python functions for unit conversion, baseline adjustments and text styling.

Improved image export quality settings. Localisation Updates Updated translation files