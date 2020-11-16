Versie 1.5.6 van Scribus is uitgekomen en wegens problemen met de spellchecker op sommige Linux-distributies is ook 1.5.6.1 verschenen. Scribus is een opensource-programma voor desktoppublishing. Het programma kan gebruikt worden voor het opmaken en bewerken van documenten voor onder meer drukwerk, die vervolgens als pdf of postscript-document opgeslagen kunnen worden. Voor meer informatie over Scribus verwijzen we naar de wiki. De changelog sinds versie 1.5.5 laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

User Interface One of the most important changes compared to earlier versions is the introduction of a context-sensitive Content Palette. If set to visible, it will adjust to the kind of item (text frame, image frame, table, group) you have selected.

Ctrl / Cmd +Click enables selecting items below guides.

/ +Click enables selecting items below guides. A new PDF-based output preview is now available.

Support for dark UI themes has been improved.

Icon set can now be changed without needing to restart application

It's now possible to "cycle" through the items in a group by pressing Alt + Ctrl / Cmd +Click Import/Export Support for PDF 1.6 export, including embedded OpenType fonts.

A Markdown import filter has been added.

Improvements to the IDML, PDF, XTG and KRA importers. Text and Typography Launching Scribus via the Command Line on any OS will now reveal more font-related problems; based on fontconfig 3.14. Colors Default black and white colors can now alternatively be defined in RGB and LAB. Printing With the exception of the Windows platform, Scribus can now use a PDF-based and newly written printing engine. PostScript is still available, but will be removed over time. Technical/OS-related Updates macOS: Scribus 1.5.6 is certified to be installed and run on current versions of macOS. If you want to use Scribus on a computer with the latest version of macOS, 1.5.6 is the required version. For those that use the Scripter functionality, our default DMG download of Scribus on macOS uses Python 2.x installed with the operating system. We have an experimental release that allows the use of Python3 if the user has XCode installed. Scripter On platforms other than macOS, Scribus now uses Python 3 by default. As a consequence, existing scripts will likely need to be modified so that they run in Scribus 1.5.6.

Many new commands have been added to the Scripter; others have been renamed to be more intuitive. For more information, please have a look at the Scripter documentation, which has also been updated to reflect the changes.