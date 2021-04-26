Versie 5.6.4 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.5.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Zoom version 5.6.4 (799) New and enhanced features Meeting/webinar features Immersive View

Recreate the feel of your class or conference room by placing video participants onto a single virtual background. Participants are automatically placed onto provided scenes, but the host can upload their own custom background and adjust the arrangements as needed. This requires client version 5.6.3 or higher and works best when using Virtual Background, but not required.

Resolved issues Minor bug fixes

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding crashes when switching audio devices

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding an inability to end a webinar Zoom version 5.6.3 (751) New and enhanced features General features Enhanced Untrusted Server Certificate alerts

Untrusted Server Certificate alerts will now provide additional information about the error, such as the server name on the certificate is incorrect, failed revocation check, untrusted certifying authority, or an invalid certificate or associated chain. Users will also be able to view the certificates to assist in troubleshooting. Enhanced data privacy notices

In-context user education for various features, such as polling, Q&A, chat, whiteboard, closed captioning, and others, informs the user who can see, save, and share the information before they provide it. Improved power consumption

Technical enhancements to improve power consumption for the Windows desktop client.

Meeting/webinar features New annotation tool: Vanishing Pen

In addition to the arrow and spotlight tools, Vanishing Pen will allow the presenter to mark on the shared screen to highlight certain information, but the markings will fade away within a couple of seconds. This provides easier highlighting of information without having to undo or erase annotations. Clearer Original Sound designation when on/off

The in-meeting/webinar button for the Original Sound feature has been enhanced to provide a clearer designation of when the feature is on or off. Enhancement to screen sharing Zoom windows

When sharing screen and allowing Zoom windows to be seen during the share, Zoom windows can be minimized.

Meeting features Full emoji suite for Reactions

Any emoji available for Zoom chat can be used as a reaction in a meeting. The host can also restrict reactions to the standard set, or allow use of the full emoji suite. This feature requires client version 5.2.0 or higher.

Chat features Manager field available in contact card

When a manager is added to your Profile details, either manually or mapped through SSO, this will also be available in the desktop and mobile clients. Only users in your account will be able to view your manager in your contact card. Enhancements to deactivated user visibility

Deactivated users will no longer be searchable, unless there is existing chat history with that user. Profile information and available interaction options will be reduced in line with their diminished user status. Deactivated users will be listed at the bottom of any contact list or group.

Phone features Recover call history, voicemail and recordings

If enabled by the admin, users can restore their soft-deleted history, voicemail, or recording within 30 days. After that, it will be permanently deleted from the account. This feature needs to be enabled by Zoom. Support for hang up button on USB HID devices

Users with supported USB HID devices can use the hang up button on their device to hang up the current call or decline an inbound call notification.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements