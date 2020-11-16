Software-update: Scribus 1.5.6.1

Scribus logo (75 pix) Versie 1.5.6 van Scribus is uitgekomen en wegens problemen met de spellchecker op sommige Linux-distributies is ook 1.5.6.1 verschenen. Scribus is een opensource-programma voor desktoppublishing. Het programma kan gebruikt worden voor het opmaken en bewerken van documenten voor onder meer drukwerk, die vervolgens als pdf of postscript-document opgeslagen kunnen worden. Voor meer informatie over Scribus verwijzen we naar de wiki. De changelog sinds versie 1.5.5 laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

User Interface
  • One of the most important changes compared to earlier versions is the introduction of a context-sensitive Content Palette. If set to visible, it will adjust to the kind of item (text frame, image frame, table, group) you have selected.
  • Ctrl/Cmd+Click enables selecting items below guides.
  • A new PDF-based output preview is now available.
  • Support for dark UI themes has been improved.
  • Icon set can now be changed without needing to restart application
  • It's now possible to "cycle" through the items in a group by pressing Alt+Ctrl/Cmd+Click
Import/Export
  • Support for PDF 1.6 export, including embedded OpenType fonts.
  • A Markdown import filter has been added.
  • Improvements to the IDML, PDF, XTG and KRA importers.
Text and Typography
  • Launching Scribus via the Command Line on any OS will now reveal more font-related problems; based on fontconfig 3.14.
Colors
  • Default black and white colors can now alternatively be defined in RGB and LAB.
Printing
  • With the exception of the Windows platform, Scribus can now use a PDF-based and newly written printing engine. PostScript is still available, but will be removed over time.
Technical/OS-related Updates
  • macOS: Scribus 1.5.6 is certified to be installed and run on current versions of macOS. If you want to use Scribus on a computer with the latest version of macOS, 1.5.6 is the required version. For those that use the Scripter functionality, our default DMG download of Scribus on macOS uses Python 2.x installed with the operating system. We have an experimental release that allows the use of Python3 if the user has XCode installed.
Scripter
  • On platforms other than macOS, Scribus now uses Python 3 by default. As a consequence, existing scripts will likely need to be modified so that they run in Scribus 1.5.6.
  • Many new commands have been added to the Scripter; others have been renamed to be more intuitive. For more information, please have a look at the Scripter documentation, which has also been updated to reflect the changes.

Scribus screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.5.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Scribus
Download https://www.scribus.net/downloads/unstable-branch/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-01 Scribus 1.5.8 0
04-'21 Scribus 1.5.7 2
11-'20 Scribus 1.5.6.1 14
08-'19 Scribus 1.5.5 0
05-'16 Scribus 1.5.2 2
02-'16 Scribus 1.5.1 3
01-'16 Scribus 1.4.6 1
05-'15 Scribus 1.5.0 8
01-'15 Scribus 1.4.5 9
05-'14 Scribus 1.4.4 4
Reacties (14)

0MotorLum
16 november 2020 14:24
Ik ken dit niet. Zijn er gebrukerservaringen met dit programma op Tweakers? Weet iemand of het vergelijkbaar is met Adobe Indesign? Ik kon op de scribus pagina zelf daar geen info over vinden?
+2magician2000
@MotorLum26 november 2020 00:56
Ik denk dat het sterk afhankelijk is van wat je wilt en wat je gewend bent.

Zelf kan ik prima uit de voeten met Scribus (maar doordat ik het niet vaak gebruik wil dat niet zeggen dat ik er goed / snel mee kan werken). Diverse keren wat drukwerk opgemaakt en als PDF naar de drukker gestuurd. Resultaten zijn naar volle tevredenheid. Met als kanttekening dat het streven naar perfectie niet van belang was (maar de resultaten prima).

Ik ben begonnen met Calamus op de Atari ST. Geweldig pakket waar ik mee kon lezen en schrijven. Na de overgang op Windows gewerkt met Pagemaker en wat laer met QuarkXpress. Pagemaker was okay, maar QuarkXpress kwam veel meer in de buurt bij de werkwijze van Calamus en vond ik veel fijner. Indesign heb ik nooit meer gewerkt.

Het moment dat ik weer een DeskTop Publishing pakket nodig had heb ik me in Scribus verdiept. Voor mij is dit meer dan voldoende en zoals gezegd zijn de resultaten dat ook.

Heb je nog geen ervaring met enig pakket, dan is Scribus een goede voor op het lijstje. Maar dat ligt er ook aan in hoeverre het voor eigen ontwerpen is of in hoeverre je ontwerpen als service aan wilt bieden. Veel bedrijven zitten nogal vast aan Adobe en / of QuarkXpress. Vaak omdat ze daarmee "opgegroeid" zijn en eigenlijk niet beter weten.

Adobe producten blijf ik tegenwoordig het liefst zo ver mogelijk vandaan. Hun hele huidige model van software verhuur staat me absoluut niet aan. Ik heb de software liever in bezit zodat ik op een oude(re) versie kan blijven. Met name om in de toekomst de bestanden die ik al gemaakt heb nog te kunnen openen.

Andere opties die je kunt bekijken zijn Affinity Serif, nette prijzen en heb ik veel goeds over gelezen en eventueel de opvolger van CorelDraw Ventura.

Mijn voorkeur zou, bij een pakket van een vendor (dus geen open source), naar Affinity Serif uitgaan. Niet getest, maar wel veel goeds over gelezen.

Belangrijk is dat je je niet gek laat maken door wat mensen zeggen die als beroep met dit soort software werken. Die zijn meestal verbonden aan Adobe om allerlei redenen (naar eigen zeggen), maar vooral omdat ze daar aan gewend zijn en hun klanten met niets anders bekend zijn. Wil je je op dat vlak professionaliseren, start dan met Scribus. Zorg dat je daarmee kunt werken en kijk dan eens naar de demo versie (of voor dat bedrag de full versie) van Affinity Serif. Leer daarmee werken en beoordeel voor jezelf wat de verschillen zijn en wat je fijner vind werken. Neem dan ook de uitstap naar Adobe Indesign en beoordeel dat op dezelfde manier.

Mocht je professioneel gaan werken, onthoud dan ook dat wanneer je kunt werken met alternatieven t.o.v. Adobe, je ook een stukje markt kunt oppakken waar anderen geen kans maken. Vandaar (maar ook prijstechinisch) mijn volgorde advies.

Proberen is het belangrijkste, zeker met Scribus want dat kost je enkel tijd en wat ruimte op de schijf.
+1Cergorach
@magician200026 november 2020 09:15
Proberen is het belangrijkste, zeker met Scribus want dat kost je enkel tijd en wat ruimte op de schijf.
En dat is het absolute verschil. Tijd=geld, niet alleen zakelijk, maar ook prive. Je kan ook van lopen van Amsterdam naar Parijs, mensen doen dat, maar dat is niet bepaald efficient en gewoon geen optie voor het gros van de mensen. Affinity Publisher is dan een significant beter alternatief voor een niet zakelijke oplossing. En natuurlijk kan je dergelijke oplossingen ook zakelijk gebruiken, maar wat je aan de ene kant bespaart zijn insignificante kosten wanneer iemand anders er wat mee moet gaan doen en je uurtje factuurtje gaan rekenen omdat je iets niet correct of in een niet standaard formaat aanlevert.
0magician2000
@Cergorach28 november 2020 01:07
Wanneer je maar wilt vasthouden aan het standaard (in mijn ogen geneuzel) "tijd = geld" zal er dus nooit wat gaan veranderen.

Er zijn overigens ook nog professionals die begrijpen dat die tijdsinverstering niet weggegooid geld is, maar juist heel leerzaam. Minder risico op vastroesten op gewoontes.

Het komt er ook op neer dat de hele industrie zichzelf in de lock-in laat houden door de gedachte dat iets anders niet goed kan zijn.

Iemand anders hoeft er ook niets mee te doen, dat doe je als ontwerper zelf. Het niet correct aanleveren is een leermoment dat je veelal enkel in het begin zult meemaken (of in uitzonderlijke / bijzondere situaties). Uit je bewoordingen haal ik dat Scribus geen standaard formaat zou leveren, maar daar heb ik nog geen last van gehad. Wellicht dat je dan eens naar de drukker in kwestie moet kijken.
0Cergorach
@MotorLum16 november 2020 17:51
Het is vergelijkbaar met InDesign in hetzelfde opzicht dat paint.net vergeleken kan worden met Photoshop of Wordpad met MS Word. Ja, het is een DTP pakket, maar nee het is nog verre van wat Indesign kan.
+1magician2000
@Cergorach26 november 2020 00:25
"Ja, het is een DTP pakket, maar nee het is nog verre van wat Indesign kan."

Wanneer je een dergelijk statement maakt is een goede toelichting zeker relevant. Nu is het niets anders dan één mening zonder onderbouwing.
0Cergorach
@magician200026 november 2020 09:06
Er werd dan ook niet gevraagd om een uitgebreide onderbouwing en mijn mening blijft één mening, net zoals jou mening één mening blijft. Ongeacht of je een lap irrelevante tekst neerzet.
0magician2000
@Cergorach28 november 2020 00:19
Wanneer iemand vraagt om gebruikerservaringen al dan niet in vergelijking met, dan kun je dat niet afdoen met enkel een korte reactie zonder verdere onderbouwing. Daar schiet de persoon in kwestie niets mee op.

Irrelevante tekst, zoals het gaan hebben over het weer o.i.d., is inderdaad niet nodig want dat voegt niets toe. Maar dan is er ook nog aanvullende informatie die wel degelijk interessant kan zijn voor de vraagsteller.
0Savantas
16 november 2020 16:33
Mijn ervaring ermee (met flink wat ervaring met InDesign) is dat het meer een soort Microsoft Publisher is. Stijlen zitten wat verder weggestopt (net als in Word). En een hierin gemaakte pdf aan een drukker geven wil ook wat heisa geven (al is dat vooral door onbekendheid van de drukker met iets anders dan Quark of InDesign), al is het zeker mogelijk om goed opgemaakt drukwerk hiermee op te maken.
Een van de dingen die ik hier mis is een achtergrondvulling voor tekstvakken. In Scribus kan je niet, net als in Indesign, een tekstvalk een vulkleur geven, maar moet je een ander vlak eronder zetten met een vulkleur. En wat ik voor een uitladder veel gebruikte was de paragraaflijn als ondergrond om blokjes met data als witte tekst met zwarte background aan te maken als paragraafstijl. Dat was in Scribus echt niet na te maken zonder losse zwarte blokjes aan te maken.
Maar goed, net als Gimp en (in iets mindere mate) Inkscape werkt Scribus zo anders dan ik gewend ben in de Adobe-pakketten dat ik vooralsnog toch maar bij Adobe blijf. Ik heb wel het idee dat Inkscape en Gimp meer kunnen opboksen tegen de Adobe-tegenhangers dan Scribus ten opzichte van InDesign (of Quark Expres), maar misschien heb ik gewoon te weinig uitgeprobeerd.

Wat ik algemeen mis in Scribus en InDesign is meer een CSS achtige manier van stijlopmaak. In CSS is bijvoorbeeld een variabele omlijsting van een gesegmenteerde bitmap goed te maken, terwijl je in InDesign de basisafbeelding hiervoor moet losknippen in losse segmenten en gedoe met een tabel om iets soortgelijks voor elkaar te krijgen. Ik had verwacht dat dit ondertussen wel eens als feature kwam in InDesign.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Savantas op 16 november 2020 17:05]

+1magician2000
@Savantas26 november 2020 00:29
Mooie duidelijke toelichting.

Wat betreft die drukkers, moeten we daar ondertussen geen lak aan hebben? Er zijn genoeg drukkers die zonder mokken vanaf een PDF werken. Dat is prima te doen met Scribus.

Wanneer je gewend bent geraakt met bepaalde software is het overigens lastig (soort vendor lock-in) om over te stappen.
+2Cergorach
@magician200026 november 2020 09:19
Ik ben het met je eens dat drukkers prima vanaf pdf kunnen drukken. Maar je kan ook een pdfje produceren vanuit Word... Wil je kwaliteit gedrukt materieel, dan moet je je houden aan bepaalde pdf standaarden, iets waar de meeste mensen nog nooit van hebben gehoord. Mocht er dan toch iets mis zijn in je pdf dan is iets aanpassen een stuk lastiger dan met de bron bestanden in een standaard formaat.
+2Savantas
@Cergorach26 november 2020 15:23
Klopt inderdaad, PDF is alleen een algemeen bestandsformaat, waar geen garantie in hoeft te zitten qua kleur of resolutie. Scribus kan wel met profielen werken (net als InDesign) waar een soort proofing ingebakken zit, dat wel. Je moet alleen zelf genoeg van de materie weten om te weten welk profiel en dan weet je soms al meer dan de gemiddelde drukker (die alleen controleert op kleurenprofiel en of elke afbeelding wel minstens 300 dpi is [zelfs schermafdrukken, die dan of superklein worden of eerst in Photoshop opgeblazen om aan die eis te voldoen (inclusief vaak kwaliteitsverlies als vervaging tot gevolg), beide regelmatig tegengekomen en zelfs in drukwerk tegengekomen).
0magician2000
@Savantas28 november 2020 01:31
Maar is die kennis van de materie vanaf stap één al niet van belang wil je ontwerper worden? Zonder kennis daarvan kun je je werk toch niet goed uitvoeren? Je bent dan afhankelijk van derden voor de "controle" en moet daar 100% op kunnen vertrouwen.

Je reactie over de gemiddelde drukker lezende zou ik daar dan niet zomaar op durven vertrouwen.
0magician2000
@Cergorach28 november 2020 01:25
Ja, dat kan inderdaad. Maar Word is een tekstverwerker en geen DTP pakket waardoor je die niet met de rest kunt vergelijken. Toch zullen er mensen zijn die met Word voor hun drukwerk uit de voeten kunnen en het voldoende vinden.

Word past dan ook niet in het rijtje van software voor professionele(re) pagina opmaak. Dan kom je uit op software als Scribus, Affinity Serif, QuarkXpress of Indesign. Aan een beginner (zeker wanneer die persoon nog niet weet wat voor richting het op gaat) zou ik Scribus of eventueel Affinity Serif aanraden. Het gaat in eerste instantie namelijk vooral om hoe e.e.a. werkt in het hele proces. Wanneer je dan ook nog eens kennis opdoet van verschillende pakketten kan dat alleen maar in je voordeel werken.

Wil je kwaliteit gedrukt materieel, dan is vooral een fatsoenlijk drukker die niet vastgeroest zit van belang. In principe zal een drukker het bronbestand ook niet aanpassen, dat heb ik in ieder geval nog niet meegemaakt. Ze zullen terugkoppelen wat er eventueel niet klopt. De ontwerper is degene die vervolgens verantwoordelijk is voor de aanpassingen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

