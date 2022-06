Versie 7.2.5 van DBeaver is kort geleden uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in DBeaver version 7.2.5: SQL Editor: Folding support was improved and enabled by default Current/selected word highlighting support was improved SQL formatting was fixed for DDL queries (like CREATE TABLE) "Find in Google" command was added SQL-related preference pages were redesigned Parser of complex SQL blocks (e.g. PL/SQL) was significantly improved Problem with missing query results for some DDL queries was fixed

Data editor: ROWID columns support was fixed Binary values copy-paste support was added Column auto-completion in the filter panel was fixed

Data transfer: Automatic columns mapping added for CSV without header column Import from CSV/XLS: timezone parameter was added for date/time columns Export from SQL query with custom variables: UIX was improved

Boolean value editor UI was changed (text instead of icons)

User authentication UI was fixed when "Save password" option is off

SSH: private key format transform was improved on Linux

PostgreSQL: Arrays edit support was fixed Inet and other custom data types edit was fixed "Generate SQL" action for varchar arrays was fixed Create/alter trigger functions were fixed Partition create/drop/alter actions were added

Hive: Indexes metadata read was added Index create/drop functions were added Column add/delete support was added Table rename support was added

Oracle: Extra metadata read performance options were added Foreign key metadata read was fixed (ON DELETE rules) View DDL was fixed (column comments)

Many other minor bugs were fixed