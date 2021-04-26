Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Zoom 5.6.4

Zoom logo (79 pix)Versie 5.6.4 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.5.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Zoom version 5.6.4 (799)

New and enhanced features
  • Meeting/webinar features
    • Immersive View
      Recreate the feel of your class or conference room by placing video participants onto a single virtual background. Participants are automatically placed onto provided scenes, but the host can upload their own custom background and adjust the arrangements as needed. This requires client version 5.6.3 or higher and works best when using Virtual Background, but not required.
Resolved issues
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding crashes when switching audio devices
  • Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding an inability to end a webinar

Zoom version 5.6.3 (751)

New and enhanced features
  • General features
    • Enhanced Untrusted Server Certificate alerts
      Untrusted Server Certificate alerts will now provide additional information about the error, such as the server name on the certificate is incorrect, failed revocation check, untrusted certifying authority, or an invalid certificate or associated chain. Users will also be able to view the certificates to assist in troubleshooting.
    • Enhanced data privacy notices
      In-context user education for various features, such as polling, Q&A, chat, whiteboard, closed captioning, and others, informs the user who can see, save, and share the information before they provide it.
    • Improved power consumption
      Technical enhancements to improve power consumption for the Windows desktop client.
  • Meeting/webinar features
    • New annotation tool: Vanishing Pen
      In addition to the arrow and spotlight tools, Vanishing Pen will allow the presenter to mark on the shared screen to highlight certain information, but the markings will fade away within a couple of seconds. This provides easier highlighting of information without having to undo or erase annotations.
    • Clearer Original Sound designation when on/off
      The in-meeting/webinar button for the Original Sound feature has been enhanced to provide a clearer designation of when the feature is on or off.
    • Enhancement to screen sharing Zoom windows
      When sharing screen and allowing Zoom windows to be seen during the share, Zoom windows can be minimized.
  • Meeting features
    • Full emoji suite for Reactions
      Any emoji available for Zoom chat can be used as a reaction in a meeting. The host can also restrict reactions to the standard set, or allow use of the full emoji suite. This feature requires client version 5.2.0 or higher.
  • Chat features
    • Manager field available in contact card
      When a manager is added to your Profile details, either manually or mapped through SSO, this will also be available in the desktop and mobile clients. Only users in your account will be able to view your manager in your contact card.
    • Enhancements to deactivated user visibility
      Deactivated users will no longer be searchable, unless there is existing chat history with that user. Profile information and available interaction options will be reduced in line with their diminished user status. Deactivated users will be listed at the bottom of any contact list or group.
  • Phone features
    • Recover call history, voicemail and recordings
      If enabled by the admin, users can restore their soft-deleted history, voicemail, or recording within 30 days. After that, it will be permanently deleted from the account. This feature needs to be enabled by Zoom.
    • Support for hang up button on USB HID devices
      Users with supported USB HID devices can use the hang up button on their device to hang up the current call or decline an inbound call notification.
Resolved Issues
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Security enhancements

Zoom

Versienummer 5.6.4 (799)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Zoom
Download https://zoom.us/download#client_4meeting
Bestandsgrootte 14,85MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-04-2021 18:2823

26-04-2021 • 18:28

23 Linkedin

Bron: Zoom

Update-historie

25-04 Zoom 5.10.4 0
18-04 Zoom 5.10.3 3
23-03 Zoom 5.10.0 0
07-03 Zoom 5.9.7 4
28-02 Zoom 5.9.6 0
25-01 Zoom 5.9.3 3
27-12 Zoom 5.9.1 0
21-12 Zoom 5.9.0 0
29-11 Zoom 5.8.6 1
15-11 Zoom 5.8.4 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Zoom

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (23)

-Moderatie-faq
-123018+18+22+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1gbspeel
26 april 2021 18:59
Eén van onze wekelijkse meetings verloopt via Zoom. Een aantal van de Linux-gebruikers kon pas later bij de meeting aansluiten omdat de snap-package zoom-client gebroken bleek (werkte niet onder Ubuntu 20.04 LTS). Vervolgens ondervonden we dat het onder Firefox ook maar half werkte (geen team-cams, geen screensharing, alleen audio), zodat we geforceerd werden naar Chromium of Chrome over te gaan. Beetje jammer.
0Woefdramcx
@gbspeel26 april 2021 19:16
Ik heb al meerdere vergaderingen op Zoom geweigerd en laten verplaatsen naar BigBlueButton. Gelukkig werk ik bij een bedrijf dat er net zo in staat als ik, da's wel fijn :)
0XVI
@gbspeel27 april 2021 11:00
Flatpak all the way. Nooit problemen mee gehad. Moet overigens wel mogelijk zijn om een snap of flatpak te downgraden lijkt me.
En is een bekend probleem dat video conferencing alleen wordt gemaakt voor chrome en problemen geeft in firefox.
0gbspeel
@XVI27 april 2021 12:59
Dat is mogelijk (zie https://snapcraft.io/docs/getting-started#heading--versions), alleen had ik op dat moment helaas niet de tijd om dat uit te zoeken. Het probleem ontstond na de automatische update.

Inmiddels heb ik een revert gedaan en werkt het weer. De documentatie vermeldt ook dat er geen automatische update meer plaatsvindt naar een versie die je teruggedraaid hebt, dus dat is wel fijn.

De rest van de meetings verlopen overigens via Meet van Google. Dat werkt al ruim een jaar vlekkeloos met Firefox. Je hebt alleen de fancy opties niet, zoals het blurren van je werkruimte of het instellen van een eigen achtergrond.
+1Pizzalucht
@Woefdramcx26 april 2021 19:34
Misschien zou je reacties moeten achterlaten die iets toevoegen.
0Woefdramcx
@Pizzalucht26 april 2021 19:40
Ik denk dat mijn reacties wel iets toevoegen. Het feit dat mensen ze niet waarderen, wil niet zeggen dat er niks in zit hè.

Ik kan een heel verhaal neerzetten met allerlei bronverwijzingen over waarom ik denk dat je Zoom vooral niet moet gebruiken, maar zo'n bericht wordt net zo hard weggemind door de Zoomers hier. Bovendien, iedereen kent de geschiedenis van Zoom als het gaat om privacyschendingen en datalekken, het is niet alsof ik hier iets nieuws vertel.

Maar ik breng dat graag af en toe in herinnering, misschien is er een enkeling die eens nadenkt over mogelijke alternatieven.
+2Pizzalucht
@Woefdramcx26 april 2021 19:45
Dat is wel de reden dat ik iemand zou minnen. Je reacties voegen werkelijk niks toe zonder onderbouwing.

Bijvoorbeeld deze reactie:
Ik heb al meerdere vergaderingen op Zoom geweigerd en laten verplaatsen naar BigBlueButton. Gelukkig werk ik bij een bedrijf dat er net zo in staat als ik, da's wel fijn :)
Ik zou bijvoorbeeld willen weten waarom je Zoom hebt geweigerd? En waarom BigBlueButton wel goed zou zijn? Ik lees dat BigBlueButton gratis, open source en self-hosted is, vertrouw je de partij die het host dan meer dan een Zoom? En wat zorgt ervoor dat je werkgever er ook zo over denkt?

Dat voegt dingen toe aan een discussie en daar kunnen mensen op reageren, bevestigen of ontkrachten. Loze statements dat Zoom spyware is kan je niks mee, en levert naar mijn mening terecht minnetjes op.
+1Woefdramcx
@Pizzalucht26 april 2021 20:12
Ik vertrouw BigBlueButton inderdaad wel, ja. Ik werk bij een bedrijf dat BigBlueButton host. Ik bouw zelf die servers, dus ik heb daar meer vertrouwen in dan in software met een geschiedenis van privacyschendingen en datalekken die in Amerika wordt gehost. Geen idee waarom je dat "loze statements" noemt, dat nieuws kan je toch niet ontgaan zijn als Tweaker.

Ik heb vergaderingen via Zoom dus geweigerd omdat ik dat spul niet wil gebruiken. Zo weiger ik ook om WhatsApp te gebruiken, of Google. Er zijn alternatieven (niet alleen BigBlueButton hoor, ook Jitsi of OpenVidu zijn prima te gebruiken) waarvoor ik geen closed source software hoef te installeren of een account hoef aan te maken.
+1South_Styler
@Woefdramcx26 april 2021 20:27
Jitsi is een zeer fijn en gemakkelijk programma, het verbaast me heel erg waarvoor het niet breder publiekelijk bekend is.

On-topic, zowel Zoom als Teams zijn dankzij de corona flink populair geworden. Ik denk ook dat ze echt als het ware als bouwstenen mogen worden gezien voor het thuiswerken, wat niet wegneemt dat er alternatieven zijn die wellicht minder vendor lock-in en privacy gevoelig is. Op m'n werk wordt geZoomd bij het leven en Teams als chat applicatie :'( |:( :? , het is dus sterk afhankelijk van waar je werkt of je echt een keus hebt in de software die je gebruikt.
+1Woefdramcx
@South_Styler26 april 2021 20:43
Jitsi is mooi spul en heel laagdrempelig, maar omdat het niet meer is dan een videobridge, is het niet geschikt voor veel gelijktijdige gebruikers. Iedere stream wordt simpelweg naar iedere deelnemer gekopieerd, dus met het toenemen van het aantal deelnemers, wordt de belasting op je client heel snel hoger.

BigBlueButton en OpenVidu zijn mixers, die verwerken alle binnenkomende streams en sturen elke client een enkele stream waar alles in zit. Dat is dus lekker licht verteerbaar voor de clients, maar dat levert wel weer meer serverbelasting op dan Jitsi.

Voor gesprekken met een paar man ben ik groot fan van Jitsi, voor de grotere vergaderingen met tientallen mensen kies ik BigBlueButton. En precies vanwege mijn werk zit ik gelukkig in een situatie waarin ik ook daadwerkelijk kan weigeren om Zoom, Teams of Google Meet te gebruiken, dat geldt natuurlijk niet voor iedereen.
+2Jogai
@Woefdramcx26 april 2021 19:54
Ik ben ook anti-zoom, en het moderatie systeem wordt ook verkeerd gebruikt, wat zeker onder downloads een te grote impact heeft, maar ben het er wel mee eens dat zomaar wat kritische oneliners niet echt bijdragen aan de discussie. En zeker als je 3 aparte reacties plaats wordt dat als ongewenst gezien.

Verbeter de wereld en begin bij jezelf is hier denk ik van toepassing. Het lijkt me goed om bij de downloads kritisch te zijn op de software, maar het kost natuurlijk weinig moeite om een nette reactie neer te zetten met een bronvermelding.

Hier bijvoorbeeld een link die eea goed opsomt (dan hoef je het zelf niet te doen): https://www.tomsguide.com/news/zoom-security-privacy-woes
0Woefdramcx
@Jogai26 april 2021 20:17
Ik ben het gedeeltelijk met je eens. Het waren korte blurpjes, en soms worden die als "grappig" gemodereerd, soms niet. Kritiek uiten op software die mensen gebruiken eindigt zonder uitzondering in de laatste categorie, maar hoeveel minnetjes dat ook oplevert: ik eet er geen boterham minder om.

Het heeft wel wat bijgedragen, want je ziet hoeveel erop wordt gereageerd. En jij haalt bijvoorbeeld al een mooie link aan waarin nog eens wordt uitgelegd wat er allemaal mis is aan Zoom. Hulde. Ik heb dat ook wel eens gedaan, deze keer wilde ik het iets anders aanpakken.

En geloof het of niet, met deze aanpak heb ik meer reacties gekregen. Meer minnetjes, maar beduidend meer reacties ;-)
0Jogai
@Woefdramcx26 april 2021 21:14
Dan is -1 wel terecht dus voor de flamebait :)

Ik zie liever goed onderbouwde argumenten, die zijn namelijk herbruikbaar, maar ach, iedere gek zijn gebrek he.
0beerse

@Jogai28 april 2021 10:33
Heb je ook een site waar deze issues op een reële manier worden vergeleken met de andere video-conferentie tools?
Heb je ook een overzicht van de huidige status van deze issues? Volgens mij zijn de meeste al (lang) verholpen of op een andere manier niet meer lastig. Al moet ik zeggen dat sommige 'issues' voor mij voor sommige situaties juist wenselijk zijn.
Uiteindelijk zie ik op de site niet echt actuele issues in zoom, alleen de 'oude' issues die al lang zijn verbeterd.
0Jogai
@beerse28 april 2021 10:59
Nee die heb ik niet. Maar zoom is groot, dus lijkt me een interresant doel voor hackers. De huidige status wordt in het artikel genoemd. Ja, de meeste bekende zijn opgelost, maar dat zegt niets over de onbekende hoeveelheid die overblijft. Sterker nog, dat er een artikel van meer dan 20 pagina's bestaat maakt mij erg voorzichtig.

En zolang er in het recente verleden issues gevonden worden zoals: https://www.tomsguide.com/news/zoom-security-flaw-pwn2own raad ik iedereen aan om geen zoom te gebruiken.

Daarbij komt dat ze zich niet betrouwbaar getoond hebben. Dan kunnen ze wel zeggen dat ze beter (willen) doen, maar waarom zou ik dat vertrouwen. Het blijkt steeds weer dat ze misleidend zijn of ronduit liegen, en ik gebruik liever geen producten van bedrijven die zo onetisch handelen.
+1Afroman9
@Woefdramcx26 april 2021 18:55
Maar heb je ook bronnen dat Zoom in 2021 gevaarlijk is en spyware heeft?
0beerse

@Woefdramcx28 april 2021 10:24
Heb je een alternatief in gedachten? Voor een jaarvergadering van een vereniging zodat ze met video-conferentie toch elkaar kunnen zien. verdere eisen/wensen: zo'n 50 à 60 deelnemers, kunnen stemmen ('hand opsteken' is misschien genoeg). Voor digibeten, jong en oud, voor laptops, tablets en mobiele telefoon en zonder privacy issues.
Enneh, nee, ik ga geen server neerzetten, ik wil gebruik maken van aangeboden faciliteiten. Het hoeft niet gratis maar het is maar voor 1 tot 4 vergaderingen per jaar dus liever geen abonnement.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 28 april 2021 10:25]

0Woefdramcx
@beerse29 april 2021 11:29
BigBlueButton (al dan niet met IRMA ervoor) lijkt me daarvoor prima geschikt, al is er (nog) geen app voor de mobiele telefoons. Wij werken momenteel aan een app die het met OpenVidu moet gaan doen, maar die is nog in ontwikkeling.

De precieze invulling van zo'n overeenkomt lijkt me geen probleem, daar kunnen we vast iets voor bedenken. We hebben meer verenigingen die een paar keer per jaar met ongeveer dat aantal mensen bij elkaar komen, daar hebben we dus al een server voor klaarstaan.

Doe even een PM als je dit serieus ziet zitten, dan regelen we dat.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True